Every 2021-22 PL club’s top scorer, creator, dribbler, tackler & more

The 2021-22 Premier League season has concluded, with fans having a clear idea of the most important players at each club – but there are still some surprises to be found.

Manchester City retained the league on a dramatic final day, Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah shared the Golden Boot while Burnley, Watford and Norwich City dropped into the Championship.

But what about the most specific stats: dribbles, tackles, chances created? We’ve taken a look at the best players from every Premier League club according to a number of statistical categories.

Arsenal

Goals: Bukayo Saka (11)

Assists: Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka (7)

Big chances created: Martin Odegaard (77)

Successful dribbles: Gabriel Martinelli (45)

Successful tackles: Gabriel (27)

Interceptions: Ben White (42)

Shots blocked: Gabriel (26)

Bukayo Saka with a perfectly placed first-time shot 👌 Arsenal made a great start against City and it's their number seven who gets the goal! pic.twitter.com/OHWbeUBOOY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 1, 2022

Aston Villa

Goals: Ollie Watkins (11)

Assists: Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings (6)

Big chances created: John McGinn (51)

Successful dribbles: John McGinn (44)

Successful tackles: John McGinn (106)

Interceptions: Matty Cash (49)

Shots blocked: Tyrone Mings (30)

Brentford

Goals: Ivan Toney (12)

Assists: Bryan Mbuemo (7)

Big chances created: Ivan Toney (43)

Successful dribbles: Bryan Mbuemo (39)

Successful tackles: Christian Norgaard (109)

Interceptions: Christian Norgaard (64)

Shots blocked: Pontus Jansson (27)

Brighton

Goals: Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard (8)

Assists: Pascal Gross, Enock Mwepu (4)

Big chances created: Pascal Gross (60)

Successful dribbles: Leandro Trossard (56)

Successful tackles: Marc Cucurella (93)

Interceptions: Yves Bisouma (50)

Shots blocked: Lewis Dunk (28)

Burnley

Goals: Maxwel Cornet (9)

Assists: Josh Brownhill, Charlie Taylor, Wout Weghorst, Ashley Westwood, Matej Vydra (3)

Big chances created: Dwight McNeil (47)

Successful dribbles: Dwight McNeil (90)

Successful tackles: Dwight McNeil (78)

Interceptions: Josh Brownhill (68)

Shots blocked: James Tarkowski (61)

Chelsea

Goals: Mason Mount (11)

Assists: Mason Mount (10)

Big chances created: Mason Mount (58)

Successful dribbles: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (42)

Successful tackles: Jorginho (64)

Interceptions: Thiago Silva (44)

Shots blocked: Thiago Silva (31)

Crystal Palace

Goals: Wilfried Zaha (14)

Assists: Michael Olise (5)

Big chances created: Wilfried Zaha (46)

Successful dribbles: Wilfried Zaha (75)

Successful tackles: Tyrick Mitchell (104)

Interceptions: Tyrick Mitchell (41)

Shots blocked: Marc Guehi (26)

Everton

Goals: Richarlison (10)

Assists: Richarlison (5)

Big chances created: Demarai Gray (42)

Successful dribbles: Demarai Gray (55)

Successful tackles: Abdoulaye Doucoure (75)

Interceptions: Michael Keane (62)

Shots blocked: Michael Keane (28)

Leeds

Goals: Raphinha (11)

Assists: Daniel James (4)

Big chances created: Raphinha (65)

Successful dribbles: Raphinha (62)

Successful tackles: Stuart Dallas (93)

Interceptions: Stuart Dallas (57)

Shots blocked: Luke Ayling (25)

READ: Raphinha’s wild reaction proved he’s the genius who got ‘side before self’

Leicester

Goals: Jamie Vardy (15)

Assists: Harvey Barnes (10)

Big chances created: James Maddison (48)

Successful dribbles: Ademola Lookman (38)

Successful tackles: Youri Tielemans (74)

Interceptions: Wilfred Ndidi (42)

Shots blocked: Caglar Soyuncu (27)

Liverpool

Goals: Mohamed Salah (23)

Assists: Mohamed Salah (13)

Big chances created: Trent Alexander-Arnold (90)

Successful dribbles: Mohamed Salah (53)

Successful tackles: Thiago Alcantara (48)

Interceptions: Joel Matip (44)

Shots blocked: Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk (14)

Manchester City

Goals: Kevin De Bruyne (15)

Assists: Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus (8)

Big chances created: Kevin De Bruyne (87)

Successful dribbles: Joao Cancelo (56)

Successful tackles: Joao Cancelo (83)

Interceptions: Joao Cancelo (58)

Shots blocked: Ruben Dias (13)

Manchester United

Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (18)

Assists: Paul Pogba (9)

Big chances created: Bruno Fernandes (89)

Successful dribbles: Jadon Sancho (47)

Successful tackles: Scott McTominay (65)

Interceptions: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (34)

Shots blocked: Harry Maguire (29)

READ: How the PL table would look if it began when Man Utd hired Rangnick

Newcastle United

Goals: Callum Wilson (8)

Assists: Allan Saint-Maximin (5)

Big chances created: Allan Saint-Maximin (50)

Successful dribbles: Allan Saint-Maximin (150)

Successful tackles: Joelinton (72)

Interceptions: Joelinton (34)

Shots blocked: Jamal Lascelles (28)

Norwich City

Goals: Teemu Pukki (11)

Assists: Teemu Pukki (3)

Big chances created: Milot Rashica (36)

Successful dribbles: Max Aarons (34)

Successful tackles: Max Aarons (64)

Interceptions: Grant Hanley (56)

Shots blocked: Grant Hanley (45)

Southampton

Goals: James Ward-Prowse (10)

Assists: Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse (5)

Big chances created: James Ward-Prowse (71)

Successful dribbles: Kyle Walker-Peters (64)

Successful tackles: Mohammed Salisu (80)

Interceptions: Mohammed Salisu (78)

Shots blocked: Jan Bednarek (27)

Tottenham Hotspur

Goals: Son Heung-min (23)

Assists: Harry Kane (9)

Big chances created: Son Heung-min (72)

Successful dribbles: Lucas Moura (56)

Successful tackles: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (78)

Interceptions: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (48)

Shots blocked: Eric Dier (32)

Apparently Heung-Min Son is right-footed? pic.twitter.com/NQXgVcKoSA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 1, 2022

Watford

Goals: Emmanuel Dennis (10)

Assists: Emmanuel Dennis (6)

Big chances created: Moussa Sissoko (37)

Successful dribbles: Emmanuel Dennis (68)

Successful tackles: Juraj Kucka (59)

Interceptions: Hassane Kamara (69)

Shots blocked: Craig Cathcart (30)

West Ham



Goals: Jarrod Bowen (12)

Assists: Jarrod Bowen (10)

Big chances created: Pablo Fornals (48)

Successful dribbles: Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Declan Rice (50)

Successful tackles: Declan Rice (80)

Interceptions: Declan Rice (63)

Shots blocked: Craig Dawson (52)

Wolves



Goals: Raul Jimenez (6)

Assists: Raul Jimenez (4)

Big chances created: Joao Moutinho (39)

Successful dribbles: Adama Traore (83)

Successful tackles: Joao Moutinho (74)

Interceptions: Romain Saiss (58)

Shots blocked: Conor Coady (40)

