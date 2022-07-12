It barely feels like yesterday that the 2021-22 campaign ended but the countdown for the 2022-23 Premier League season is well underway, with each of the 20 clubs having returned to pre-season training.

With an earlier start than usual, Premier League sides have less time to fine-tune their plans before the big kick-off on August 5.

But that hasn’t stopped many sides from taking their players to exotic climes this summer; it just wouldn’t be pre-season without lucrative matches in Australia, Thailand and the United States for the league’s richest clubs.

While many of the big hitters are travelling the globe like eager back-packers, some clubs are staying closer to home with matches in continental Europe or against sides from their local area like it’s 1992.

We’ve collected together the pre-season fixtures and results for each Premier League club to stick in your diaries.

Arsenal

July 2 – Ipswich Town (H, training ground) – W, 5-1

July 8 – FC Nurnberg (A) – W, 5-3

July 16 – Everton (Baltimore, USA)

July 20 – Orlando City (Orlando, USA)

July 23 – Chelsea (Orlando, USA)

July 30 – Sevilla (H) (Emirates Cup)

Aston Villa

July 9 – Walsall (A) – W, 4-0

July 17 – Leeds (Brisbane, Australia)

July 20 – Brisbane Roar (Brisbane, Australia)

July 23 – Manchester United (Perth, Australia)

July 30 – Rennes (A)

Bournemouth

July 23 – Bristol City (H)

July 30 – Real Sociedad (H)

Brentford

July 9 – Boreham Wood (A) – W, 2-0

July 16 – Stuttgart (A)

July 23 – Wolfsburg (A)

July 26 – Brighton (A, training ground)

July 30 – Real Betis (H)

Brighton

July 9: Union Saint-Gilloise (H, training ground) – D, 0-0

July 23: Reading (A)

July 26: Brentford (H, training ground)

July 30: Espanyol (H)

Chelsea

July 16 – Club America (Las Vegas, USA)

July 20 – Charlotte FC (Charlotte, USA)

July 23 – Arsenal (Orlando, USA)

Crystal Palace

July 2 – Accrington Stanley (H, training ground) – D, 1-1

July 9 – Millwall (H, academy ground) – W, 5-4

July 15 – Liverpool (Singapore)

July 19 – Manchester United (Melbourne, Australia)

July 22 – Leeds (Perth, Australia)

Everton

July 16 – Arsenal (Baltimore, USA)

July 20 – Minnesota United (Minnesota, USA)

Fulham

July 16 – Nice (Faro, Portugal)

July 17 – Benfica (Faro, Portugal)

July 24 – Estoril (A)

July 31 – Villarreal (H)

Leeds United

July 7 – Blackpool (York, England) – W, 4-0

July 14 – Brisbane Roar (Brisbane, Australia)

July 17 – Aston Villa (Brisbane, Australia)

July 22 – Crystal Palace (Perth, Australia)

July 31 – Cagliari (H)

Leicester City

July 9 – Notts County (H, training ground) – L, 1-2

July 16 – Leuven (A)

July 23 – Preston North End (A)

July 23 – Derby County (A)

July 31 – Sevilla (H)

Liverpool

July 12 – Manchester United (Bangkok, Thailand)

July 15 – Crystal Palace (Singapore)

July 21 – RB Leipzig (A)

July 27 – RB Salzburg (A)

July 30 – Manchester City (Leicester, England) (Community Shield)

July 31 – Strasbourg (H)

Manchester City

July 20 – Club America (Houston, USA)

July 23 – Bayern Munich (Green Bay, USA)

July 30 – Liverpool (Leicester, England) (Community Shield)

Manchester United



July 12 – Liverpool (Bangkok, Thailand)

July 15 – Melbourne Victory (Melbourne, Australia)

July 19 – Crystal Palace (Melbourne, Australia)

July 23 – Aston Villa (Perth, Australia)

July 30 – Atletico Madrid (Oslo, Norway)

July 31 – Rayo Vallecano (H)

Newcastle United

July 9 – Gateshead (H, training ground) – W, 5-1

July 15 – 1860 Munich (Saalfelden, Austria)

July 18 – Mainz (Kufstein, Austria)

July 26 – Benfica (A)

July 29 – Atalanta (H)

July 30 – Athletic Bilbao (H)

Nottingham Forest

July 8 – Coventry (Murcia, Spain) – L 1-3

July 12 – Burton Albion (A)

July 16 – Barnsley (A)

July 20 – Hertha Berlin (Pirelli Stadium, Burton)

July 23 – Union Berlin (A)

Southampton



July 18 – Klagenfurt (A)

July 23 – Watford (Wealdstone, England)

July 30 – Villarreal (H)

Tottenham

July 13 – Team K League (Seoul, South Korea)

July 16 – Sevilla (Seoul, South Korea)

July 23 – Rangers (A)

July 30 – Roma (Haifa, Israel)

West Ham United

July 8 – Servette (A) – W, 2-0

July 12 – Ipswich (A)

July 12 – Boreham Wood (A)

July 16 – Reading (A)

July 19 – Rangers (A)

July 23 – Luton Town (A)

July 30 – Lens (A)

Wolves

July 20 – Deportivo Alaves (Alicante, Spain)

July 23 – Besiktas (Alicante, Spain)

July 30 – Sporting Lisbon (Algarve, Portugal)

July 31 – Farense (A)

