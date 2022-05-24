Every 2021-22 PL club’s top scorer, creator, dribbler, tackler & more
The 2021-22 Premier League season has concluded, with fans having a clear idea of the most important players at each club – but there are still some surprises to be found.
Manchester City retained the league on a dramatic final day, Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah shared the Golden Boot while Burnley, Watford and Norwich City dropped into the Championship.
But what about the most specific stats: dribbles, tackles, chances created? We’ve taken a look at the best players from every Premier League club according to a number of statistical categories.
Arsenal
Goals: Bukayo Saka (11)
Assists: Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka (7)
Big chances created: Martin Odegaard (77)
Successful dribbles: Gabriel Martinelli (45)
Successful tackles: Gabriel (27)
Interceptions: Ben White (42)
Shots blocked: Gabriel (26)
Aston Villa
Goals: Ollie Watkins (11)
Assists: Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings (6)
Big chances created: John McGinn (51)
Successful dribbles: John McGinn (44)
Successful tackles: John McGinn (106)
Interceptions: Matty Cash (49)
Shots blocked: Tyrone Mings (30)
Brentford
Goals: Ivan Toney (12)
Assists: Bryan Mbuemo (7)
Big chances created: Ivan Toney (43)
Successful dribbles: Bryan Mbuemo (39)
Successful tackles: Christian Norgaard (109)
Interceptions: Christian Norgaard (64)
Shots blocked: Pontus Jansson (27)
Brighton
Goals: Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard (8)
Assists: Pascal Gross, Enock Mwepu (4)
Big chances created: Pascal Gross (60)
Successful dribbles: Leandro Trossard (56)
Successful tackles: Marc Cucurella (93)
Interceptions: Yves Bisouma (50)
Shots blocked: Lewis Dunk (28)
Burnley
Goals: Maxwel Cornet (9)
Assists: Josh Brownhill, Charlie Taylor, Wout Weghorst, Ashley Westwood, Matej Vydra (3)
Big chances created: Dwight McNeil (47)
Successful dribbles: Dwight McNeil (90)
Successful tackles: Dwight McNeil (78)
Interceptions: Josh Brownhill (68)
Shots blocked: James Tarkowski (61)
Chelsea
Goals: Mason Mount (11)
Assists: Mason Mount (10)
Big chances created: Mason Mount (58)
Successful dribbles: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (42)
Successful tackles: Jorginho (64)
Interceptions: Thiago Silva (44)
Shots blocked: Thiago Silva (31)
Crystal Palace
Goals: Wilfried Zaha (14)
Assists: Michael Olise (5)
Big chances created: Wilfried Zaha (46)
Successful dribbles: Wilfried Zaha (75)
Successful tackles: Tyrick Mitchell (104)
Interceptions: Tyrick Mitchell (41)
Shots blocked: Marc Guehi (26)
Everton
Goals: Richarlison (10)
Assists: Richarlison (5)
Big chances created: Demarai Gray (42)
Successful dribbles: Demarai Gray (55)
Successful tackles: Abdoulaye Doucoure (75)
Interceptions: Michael Keane (62)
Shots blocked: Michael Keane (28)
Leeds
Goals: Raphinha (11)
Assists: Daniel James (4)
Big chances created: Raphinha (65)
Successful dribbles: Raphinha (62)
Successful tackles: Stuart Dallas (93)
Interceptions: Stuart Dallas (57)
Shots blocked: Luke Ayling (25)
READ: Raphinha’s wild reaction proved he’s the genius who got ‘side before self’
Leicester
Goals: Jamie Vardy (15)
Assists: Harvey Barnes (10)
Big chances created: James Maddison (48)
Successful dribbles: Ademola Lookman (38)
Successful tackles: Youri Tielemans (74)
Interceptions: Wilfred Ndidi (42)
Shots blocked: Caglar Soyuncu (27)
Liverpool
Goals: Mohamed Salah (23)
Assists: Mohamed Salah (13)
Big chances created: Trent Alexander-Arnold (90)
Successful dribbles: Mohamed Salah (53)
Successful tackles: Thiago Alcantara (48)
Interceptions: Joel Matip (44)
Shots blocked: Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk (14)
Manchester City
Goals: Kevin De Bruyne (15)
Assists: Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus (8)
Big chances created: Kevin De Bruyne (87)
Successful dribbles: Joao Cancelo (56)
Successful tackles: Joao Cancelo (83)
Interceptions: Joao Cancelo (58)
Shots blocked: Ruben Dias (13)
Manchester United
Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (18)
Assists: Paul Pogba (9)
Big chances created: Bruno Fernandes (89)
Successful dribbles: Jadon Sancho (47)
Successful tackles: Scott McTominay (65)
Interceptions: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (34)
Shots blocked: Harry Maguire (29)
READ: How the PL table would look if it began when Man Utd hired Rangnick
Newcastle United
Goals: Callum Wilson (8)
Assists: Allan Saint-Maximin (5)
Big chances created: Allan Saint-Maximin (50)
Successful dribbles: Allan Saint-Maximin (150)
Successful tackles: Joelinton (72)
Interceptions: Joelinton (34)
Shots blocked: Jamal Lascelles (28)
Norwich City
Goals: Teemu Pukki (11)
Assists: Teemu Pukki (3)
Big chances created: Milot Rashica (36)
Successful dribbles: Max Aarons (34)
Successful tackles: Max Aarons (64)
Interceptions: Grant Hanley (56)
Shots blocked: Grant Hanley (45)
Southampton
Goals: James Ward-Prowse (10)
Assists: Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse (5)
Big chances created: James Ward-Prowse (71)
Successful dribbles: Kyle Walker-Peters (64)
Successful tackles: Mohammed Salisu (80)
Interceptions: Mohammed Salisu (78)
Shots blocked: Jan Bednarek (27)
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals: Son Heung-min (23)
Assists: Harry Kane (9)
Big chances created: Son Heung-min (72)
Successful dribbles: Lucas Moura (56)
Successful tackles: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (78)
Interceptions: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (48)
Shots blocked: Eric Dier (32)
Watford
Goals: Emmanuel Dennis (10)
Assists: Emmanuel Dennis (6)
Big chances created: Moussa Sissoko (37)
Successful dribbles: Emmanuel Dennis (68)
Successful tackles: Juraj Kucka (59)
Interceptions: Hassane Kamara (69)
Shots blocked: Craig Cathcart (30)
West Ham
Goals: Jarrod Bowen (12)
Assists: Jarrod Bowen (10)
Big chances created: Pablo Fornals (48)
Successful dribbles: Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice (50)
Successful tackles: Declan Rice (80)
Interceptions: Declan Rice (63)
Shots blocked: Craig Dawson (52)
Wolves
Goals: Raul Jimenez (6)
Assists: Raul Jimenez (4)
Big chances created: Joao Moutinho (39)
Successful dribbles: Adama Traore (83)
Successful tackles: Joao Moutinho (74)
Interceptions: Romain Saiss (58)
Shots blocked: Conor Coady (40)
