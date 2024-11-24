The 10 players with the most goals + assists in Premier League history: Salah catching Henry…

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the only player currently in the Premier League that features in the top 10 players with the most goal involvements in the competition’s history.

It takes a mix of remarkable longevity and irrefutable quality to reach such figures, as the names that feature at the top of the list attest.

Here’s the full breakdown of the top 10 players in Premier League history with the most goals and assists combined.

10. Teddy Sheringham – 222 (146 goals, 76 assists)

It’s no surprise to see Sheringham’s name here, given what a Premier League stalwart he was. The striker had already been a professional for almost a decade when England’s top flight was rebranded in 1992, yet he continued turning out in the competition until 2007 and didn’t hang up his boots until 2008.

Sheringham still holds the record for the oldest outfielder to appear in the competition, having turned out for West Ham at the age of 40.

9. Sergio Aguero – 231 (184 goals, 47 assists)

“We love him so much,” Pep Guardiola tearfully responded after the Argentinian forward played his final match for City back in 2021.

“He’s a special person. He’s so nice. He helped me a lot … We cannot replace him, we cannot. There are many players in this club – Joe Hart, David Silva [are others] – who helped us to be this club. We have his legacy.”

On his day, which invariably came against Newcastle, there’s arguably never been a more lethal Premier League goalscorer.

READ: Remembering when Aguero scored five goals in 20 minutes for Man City

8. Mohamed Salah – 242 (168 goals, 75 assists)

Still going strong for Liverpool today, we wouldn’t be surprised if Salah manages to climb a few places on this list by the time he leaves Anfield.

The Egyptian forward has scored 18 or more goals in all seven of his full seasons with Liverpool and he’s in the hunt for the Golden Boot this season too.

Along with being an elite marksman, Salah is only five assists away from being in the top 10 of the all-time Premier League assists charts.

7. Thierry Henry – 249 (175 goals, 74 assists)

The Arsenal icon spent eight seasons in the Premier League, which is considerably fewer than most of the names that make up the top 10 – but he certainly made the most of his time in England.

In 2002-03, Henry became the first player to register 20+ goals and assists (24 goals, 20 assists) in a Premier League campaign. It’s an achievement that remains unmatched two decades later and is difficult to imagine ever being bettered.

6. Harry Kane – 259 (213 goals, 46 assists)

Tottenham and England’s all-time top scorer sits second in the Premier League charts, but a certain Geordie’s outright record looks safe after his €100million transfer to Bayern Munich.

For a while, anyway. Don’t bet against Kane returning in a few years’ time with unfinished business in English football.

Surprisingly enough, despite dropping deeper and becoming more of a playmaker in his latter Premier League days, Kane actually registers the fewest assists of any player in the top 10 with 46.

Fourteen of those assists came in Tottenham’s 2020-21 campaign – a single-season tally only bettered by a select few players.

READ NEXT: The fastest players to reach 50 goals in Europe’s big leagues since 2000: Kane, Ronaldo, Haaland…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 30 biggest football stadiums in England?

5. Andrew Cole – 260 (187 goals, 73 assists)

Somehow underrated these days, Cole scored 187 Premier League goals and not a single one of them was a penalty. That’s just ridiculous. A further 73 assists isn’t bad going, either.

“It is what it is,” Cole reminisced years later.

“It wasn’t even that [others wanted to take it more], I wanted to score goals in open play. I genuinely said that to myself. If I didn’t think I could do that, I don’t think I’d be good enough, that was a simple way to look at it.”

4. Ryan Giggs – 271 (109 goals, 162 assists)

One of only three players (along with the next two) to register 100+ goals and 100+ assists, Giggs holds the outright record for Premier League assists with 162 – over fifty more than anybody else. Kevin De Bruyne needs another sixty to match him.

The former winger’s Manchester United career spanned from 1990 until 2014, during which time he contributed to 271 Premier League goals for the Red Devils.

3. Frank Lampard – 279 (177 goals, 102 assists)

The man with the most goals and the most assists in Chelsea’s history.

READ: Champ Man 03/04, the ‘Diablo’ tactic & when Frank Lampard made it real

2. Wayne Rooney – 311 (208 goals, 103 assists)

Only Kane and Alan Shearer have scored more goals. Only Cesc Fabregas and Giggs have registered more assists. Exalted company.

“Growing up, I watched the Premier League as far back as I can remember,” Rooney responded when he was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2022.

“My dream was always to become a professional footballer, score goals, and win trophies, and I was lucky enough to win the Premier League five times.

“I have so many brilliant memories from my years playing for Everton and Manchester United, and I’m really proud of what we achieved.”

1. Alan Shearer – 324 (260 goals, 64 assists)

Shearer’s record as the Premier League’s top scorer is well-established, but the No.9 also stands top for total goal contributions with a not-too-shabby further 64 assists for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Of currently active players, Salah would have to maintain his lofty standards deep into his thirties and Kane would surely have to return to play at least three or four decent campaigns.

Haaland certainly has the goalscoring potential, but there’s every chance he departs Manchester City for a European superpower during his peak years.

Shearer’s record may never be broken.