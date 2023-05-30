The 7 Premier League players with the most match-winners in 2022-23

The Premier League is littered with attacking talents that elevate their team with their goalscoring exploits. But some players have made a habit of netting victory-earning goals in the 2022-23 season.

A desire to win the Premier League Golden Boot is something every striker worth their salt will have in the back of their minds when a new campaign begins.

You can imagine that bagging goals in a league widely regarded as Europe’s best on a weekly basis is an unrivalled feeling, but some strikes will undoubtedly feel extra special to an individual.

We’ve taken a look at the top seven match-winners in the Premier League in 2022-23.

=6. Gabriel Martinelli (5 match-winning goals)

Mikel Arteta loves working with wingers; his time at Manchester City saw Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane play their best football, while Bukayo Saka has become one of the best forwards in world football under Arteta’s watchful eye.

But Martinelli is arguably his biggest success story; the Brazil international has blossomed into a thrillingly direct winger with a sniper’s accuracy in front of goal.

Fifteen goals and five assists speak volumes of the 21-year-old’s improvement, with a third of his goal tally directly winning matches for the Premier League runners-up.

=6. Kai Havertz (5 match-winning goals)

It’s been a shocker of a season for Chelsea and Havertz has borne the brunt of a muddled transfer policy that left the Germany international to fill the void up front.

Undoubtedly talented, it’s an open secret that Havertz would rather play elsewhere across the forward line. But, without his five match-winning goals, Chelsea could have been planning trips to Bristol, Preston and Plymouth next season.

5. Ivan Toney (6 match-winning goals)

Toney plundered 20 goals as Brentford defied gravity to record their best finish since the Second World War, including a last-minute winner against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Technically brilliant, and possessing a similar level of invention to Isambard Kingdom Brunel, the striker also made his England debut in March to cap a fine personal campaign.

His ban until January has the potential to hit Brentford hard. It will also rob Premier League watchers of one of its finest talents.

4. Mohamed Salah (7 match-winning goals)

Liverpool underperformed this year, finishing with their lowest points total under Jurgen Klopp and facing a year of Europa League football.

But Salah remains paramount to their chances of future success; the Egypt international scored 19 goals and 12 assists in the league, including a classy winner against Manchester City in October.

Now in his 30s, Liverpool will need to replace Salah sooner rather than later – but not yet.

=2. Erling Haaland (10 match-winning goals)

We’re just shocked the Norweigan goal freak doesn’t top this list.

=2. Marcus Rashford (10 match-winning goals)

Having endured the worst season of his career in 2021-22, Rashford’s renaissance has been heart-warming to even the most ardent Manchester United hater.

Arguably the best forward in European football for three months after the World Cup, Rashford’s 18 goals have fired United back into the Champions League as Erik ten Hag gets the best of the homegrown talent.

1. Harry Kane (11 match-winning goals)

Thirty goals, 11 of them match-winning, in a rank Spurs side; Kane might have saved his best til last in north London. Only Haaland’s historic season has denied the England captain the plaudits he deserves.

