Manchester United and Liverpool are the only two clubs to have never finished in the bottom half in the Premier League era, while Everton, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have been the only other ever-presents in the top flight since 1992.

But which have been their very best and worst campaigns? We’ve taken a look through every club currently in the Premier League and been through their best and worst seasons in the competition, looking at their placings, points and goal tallies. We haven’t included Luton because this is their first Premier League campaign.

Each club is placed in order of their all-time Premier League points tally.

Note: Whereby the record is close between a 42-game season and a 38-game season, we’ve gone with whichever had the higher/lower points/goals per game.

Man Utd

Best Finish: 1st (1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13)

Most Points: 91 (1999-00)

Most Goals Scored: 97 (1999-00)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 22 (2007-08)

Worst Finish: 8th (2023-24)

Fewest Points: 58 (2021-22)

Fewest Goals Scored: 49 (2015-16)

Most Goals Conceded: 58 (2023-24)

Arsenal

Best Finish: 1st (1997-98, 2001-02, 2003-04)

Most Points: 89 (2023-24)

Most Goals Scored: 91 (2023-24)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 17 (1998-99)

Worst Finish: 12th (1994-95)

Fewest Points: 51 (1994-95)

Fewest Goals Scored: 40 (1992-93)

Most Goals Conceded: 51 (2017-18, 2018-19)

Chelsea

Best Finish: 1st (2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2016-17)

Most Points: 95 (2004-05)

Most Goals Scored: 103 (2009-10)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 15 (2004-05)

Worst Finish: 14th (1993-94)

Fewest Points: 44 (2022-23)

Fewest Goals Scored: 38 (2022-23)

Most Goals Conceded: 63 (2023-24)

Liverpool

Best Finish: 1st (2019-20)

Most Points: 99 (2019-20)

Most Goals Scored: 101 (2013-14)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 22 (2018-19)

Worst Finish: 8th (1993-94, 2011-12, 2015-16)

Fewest Points: 52 (2011-12)

Fewest Goals Scored: 47 (2011-12)

Most Goals Conceded: 50 (2013-14, 2015-16)

Tottenham

Best Finish: 2nd (2016-17)

Most Points: 86 (2016-17)

Most Goals Scored: 86 (2016-17)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 26 (2016-17)

Worst Finish: 15th (1993-94)

Fewest Points: 44 (1997-98)

Fewest Goals Scored: 44 (1996-97, 1997-98)

Most Goals Conceded: 63 (2022-23)

Man City

Best Finish: 1st (2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24)

Most Points: 100 (2017-18)

Most Goals Scored: 106 (2017-18)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 23 (2018-19)

Worst Finish: 18th (1995-96, 2000-01)

Fewest Points: 34 (2000-01)

Fewest Goals Scored: 29 (2006-07)

Most Goals Conceded: 65 (2000-01)

Everton

Best Finish: 4th (2004-05)

Most Points: 72 (2013-14)

Most Goals Scored: 64 (1995-96)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 33 (2007-08)

Worst Finish: 17th (1993-94, 1997-98, 2003-04, 2022-23)

Fewest Points: 36 (2022-23)

Fewest Goals Scored: 34 (2005-06, 2022-23)

Most Goals Conceded: 66 (2021-22)

Newcastle

Best Finish: 2nd (1995-96, 1996-97)

Most Points: 78 (1995-96)

Most Goals Scored: 85 (2023-24)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 33 (2022-23)

Worst Finish: 18th (2008-09, 2015-16)

Fewest Points: 34 (2008-09)

Fewest Goals Scored: 35 (1997-98)

Most Goals Conceded: 68 (2012-13)

Aston Villa

Best Finish: 2nd (1992-93)

Most Points: 74 (1992-93)

Most Goals Scored: 76 (2023-24)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 34 (1996-97)

Worst Finish: 20th (2015-16)

Fewest Points: 17 (2015-16)

Fewest Goals Scored: 27 (2015-16)

Most Goals Conceded: 76 (2015-16)

West Ham

Best Finish: 5th (1998-99)

Most Points: 65 (2020-21)

Most Goals Scored: 65 (2015-16)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 48 (1994-95)

Worst Finish: 20th (2010-11)

Fewest Points: 33 (2010-11)

Fewest Goals Scored: 35 (2006-07)

Most Goals Conceded: 74 (2023-24)

Fulham

Best Finish: 7th (2008-09)

Most Points: 53 (2008-09)

Most Goals Scored: 55 (2022-23)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 34 (2008-09)

Worst Finish: 19th (2013-14, 2018-19)

Fewest Points: 26 (2018-19)

Fewest Goals Scored: 24 (2013-14)

Most Goals Conceded: 81 (2018-19)

Crystal Palace

Best Finish: 10th (2014-15, 2023-24)

Most Points: 49 (2018-19, 2023-24)

Most Goals Scored: 57 (2023-24)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 49 (1994-95, 2022-23)

Worst Finish: 20th (1992-93, 1997-98)

Fewest Points: 33 (1997-98, 2004-05)

Fewest Goals Scored: 33 (2013-14)

Most Goals Conceded: 71 (1997-98)

Wolves

Best Finish: 7th (2018-19, 2019-20)

Most Points: 59 (2019-20)

Most Goals Scored: 51 (2019-20)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 40 (2019-20)

Worst Finish: 20th (2003-04, 2011-12)

Fewest Points: 25 (2011-12)

Fewest Goals Scored: 31 (2022-23)

Most Goals Conceded: 82 (2011-12)

Burnley

Best Finish: 7th (2016-17)

Most Points: 54 (2016-17, 2019-20)

Most Goals Scored: 45 (2018-19)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 39 (2018-19)

Worst Finish: 19th (2014-15, 2023-24)

Fewest Points: 24 (2023-24)

Fewest Goals Scored: 28 (2014-15)

Most Goals Conceded: 82 (2009-10)

Brighton

Best Finish: 6th (2022-23)

Most Points: 62 (2022-23)

Most Goals Scored: 72 (2022-23)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 44 (2021-22)

Worst Finish: 17th (2018-19)

Fewest Points: 36 (2018-19)

Fewest Goals Scored: 34 (2017-18)

Most Goals Conceded: 62 (2023-24)

Nottingham Forest

Best Finish: 3rd (1994-95)

Most Points: 77 (1994-95)

Most Goals Scored: 72 (1994-95)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 43 (1994-95)

Worst Finish: 22nd (1992-93)

Fewest Points: 30 (1998-99)

Fewest Goals Scored: 31 (1996-97)

Most Goals Conceded: 69 (1998-99)

3 – Nottingham Forest finished third in 1994-95; no newly promoted team has finished inside the top three of the table since. Arrival. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/0Cys1fCquz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 25, 2020

Bournemouth

Best Finish: 9th (2016-17)

Most Points: 48 (2016-17)

Most Goals Scored: 56 (2018-19)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 61 (2017-18)

Worst Finish: 18th (2019-20)

Fewest Points: 34 (2019-20)

Fewest Goals Scored: 40 (2019-20)

Most Goals Conceded: 71 (2022-23)

Sheffield United

Best Finish: 9th (2019-20)

Most Points: 54 (2019-20)

Most Goals Scored: 54 (1992-93)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 39 (2019-20)

Worst Finish: 20th (2020-21, 2023-24)

Fewest Points: 16 (2023-24)

Fewest Goals Scored: 20 (2020-21)

Most Goals Conceded: 104 (2023-24)

Brentford

Best Finish: 9th (2022-23)

Most Points: 59 (2022-23)

Most Goals Scored: 58 (2022-23)

Fewest Goals Conceded: 46 (2022-23)

Worst Finish: 16th (2023-24)

Fewest Points: 39 (2023-24)

Fewest Goals Scored: 48 (2021-22)

Most Goals Conceded: 65 (2023-24)