11 pieces of spine-tingling commentary that prove Peter Drury is a national treasure

Peter Drury will commentate on his first Premier League match for Sky Sports when Chelsea take on Liverpool – and it’s proving to be a popular decision with football supporters.

Drury has more than 30 years of experience across TV and radio, has previously worked for the BBC, ITV, Premier League Productions and BT Sport.

He has been named Football Supporters’ Association commentator of the year for three of the last four seasons, and won the Sports Journalists’ Association sports commentator of the year award in 2020.

And supporters across the English-speaking world have been drawn to Drury’s hair-raising monologues and ability to capture the excitement of fans during the sport’s defining moments.

After Drury’s arrival was confirmed, he said in a statement: “I’m massively excited to be joining Sky’s outstanding roster of commentators.

“To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sky Sports’ director of football, Gary Hughes, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Peter Drury to Sky Sports.

“Peter’s one of the game’s most poetic commentators and will bring great energy and enthusiasm as well as his award-winning broadcasting experience to our unrivalled coverage of the Premier League.”

As Drury looks forward to fronting Sky’s coverage of the most-watched league in world football, we’ve collected 11 examples of Drury at his spine-tingling best.

Roma v Barcelona

"The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes!" 😳 Commentary that will make your hairs stand on end, on a night when more Roman history was made 🇮🇹 Only sport can make you feel like this… pic.twitter.com/UG0KV2CIdA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 11, 2018

Tshabalala

11/06/2010 – South Africa vs Mexico The Opening Goal of the 2010 World Cup by Tshabalala! “Goal Bafana Bafana, Goal for South Africa, Goal for all Africa.”pic.twitter.com/OZqvnAg8y5 — My Greatest 11 (@MyGreatest11) June 11, 2023

Liverpool 3-2 Man City

📅 #OnThisDay in 2014 Liverpool 3-2 Man City Another piece of Peter Drury brilliance. https://t.co/frkGUnMBb7 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 13, 2021

Mohamed Salah

Peter Drury is replacing Martin Tyler on Sky Sports. Throwback to this commentary against United, 3 years ago. 😍 pic.twitter.com/m93PYpfurs — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 18, 2023

Harry Kane

‘Melodrama upon melodrama! City thought they were saved, you are never saved, face to face with Harry Kane!’ #PeterDrury #BardOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/qcNgEi5zIF — Dan 🐓 (@coyspur) June 18, 2023

Lionel Messi

🔊🗣️“Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak. Lionel Messi has shaken hands with paradise.” Peter Drury, a wizard with words as ever. |#Messi𓃵 #Argentina #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/scMsdl7rVh — Swift Kicks ⚽️ (@realSwiftKicks) December 18, 2022

Marcus Rashford

Listen to peter drury pic.twitter.com/FE6GItwip5 — Omar potter (@Omarpotter5) January 14, 2023

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd

Peter Drury commentating Premier League games on sky sports next season. Love it pic.twitter.com/JdjJxDuZM6 — Egal (@EGTVEgal) June 18, 2023

Richarlison

Once again Peter Drury making our own beautiful game even more beautiful 😍😍😍 but that Richarlison goal was superb tho🔥#WorldcupQatar2022 #Worlds2022 pic.twitter.com/1mF6Oinx2P — Lampard💎 (@Lampard_Lawal) November 25, 2022

Morocco

“Drink it in Casablanca, relish it Rabat, this is your night.See it from atop the Atlas Mountains, all above the Marrakech express, a night Morocco would never forget."-Peter Drury Insane commentary from the legend, Poetic at its Best. 📸 Truesports pic.twitter.com/MShrlvfGYR — Chukwuemeka Paschal (@callmepaschall) November 27, 2022

Everton

Official: @SkySportsPL have announced Peter Drury will be commentating on Premier League coverage, from 23/24. pic.twitter.com/gjilUeehSe — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) June 18, 2023

