The 10 players with the most goals & assists in 2023-24 across world football: Ronaldo above Kane…

These days we tend to judge forwards by the amount of goals and assists they produce and stars from Inter Milan, PSG and Al Nassr all make the top 10 in this list.

While the majority of the big names are currently playing their football in Europe, stars from all around the globe have been in prolific form throughout the 2023-24 season so far.

We’ve gone ahead and crunched the numbers to find the 10 players with the most league goals and assists in 2023-24 across world football.

Note: when players are tied on goal contributions, we have separated them by their goal contribution per minute ratio. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has 19 contributions in the Premier League, but misses out on the list due to his inferior ratio.

10. Lautaro Martinez – 19 (15 goals + 4 assists)

Inter have been absolutely relentless in the first half of the season as they have collected 44 points from just 17 matches. They have scored more goals than any other Serie A side this season and it’s largely thanks to the brilliance of Martinez.

The 26-year-old leads the race for the Golden Boot in Italy with 15 goals in 16 outings so far. If he continues at his current trajectory, Martinez will post the best numbers of his career.

9. Stefano Lilipaly – 20 (9 goals + 11 assists)

Lilipaly may not have appeared on your radar before, but the Indonesia international is enjoying a fabulous 2023-24 season.

Plying his trade for Borneo Samarinda in his native country, the 33-year-old has notched nine goals and 11 assists to nestle nicely on our list.

8. Nemanja Bilbija – 20 (15 goals + 5 assists)

Bilbija’s form will come as no surprise to natives of Bosnia & Herzegovina – the 33-year-old is highest scorer in Bosnian League history.

With 15 goals and five assists for Zrinjski Mostar, the striker is once again showing that class remains permanent.

7. Aleksandar Mitrovic – 20 (16 goals + 4 assists)

After speculation throughout the summer that Mitrovic was headed to Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal finally tempted Fulham to let go of their star man for a whopping £50million fee.

But so far, Mitrovic has been worth every penny. The Serbian has fired in 16 goals from as many games, including a hat-trick against Al-Ittihad.

He’s been worth every inch of his eye-watering transfer fee.

6. Kylian Mbappe – 20 (18 goals + 2 assists)

With Lionel Messi and Neymar now out of the picture at PSG, Mbappe is very much the main man in the French capital. Until he moves to Madrid anyway.

Arguably the best player in the world right now, the 25-year-old has scored 18 goals and two assists in League 1 this season.

Mbappe has now won five consecutive Golden Boots in France and he is currently on track to win his sixth. Just a ridiculous player.

5. Marcus Haber – 21 (19 goals + 2 assists)

Haber began his career at Vancouver Whitecaps, before a non-playing spell at West Brom acted as the prelude to eight years of bumbling around England’s lower divisions.

Now 34, the Canadian striker is now turning out for Cambodian club Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng and has notched 19 goals and two assists this season.

There are worse places to see out your career.

4. Akram Afif – 21 (13 goals + 8 assists)

You may remember Afif as the most hyped of Qatar’s stage-frightened World Cup team, ineffectual in the face of elite opposition from foreign shores.

But the winger was the star player during the Qatari’s 2019 Asian Cup triumph and is scoring for fun this season at Al Sadd. Thirteen goals and eight assists are numbers beyond the wildest dreams of most.

3. Santiago Gimenez – 22 (18 goals + 4 assists)

Since making the switch to Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, Gimenez has been in seriously prolific form. He’s even been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea of late thanks to his impressive goalscoring return.

Of the 39 goals Gimenez has scored this year, 18 have come this season. Four assists have also been chucked in as he’s such a stand-up bloke.

It’s surely only a matter of time before the Mexico international gets himself a blockbuster move to one of Europe’s big leagues.

2. Harry Kane – 26 (21 goals + 5 assists)

Since making the switch to Bayern Munich, Kane has been in the form of his career with 21 goals and five assists in his first half season in the Bundesliga.

If he manages to maintain the same consistency from now until the end of the season, he will finish the 2023-24 campaign with 48 goals which would be a new league record.

Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Muller? Frauds, compared to our Harry.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 28 (19 goals + 9 assists)

While most footballers are winding down in their late thirties, CR7 still seems hungrier than ever – 19 goals and 9 assists during a season where you’ll celebrate your 39th birthday is absolutely insane.

Even if it’s in Saudi Arabia. Greatness is greatness.

