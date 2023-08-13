logo
Peter Drury in 2022 and 1998. The commentator has just been announced as Martin Tyler's replacement at Sky Sports.

11 pieces of spine-tingling commentary that prove Peter Drury is a national treasure

Michael Lee

Peter Drury will commentate on his first Premier League match for Sky Sports when Chelsea take on Liverpool – and it’s proving to be a popular decision with football supporters.

Drury has more than 30 years of experience across TV and radio, has previously worked for the BBC, ITV, Premier League Productions and BT Sport.

He has been named Football Supporters’ Association commentator of the year for three of the last four seasons, and won the Sports Journalists’ Association sports commentator of the year award in 2020.

And supporters across the English-speaking world have been drawn to Drury’s hair-raising monologues and ability to capture the excitement of fans during the sport’s defining moments.

After Drury’s arrival was confirmed, he said in a statement: “I’m massively excited to be joining Sky’s outstanding roster of commentators.

“To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sky Sports’ director of football, Gary Hughes, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Peter Drury to Sky Sports.

“Peter’s one of the game’s most poetic commentators and will bring great energy and enthusiasm as well as his award-winning broadcasting experience to our unrivalled coverage of the Premier League.”

As Drury looks forward to fronting Sky’s coverage of the most-watched league in world football, we’ve collected 11 examples of Drury at his spine-tingling best.

Roma v Barcelona

Tshabalala

Liverpool 3-2 Man City

Mohamed Salah

Harry Kane

Lionel Messi

Marcus Rashford

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd

Richarlison

Morocco

Everton

