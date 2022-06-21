All the Big Six’s fixtures following European dates in 2022-23

The 2022-23 Premier League season will be a uniquely compressed one to accommodate the winter World Cup, meaning clubs in European competition will be keen to rotate their squads – but which of the Big Six has the most favourable matches after a European matchday?

With the World Cup taking place in November and December, the Premier League has to take a brief hiatus meaning that games are being moved around to ensure the full calendar can be played.

The Champions League and Europa League are also affected, with group games taking place on the following dates: September 6/7/8, September 13/14/15, October 4/5/6, October 11/12/13, October 25/26/27 and November 1/2/3.

Premier League managers are some of society’s keenest conspiracy theorists and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be spitting feathers over the fixtures his side will face after their Champions League dates.

Last season’s runners-up face three London trips to face Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham alongside the small matter of a home fixture with Manchester City.

Spurs will face Manchester City at the start of September, while Chelsea and Arsenal will face off at Stamford Bridge in November but there will be no other ‘Big Six’ clashes.

Manchester United, while not facing any Big Six opponents, still have some tricky matches after their Europa League excursions against sides wanting to improve after underwhelming campaigns last year – Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds – and a home clash with West Ham.

We’ve investigated and have created a full breakdown of the fixtures the Big Six have after European dates.

Arsenal

September 10 – Everton (H)

September 17 – Brentford (A)

October 8 – Liverpool (H)

October 15 – Leeds (A)

October 29 – Nottingham Forest (H)

November 5 – Chelsea (A)

Chelsea

September 10 – Fulham (A)

September 17 – Liverpool (H)

October 8 – Wolves (H)

October 15 – Aston Villa (A)

October 29 – Brighton (A)

November 5 – Arsenal (H)

Liverpool

September 10 – Wolves (H)

September 17 – Chelsea (A)

October 8 – Arsenal (A)

October 15 – Manchester City (H)

October 29 – Leeds (H)

November 5 – Tottenham (A)

Manchester City

September 10 – Tottenham (H)

September 17 – Wolves (A)

October 8 – Southampton (H)

October 15 – Liverpool (A)

October 29 – Leicester (A)

November 5 – Fulham (H)

Manchester United

September 10 – Crystal Palace (A)

September 17 – Leeds (H)

October 8 – Everton (A)

October 15 – Newcastle (H)

October 29 – West Ham (H)

November 5 – Aston Villa (A)

Tottenham

September 10 – Manchester City (A)

September 17 – Leicester (H)

October 8 – Brighton (A)

October 15 – Everton (H)

October 29 – Bournemouth (A)

November 5 – Liverpool (H)

