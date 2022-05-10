The 10 Premier League players with most goals & assists in 2022

The Premier League is blessed with some brilliant goalscorers and magical goal-makers but which player has the highest combined total of goals and assists in 2022?

The usual names, playing for the biggest clubs, dominate our list but there’s a handful of surprise names playing for upwardly mobile sides scattered amongst them too. It makes for intriguing reading.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Premier League players with the highest goal-plus-assist total during the current calendar year.

10. Bukayo Saka – 8

Arsenal’s golden boy has been central to everything good about Mikel Arteta’s side this season and his nine goal contributions since January have put the Gunners in pole position to qualify for the Champions League.

The youngster earned the praise of Garth Crooks following his successful penalties against Chelsea and Manchester United last month.

“Missing penalties is an awful experience for any professional footballer and only those with the meanest intelligence could have anything other than complete and total sympathy for the taker,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“Saka not only has immense talent but courage to go with it. Returning to take penalties for your club, having missed them so publicly for your country, takes guts.

“His penalty against Chelsea in midweek followed by the one that sent David de Gea the wrong way against Manchester United were quite brilliant under the circumstances.”

9. Sadio Mane – 9

Mohamed Salah often takes the headlines with his goalscoring exploits, and Luis Diaz has enjoyed a sensational impact since his January move, but 2022 has been Mane’s year so far.

The Senegal captain led his team to Africa Cup of Nations glory earlier this year, and ensured his country’s participation in Qatar to boot, but his performances as Liverpool’s central striker have also been excellent.

Mane has netted seven times since the turn of the year, including crucial goals against Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham. Tentative discussions about his future at Anfield have been silenced for now.

=7. Jarrod Bowen – 10

While Declan Rice is West Ham’s star man, and Michail Antonio is a nightmare to play against for any Premier League defender, it’s Bowen that’s fired the Hammers in 2022.

With seven goals and three assists – including winners against Norwich, Watford and Everton – the winger has forced himself into England contention and was also instrumental in West Ham’s run to the Europa League semis.

=7. Cristiano Ronaldo – 10

Consider the bonfire that’s been Manchester United’s 2021-22 season and imagine where they’d be without Ronaldo’s goals.

The 37-year-old scored match-winning hat-tricks against Tottenham and Norwich this spring, while also notching against Arsenal and Chelsea, for a total of 10 goals this calendar year.

Perhaps Ronaldo’s lack of assists hints at the underlying issue with signing a veteran forward to spearhead a counter-attacking team, but one thing’s for certain; United have bigger problems than Ronaldo.

=5. Mohamed Salah – 11

Salah started the season on fire – prompting many observers to label him as the ‘best player in the world’ – but that form has slightly tailed off in 2022.

Perhaps it’s the heartbreak of Egypt’s defeat in the Africa Cup of Nationals final and subsequent failure to qualify for the World Cup, or maybe his early-season performances were simply unsustainable.

But the 29-year-old has still managed an impressive 11 goal contributions this year – seven goals and four assists – as Liverpool remain in the hunt for the quadruple.

His brace against Manchester United in April was especially satisfying…

=5. Ivan Toney – 11

Brentford will be a Premier League club next season – a remarkable achievement for a club in their first top-flight season since 1947 and the smallest wage bill in the league.

And, while Cristian Eriksen has pulled the strings from midfield, Toney has scored the goals that have fired the west Londoners towards safety.

Five goals against Norwich and Burnley, just as Brentford were at risk of being sucked into the relegation vortex, couldn’t have been better timed and Toney has also struck against Manchester United, West Ham and Wolves since New Year’s Day.

If Brentford wish to consolidate in the Premier League, keeping Toney this summer is an absolute must.

=3. Dejan Kulusevski – 12

Despite his solid reputation at Juventus, plenty of English pundits scoffed when Kulusevski joined Spurs in January. How foolish they were.

The Sweden international has proven to be an inspired signing by Antonio Conte, starring in their victory at Manchester City and providing eight assists along with his four goals.

It’s no surprise Spurs wish to sign him permanently. Doing so would be their best piece of business in years.

=3. Kevin De Bruyne – 12

After a slow start to the season, with injuries prematurely ending his involvement at the Euros for Belgium, De Bruyne has regained top form in 2022.

The midfielder scored the winner against Chelsea in January, bagged two against United and opened the scoring against Liverpool in the game which will probably secure Manchester City their fourth title in five seasons.

Forget their Champions League heartbreak, where De Bruyne was substituted before the collapse in the Bernabeu, and simply acknowledge that the 30-year-old is the shining light in City’s side.

2. Harry Kane – 16

Kane endured a slow start to the campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo, perhaps affected by his aborted move to Manchester City, but the striker has been reinvigorated since the start of 2022.

The England captain has scored nine goals and provided a further seven assists – the highlight being a sensational performance against City in February – as Spurs face a crucial match against Arsenal in the race for the Champions League.

Despite receiving some harsh criticism at times, Kane remains the best attacker England have and his country’s hopes of winning this year’s World Cup rest on his shoulders. No pressure, ‘Arry.

1. Son Heung-min – 17

Spurs may be trailing Arsenal in the chase for fourth but they possess the Premier League’s two most in-form attackers.

Son has been involved in 17 goals since January, scoring 12 and setting up 5. His brilliant hat-trick at Aston Villa in April stands out, as does his crucial goal to secure Spurs a point at Anfield.

Even if Antonio Conte’s side fail to qualify for the Champions League, they can look forward to next season with Son and Kane in perfect tandem.

