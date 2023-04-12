Ranking every 22-23 Premier League club by average age of their squad

Some Premier League clubs pride themselves on what they do with their young players whilst others prize experience over everything else – but which clubs have the oldest and youngest squad in England’s top flight?

While there is no guaranteed path to success, most fans prefer to see a younger side turning out as it gives hope of building for a brighter future or, in some cases, sustaining success.

Thanks to the sterling work of Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked the 20 Premier League squads in 2022-23 from oldest to youngest. As you can see, average age doesn’t necessarily correlate with league position…

20. Fulham – 27.9

Fulham are making a decent fist of the Premier League for a change and that might be partly down to the experienced squad at Marco Silva’s disposal.

Tim Ream is still knocking about, while the arrivals of Bernd Leno and Willian have given the Cottagers vital street smarts in top-flight football.

Plus, Aleksandar Mitrovic is somehow 28. We feel old…

19. West Ham United – 27.8

The Hammers are struggling after two successful seasons on the bounce and David Moyes will be alarmed by the profile of his rapidly-aging squad – with the prospect of Declan Rice’s imminent departure raising the figure even higher.

=16. Tottenham – 27.1

=16. Liverpool – 27.1

Liverpool’s problems have been well-documented with many of the Anfield faithful bemoaning their side’s failure to sign a midfielder this summer.

And the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alisson are now all into their fourth decade. That rebuild needs to happen sooner rather than later.

=16. Newcastle United – 27.1

15. Aston Villa – 26.8

14. Manchester City – 26.7

Not only is Erling Haaland a freak of goalscoring nature but he’s also only 22 years of age. There’s no hope for the rest of us, is there?

13. Crystal Palace – 26.6

Palace came bottom of this list two years ago, but there has been a revolution at Selhurst Park recently as they’ve made big steps in renewing their squad.

Youngsters like Michael Olise, Marc Guehi, Odsonne Edouard, Malcolm Ebiowei and Cheick Doucoure have all arrived in south London in the last couple of years and Palace look much better for their presence.

12. Manchester United – 26.5

The exit of Cristiano Ronaldo has helped lower the average age of United’s squad and Erik ten Hag already has his eye on several targets ahead of the summer to continue that process.

=9. Wolves – 26.4

=9. Leicester City – 26.4

=9. Nottingham Forest – 26.4

=7. Everton – 26.2

=7. Bournemouth – 26.2

=5. Chelsea – 26.0

Chelsea have arguably the most prolific academy in world football meaning that, despite bringing in aging stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidou Koulibaly, they still have one of the youngest squads in the league.

=5. Brighton – 26.0

4. Brentford – 25.7

With their moneyball style approach to squad building, Brentford have brought together a strong group of young players that they hope to grow into fully-ledged Premier League stars in the coming years.

3. Leeds United – 24.8

Despite losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha since avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth last year, Leeds have invested in some promising young talents.

=1. Southampton – 24.4

=1. Arsenal – 24.4

The Premier League leaders are also the youngest squad in England’s top flight.

With homegrown talent like Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as well as newer additions to the north London club like Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale all aged 25 or under and all playing well, the future looks healthy.

Even star signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are only in their mid-20s. No wonder Arsenal fans are constantly pinching themselves right now…

