logo
logo

Every 2021-22 PL club’s top scorer, creator, dribbler, tackler & more

Michael Lee

The 2021-22 Premier League season has concluded, with fans having a clear idea of the most important players at each club – but there are still some surprises to be found. 

Manchester City retained the league on a dramatic final day, Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah shared the Golden Boot while Burnley, Watford and Norwich City dropped into the Championship.

But what about the most specific stats: dribbles, tackles, chances created? We’ve taken a look at the best players from every Premier League club according to a number of statistical categories.

Arsenal

Goals: Bukayo Saka (11)
Assists: Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka (7)
Big chances created: Martin Odegaard (77)
Successful dribbles: Gabriel Martinelli (45)
Successful tackles: Gabriel (27)
Interceptions: Ben White (42)
Shots blocked: Gabriel (26)

Aston Villa

Goals: Ollie Watkins (11)
Assists: Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings (6)
Big chances created: John McGinn (51)
Successful dribbles: John McGinn (44)
Successful tackles: John McGinn (106)
Interceptions: Matty Cash (49)
Shots blocked: Tyrone Mings (30)

Brentford

Goals: Ivan Toney (12)
Assists: Bryan Mbuemo (7)
Big chances created: Ivan Toney (43)
Successful dribbles: Bryan Mbuemo (39)
Successful tackles: Christian Norgaard (109)
Interceptions: Christian Norgaard (64)
Shots blocked: Pontus Jansson (27)

Brighton

Goals: Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard (8)
Assists: Pascal Gross, Enock Mwepu (4)
Big chances created: Pascal Gross (60)
Successful dribbles: Leandro Trossard (56)
Successful tackles: Marc Cucurella (93)
Interceptions: Yves Bisouma (50)
Shots blocked: Lewis Dunk (28)

Burnley

Goals: Maxwel Cornet (9)
Assists: Josh Brownhill, Charlie Taylor, Wout Weghorst, Ashley Westwood, Matej Vydra (3)
Big chances created: Dwight McNeil (47)
Successful dribbles: Dwight McNeil (90)
Successful tackles: Dwight McNeil (78)
Interceptions: Josh Brownhill (68)
Shots blocked: James Tarkowski (61)

Chelsea

Goals: Mason Mount (11)
Assists: Mason Mount (10)
Big chances created: Mason Mount (58)
Successful dribbles: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (42)
Successful tackles: Jorginho (64)
Interceptions: Thiago Silva (44)
Shots blocked: Thiago Silva (31)

Crystal Palace

Goals: Wilfried Zaha (14)
Assists: Michael Olise (5)
Big chances created: Wilfried Zaha (46)
Successful dribbles: Wilfried Zaha (75)
Successful tackles: Tyrick Mitchell (104)
Interceptions: Tyrick Mitchell (41)
Shots blocked: Marc Guehi (26)

Everton

Goals: Richarlison (10)
Assists: Richarlison (5)
Big chances created: Demarai Gray (42)
Successful dribbles: Demarai Gray (55)
Successful tackles: Abdoulaye Doucoure (75)
Interceptions: Michael Keane (62)
Shots blocked: Michael Keane (28)

Leeds

Goals: Raphinha (11)
Assists: Daniel James (4)
Big chances created: Raphinha (65)
Successful dribbles: Raphinha (62)
Successful tackles: Stuart Dallas (93)
Interceptions: Stuart Dallas (57)
Shots blocked: Luke Ayling (25)

Leeds United's Raphinha celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at The Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 22, 2022.

READ: Raphinha’s wild reaction proved he’s the genius who got ‘side before self’

Leicester

Goals: Jamie Vardy (15)
Assists: Harvey Barnes (10)
Big chances created: James Maddison (48)
Successful dribbles: Ademola Lookman (38)
Successful tackles: Youri Tielemans (74)
Interceptions: Wilfred Ndidi (42)
Shots blocked: Caglar Soyuncu (27)

Liverpool

Goals: Mohamed Salah (23)
Assists: Mohamed Salah (13)
Big chances created: Trent Alexander-Arnold (90)
Successful dribbles: Mohamed Salah (53)
Successful tackles: Thiago Alcantara (48)
Interceptions: Joel Matip (44)
Shots blocked: Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk (14)

Manchester City

Goals: Kevin De Bruyne (15)
Assists: Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus (8)
Big chances created: Kevin De Bruyne (87)
Successful dribbles: Joao Cancelo (56)
Successful tackles: Joao Cancelo (83)
Interceptions: Joao Cancelo (58)
Shots blocked: Ruben Dias (13)

Manchester United

Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (18)
Assists: Paul Pogba (9)
Big chances created: Bruno Fernandes (89)
Successful dribbles: Jadon Sancho (47)
Successful tackles: Scott McTominay (65)
Interceptions: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (34)
Shots blocked: Harry Maguire (29)

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick before their game against Newcastle. St James Park, December 2021.

READ: How the PL table would look if it began when Man Utd hired Rangnick

Newcastle United

Goals: Callum Wilson (8)
Assists: Allan Saint-Maximin (5)
Big chances created: Allan Saint-Maximin (50)
Successful dribbles: Allan Saint-Maximin (150)
Successful tackles: Joelinton (72)
Interceptions: Joelinton (34)
Shots blocked: Jamal Lascelles (28)

Norwich City

Goals: Teemu Pukki (11)
Assists: Teemu Pukki (3)
Big chances created: Milot Rashica (36)
Successful dribbles: Max Aarons (34)
Successful tackles: Max Aarons (64)
Interceptions: Grant Hanley (56)
Shots blocked: Grant Hanley (45)

Southampton

Goals: James Ward-Prowse (10)
Assists: Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse (5)
Big chances created: James Ward-Prowse (71)
Successful dribbles: Kyle Walker-Peters (64)
Successful tackles: Mohammed Salisu (80)
Interceptions: Mohammed Salisu (78)
Shots blocked: Jan Bednarek (27)

Tottenham Hotspur

Goals: Son Heung-min (23)
Assists: Harry Kane (9)
Big chances created: Son Heung-min (72)
Successful dribbles: Lucas Moura (56)
Successful tackles: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (78)
Interceptions: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (48)
Shots blocked: Eric Dier (32)

Watford

Goals: Emmanuel Dennis (10)
Assists: Emmanuel Dennis (6)
Big chances created: Moussa Sissoko (37)
Successful dribbles: Emmanuel Dennis (68)
Successful tackles: Juraj Kucka (59)
Interceptions: Hassane Kamara (69)
Shots blocked: Craig Cathcart (30)

West Ham

Goals: Jarrod Bowen (12)
Assists: Jarrod Bowen (10)
Big chances created: Pablo Fornals (48)
Successful dribbles: Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice (50)
Successful tackles: Declan Rice (80)
Interceptions: Declan Rice (63)
Shots blocked: Craig Dawson (52)

Wolves

Goals: Raul Jimenez (6)
Assists: Raul Jimenez (4)
Big chances created: Joao Moutinho (39)
Successful dribbles: Adama Traore (83)
Successful tackles: Joao Moutinho (74)
Interceptions: Romain Saiss (58)
Shots blocked: Conor Coady (40)

More from Planet Football

Antonio Conte is the PL’s sh*thouse king… he’s far too fun to manage PSG

Ranking the Premier League clubs by who was most affected by VAR

Can you name the Premier League-winning captain for every season?

The final PL ‘big six’ head-to-head table in 2021-22: Liverpool 2nd…

Manchester United Quick Reads Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur