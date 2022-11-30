The Premier League has been graced by fantastic footballers like Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Mohamed Salah but none of them appear on our list of Premier League footballers with the highest points-per-game totals since 1992.

The English top flight has widely been regarded as the best league in Europe for a number of years as teams confined in the lower echelons of the table are capable of summoning up the fight to snatch points off the division’s big hitters season-on-season.

This means there’s a fair chance you’re inevitably destined to be on the wrong end of a fair amount of results as a Premier League player, but some individuals have bucked the trend in the recent era and can almost be looked upon as good luck charms by their clubs.

We’ve ranked the 10 most successful players in Premier League history by their points-per-game tally.

10. Ilkay Gundogan – 2.37

Gundogan was one of Pep Guardiola’s first signings at Manchester City back in 2016 and, despite other players perhaps getting more acclaim, the Germany international has become a cult hero at the Etihad.

With 38 goals from 169 league appearances, including a baffling spell as an FPL must-have in early 2021, Gundogan has been one of the most successful signings in City’s history and enjoys a PPG of 2.37.

9. Ederson – 2.39

The only goalkeeper in the top 10, Ederson joined Manchester City from Benfica in June 2017 for £35million and that fee has proven to be a bargain.

He is often admired for his ball-playing skills to start attacks from the back, but the Brazil goalkeeper is equally as capable of keeping clean sheets.

He clocked up his 100th shutout for the club in December 2021 and has won four Premier League crowns at the Etihad.

8. Ruben Dias – 2.40

Generally described as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, Dias has proven to be a fine replacement for Vincent Kompany in the heart of City’s defence.

The Portugal international won the Football Writers’ Association player of the year award in 2020-21 which drew significant praise from his manager.

“He is a guy who in the bad moments is always ready to help and he’s a man of communication on and off the pitch,” Guardiola said.

“He’s a leader. To be a leader is not to be given to you by the club, it comes from inside, it’s natural. He is always thinking what he can do better. That is why he will have success.”

7. Leroy Sane – 2.41

He’s been slightly forgotten in England but watching Sane fly down the wing for Manchester City was a thrilling sight.

The forward, who is currently playing for Germany in the 2022 World Cup, scored 18 times in 77 Premier League matches and won back-to-back titles before moving to Bayern Munich two years ago.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 20 German goalscorers in the Premier League?

6. Gabriel Jesus – 2.42

Jesus signed for Manchester City from Palmeiras for a reported £27million plus add-ons in December 2016 and made his debut in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham a month later.

In his first full campaign, he was part of Pep Guardiola’s side that passed the 100-point mark to be crowned league champions.

Jesus has continued to regularly feature for a dominant City, and he only lost 12 out of the first 100 league games, recording a 2.42 points per game average.

And that tally has not been impacted by his summer move to Arsenal as Jesus has helped the Gunners sit proudly at the Premier League summit.

5. Phil Foden – 2.45

He’s currently the centre of England’s traditional ‘World Cup clamour’ but Foden is now an established starter in Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City side.

After making his league debut during a 4-1 win over Tottenham in 2017, aged just 17, Foden became the youngest-ever player to receive a Premier League winners medal just a few months later.

He’s won another three since. Of course has, he’s brilliant…

Phil Foden, stop that! Stop that right now! 🔥🔥🔥 That is a magical individual goal! pic.twitter.com/QumfqACKg2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 18, 2021

=3. Naby Keita – 2.49

Liverpool spent £48million to bring Keita to the club in 2018 but injuries have marred his time in England.

Still, he’s made over 70 Premier League appearances and has generally been a reliable and useful asset for Klopp when fit and available – as his PPG tally suggests.

=3. Oleksandr Zinchenko – 2.49

Brilliant cog at Manchester City, brilliant raiser-of-standards at Arsenal; Zinchenko’s position cannot come as a surprise to any Premier League watcher.

And the Ukraine international could rise higher if the Gunners’ unexpected title push continues into 2023.

https://twitter.com/PeakSanti/status/1576487744150568961

2. Aymeric Laporte – 2.53

Laporte arrived at City for a then club-record £57million fee in January 2018 and – barring a spell when John Stones and Dias were favoured by Pep Guardiola – has been a consistent starter for the dominant force in English football.

His points-per-game average of 2.54 is also the best of any currently active Premier League player.

1. Arjen Robben – 2.58

His best spell may have been with Bayern Munich but early-career Robben was a Premier League sensation for Chelsea between 2004 and 2007, building a fantastic relationship with Damian Duff and regularly wowing the Stamford Bridge crowd…

READ: Remembering Damien Duff, Arjen Robben & Chelsea at their most fun

READ MORE: Who are the highest-paid players in the Premier League, 2022-23?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record departure?