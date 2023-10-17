The 14 players that left PSG in the summer – & how they’ve fared since

PSG underwent a significant rebuild this summer as a number of household names were sold by the club – and we wanted to know exactly how they’ve fared since leaving the French capital.

Despite winning Ligue 1 once again, PSG flopped in the Champions League and new manager Luis Enrique will have been concerned with their 4-1 hammering at Newcastle despite the arrival of Ousmane Demeble, Randal Kolo Muani and Manuel Ugarte among others.

We’ve taken a look at the 14 players that PSG let go in the summer and checked out how they’ve fared since. Note: we’ve only included players that made a first-team appearance for the club.

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe

Ebimbe joined Eintracht Frankfurt this summer after impressing during his loan spell at the Bundesliga club in 2022-23.

“His versatility, dynamism and game intelligence makes us even more unpredictable and increases our tactical flexibility,” Markus Krosche, Eintracht sporting director, said.

“Eric Junior has been able to learn a lot alongside world stars over the past year and we hope that he will soon be able to develop his great potential on the pitch with us.”

After making 10 appearances for PSG, the midfielder is beginning to blossom in Germany and has one goal and one assist in six appearances this season to date.

Sergio Ramos

After two injury-hit years in Paris, Ramos made an emotional return to boyhood club Sevilla at the end of August.

“It’s a very special day, returning home is always a tremendous joy,” said Ramos, who returned to Sevilla with the club bottom of La Liga.

“I am happy to return and try to contribute as soon as possible, which is the important thing.”

The legendary centre-back has helped Sevilla climb out of La Liga’s relegation zone and make a solid start to their Champions League group.

Lionel Messi

He’s doing alright, isn’t he?

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Born in May 2005, Bishiabu made his PSG debut at the age of 16 and also played in last season’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. What were you doing at that age?

The defender was sold to RB Leipzig this summer, but has suffered a knee ligament injury that will keep him out until November.

Mauro Icardi

‘Don’t talk about the penalty, don’t talk about the penalty…’

Djeidi Gassama

Not many people would swap Paris for south Yorkshire, but that’s exactly what Gassama did over the summer when he signed for Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

He made his debut against Preston in August, but has only appeared twice more as Wednesday languish at the foot of the second tier.

Neymar

The signing of Neymar for £200million back in 2017 remains the world record transfer fee, but the Brazilian never fulfilled the aim of winning the Champions League for the French club.

His move to Al-Hilal at the age of 31 just raised questions of what might’ve been.

He’s struggled with injuries and is yet to score in the Saudi Pro League, with his first goal for the club coming in his fifth appearance in all competitions – against Iranian outfit FC Nassaji Mazandaran.

The forward has only started two of Al-Hilal’s nine league outings so far, but they remain unbeaten and are top of the table.

Neymar is still central for his country and looks set to feature for Brazil in next summer’s Copa America.

Abdou Diallo

After spending last season on loan at Leipzig, it was no real surprise that PSG cashed in on Diallo this summer. The choice of destination was more eyebrow-raising.

The Senegal defender joined Al-Arabi in the Qatari League for £13million and has made four appearances for his new side to date, scoring once.

Leandro Paredes

Another player marginalised last season, Paredes made a permanent switch to Serie A over the summer. But, instead of returning to Juventus, the Argentina midfielder chose Roma instead.

He’s featured in all of their matches so far and Jose Mourinho has publically called him ‘our security and organization’. Sounds like he’s doing very well, indeed.

Timothee Pembele

Pembele, with a name that sounds ripe for Twitter bantz, joined Sunderland this summer and French football expert Jonathan Johnson, who reports for CBS, believes it’s the right move for the defender.

“He [Pembele] has struggled to make the breakthrough at senior level and also suffered a nasty injury while on loan with Bordeaux which set him back in terms of his development,” Johnson said.

“Even with a full season on loan, it probably would have been hard for him to make the jump. Without it, though, it was impossible for Pembele to make up the ground that he had lost.

“Despite still being just 20, he has already scored for both PSG and Bordeaux at senior level which shows that he can be a useful goal threat at times. That is something that few might expect that he has in his locker.”

The youngster has yet to play for Sunderland, who are performing well under Tony Mowbray. But his chance will come.

Georginio Wijnaldum

After signing from Liverpool in 2021, Wijnaldum proved to be a disappointment in the French capital and spent last season on loan at Roma.

Unfortunately, the Netherlands international suffered a broken leg and missed both the World Cup in Qatar and six months of Serie A action. His career was in need of a boost.

The 32-year-old chose to fulfil that aim by moving to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Ettifaq and linking up with former Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson once more.

Wijnaldum has scored three times in five appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side, which isn’t bad going at all.

Kenny Nagera

Nagera made his sole PSG appearance in April 2021, coming on as a substitute for Kylian Mbappe in their 4-1 thrashing of Strasbourg.

He since spent time on loan in the French lower divisions and moved across the border to Luxembourg after being released by PSG this summer, signing for Differdange in the country’s top tier.

Luxembourg are one of European football’s most improved nations in recent times, so scoring four goals in four appearances isn’t a record to be sniffed at.

Marco Verratti

Verratti was one of Europe’s finest midfielders at his peak, but that didn’t stop PSG from selling him to Qatari side Al-Arabi for £39million.

Upon my return for pre-season, I had an interview with the coach (Luis Enrique) and he told me I wasn’t part of his plans,” Verratti told L’Equipe after his departure.

“He is a very good manager. He is doing good things with PSG. I didn’t see it as a personal decision. I have never had enemies in my life. I prefer things to be clear,” said Verratti.

“I had spent many years here and he wanted something new. Things don’t happen by chance for me. The club wanted me to look elsewhere so I started to talk with other teams, and I chose Qatar.

“Everyone has their vision of how to play. I think that Luis Enrique needed other players. I have nothing against him. We have a very good relationship. I trained to the max every day, and he couldn’t say anything bad about me.

“Sometimes there are changes, and that’s good too.”

The European Championship winner has made two appearances for Al-Arabi without scoring.

Julian Draxler

Draxler chose to leave the Ligue 1 champions after being told his opportunities would be limited under Enrique and the 30-year-old moved to Al Ahli in Qatar.

“For all the memories and experiences, I am extremely grateful to the club and all the people in Paris,” he wrote on his LinkedIn profile.

“But, especially in Germany, many are asking: Why Qatar now? Why not the Bundesliga, why not another European league? It was simply not possible to reach an agreement and, to be honest, I lacked the last conviction for a step within Europe.

“I also found the idea of jumping into the deep end far away from Europe at the age of 30 appealing and it was also important to me that I could play football properly again and be on the pitch regularly in competition mode.

“The alternative at PSG would have been a year without any prospects, which I wanted to avoid at all costs.

“And yes: Of course, the financial aspect also plays an important role for me.

“I could stand up now and say: After 12 years in Europe, I am only interested in getting to know a new culture, gaining a new international experience, participating in an exciting project in the Arab world – and leaving the issue of money out of the equation.”

Draxler has provided two assists in two Al Ahli appearances. It’s worth noting that his transfer, alongside Diallo and Verratti’s, is reportedly being investigated by UEFA.

