Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the Premier League’s most improved sides when you compare their points tallies to the same stage last season.

This time last year Unai Emery had just started to turn the ship around at Villa Park after Steven Gerrard had struggled to get a tune out of his players. Fast forward a year and Villa are now one of the Premier League’s most formidable sides.

There’s also been a dramatic turnaround for Liverpool, who made a slow start last term and didn’t get much better as they stuttered to their worst placing of the Jurgen Klopp era.

The Reds did improve in the final weeks of the 2022-23 campaign, though, and only narrowly missed out on the top four – and now they look like a side transformed with a new-look midfield after their summer rebuild.

Along with Liverpool, Chelsea are one of the most improved sides from last season – having won their last five consecutive matches.

Newcastle have experienced a dramatic drop off from last season, with Eddie Howe’s side 11 points worse off than last year. A crippling injury list has played a role in their slump.

Manchester United, Fulham, Brentford, Brighton are performing slightly worse than last season, while Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have enjoyed a better campaign.

Impressively, Everton have accumulated four more points than last season despite their eight-point deduction – that’s some job Sean Dyche has done.

We’ve compared every Premier League club’s record and seen how it compares to the same stage last season.

Here’s how the numbers break down in full for every club:

1. Manchester City

Points: +2

Goals for: +2

Goals against: +1

Position: =

2. Arsenal

Points: +5

Goals for: +3

Goals against: -14

Position: =

3. Liverpool

Points: +15

Goals for: +11

Goals against: -6

Position: +2

4. Aston Villa

Points: +7

Goals for: +25

Goals against: -15

Position: +3

5. Tottenham

Points: +6

Goals for: +4

Goals against: -2

Position: +3

6. Chelsea

Points: +19

Goals for: +39

Goals against: +16

Position: +6

7. Newcastle United

Points: -11

Goals for: +17

Goals against: +29

Position: -3

8. Manchester United

Points: -15

Goals for: -1

Goals against: +15

Position: -5

9. West Ham United

Points: +12

Goals for: +18

Goals against: +19

Position: +5

10. Crystal Palace

Points: +4

Goals for: +17

Goals against: +9

Position: +1

11. Brighton

Points: -14

Goals for: =17

Goals against: +9

Position:-5

12. Bournemouth

Points: +9

Goals for: +17

Goals against: -4

Position: +4

13. Fulham

Points: -5

Goals for: =

Goals against: +8

Position: -3

14. Wolves

Points: +5

Goals for: +19

Goals against: +7

Position: -1

15. Everton

Points: +4 (inc eight-point deduction) [+12 without]

Goals for: +6

Goals against: -6

Position: +2

16. Brentford

Points: -20

Goals for: -2

Goals against: +19

Position: -7

17. Nottingham Forest

Points: -6

Goals for: +11

Goals against: -1

Position: -1