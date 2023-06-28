10 players who have increased the most in value since last summer: Saka, Osimhen…

While plenty of footballers have plummeted in value over the past 12 months, players from Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid have seen their market value soar this year.

Some of those players have become household names after their exploits during the 2022-23 season, while others reached new heights after already establishing their world-class reputations.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we have collected the top 10 players who have increased the most in value since July last year.

=9. Alejandro Balde (+€46million)

This time last year, Balde was considered a promising youngster from La Masia. Fast forward 12 months and he’s Barcelona’s first-choice left-back, forming part of a defence that conceded just 20 league goals, and appeared at the World Cup for Spain.

He’s still only 19. Crumbs.

=9. Kim Min-jae (+€46million)

South Korea could finally have a footballer to match Son Heung-min; centre-back Kim formed part of Napoli’s formidable rearguard that helped them win their first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona.

Strong, quick and tactically intelligent, it’s no surprise to see Bayern Munich and Manchester United linked with the 27-year-old. Either European giant would have to pay a pretty penny to secure his services.

8. Alexis Mac Allister (+€49million)

World Cup winner, lynchpin of Brighton’s midfield and the most exciting Argentine that’d need sun cream while exploring Antarctica, Mac Allister has established himself as one of the classiest operators around.

It was no surprise to see him leave the AMEX this summer and, for an initial £35million, Liverpool look to have got themselves a bargain.

7. Vinicius Junior (+€50million)

Despite facing intolerable levels of racist abuse across Spain, Vinicius continues to dazzle for Real Madrid and is beginning to usurp Neymar as Brazil’s most important player.

One of the world’s very best footballers.

Vinícius Jr that is special 🤩 Real Madrid lead Man City at the Bernabéu!#UCL pic.twitter.com/IGZsfONGu1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2023

=5. Victor Osimhen (+€55million)

After scoring 31 goals for Napoli’s free-wheelers, Osimhen is being linked with a host of cash-rich clubs hoping to turn the Nigeria international into their very own Haaland or Mbappe.

It’s no wonder; the 24-year-old is strong, intelligent and deadly in front of goal. The type of striker that can score blindfolded and comparisons to his childhood idol Didier Drogba are apt.

=5. Bukayo Saka (+€55million)

Arsenal’s starboy has blossomed into one of the Premier League’s very best and is an incredibly nice human being to boot.

4. Randal Kolo Muani (+€64million)

Arguably the most surprising name on this list, relative to their standing 12 months ago, is that of Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Kolo Muani.

Having joined for free from Nantes, the 24-year-old was a sensation in Germany’s business capital with his record of 23 goals from 45 matches.

Kolo Muani’s good form saw him named in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup, where he scored in their semi-final victory over Morocco.

With Eintracht facing a year of Conference League football, Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in signing the striker. The £86million price tag seems a little steep, mind.

3. Enzo Fernandez (+€65million)

Yes, his performances at Chelsea haven’t yet justified his £106million price tag, but Fernandez soared into the mainstream football discourse with his stunning displays for Benfica and Argentina over the past 12 months.

Signed for relative peanuts by the Portuguese giants, the midfielder helped the club top their Champions League group ahead of PSG and Juventus before going on to win the Best Young Player award at Qatar 2022.

Tenacious, quick-witted and blessed with a superb range of passing, Fernandez will surely shine at Stamford Bridge if Chelsea can quell the raging bonfire around him.

2. Moises Caicedo (+€69million)

Arsenal and Chelsea are currently hitching their skirts, wearing their best suits and whispering sweet nothings into Caicedo’s ear as they look to sign one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

Tough and mobile, it’s not far-fetched to call Caicedo the successor to the throne of N’Golo Kante. An excellent footballer that will be sorely missed by Brighton should he leave this summer.

1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (+€70million)

Only a football obsessive, or a compulsive liar, will claim to have been aware of Kvaratskhelia last summer as he joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi.

A year on, even remote tribes in the Amazon rainforest are aware of the jinking, skilful winger who won a score of individual awards and significantly raised the profile of football in his native Georgia.

The Scudetto winger and 2022–23 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season is now considered one of the world’s best players at the tender age of 22. No wonder his transfer value has skyrocketed.

🇮🇹🇬🇪Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's goal 🆚 Atalanta awarded the Serie A goal of the season!🏅⚽️pic.twitter.com/BylEBLk61y — Georgian Footy (@GeorgianFooty) June 23, 2023

