The Premier League table since Leicester won the FA Cup in 2021

Leicester City are on the brink of Premier League relegation, but their downturn of form arguably began when they lifted the FA Cup in May 2021.

Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Wembley showpiece, meaning Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

But it’s often forgotten that Leicester were in the Champions League places that day. After seeing qualification for Europe’s biggest competition slip through their fingers in 2020, they lost their final two Premier League matches of the 2020-21 season – against Chelsea and Tottenham – to finish fifth once more.

And, after an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, the Foxes have endured a disastrous year and slipped into the bottom three after their 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the start of April.

Rodgers paid the price with his job. In a statement released after his sacking, Leicester City said: “It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

“The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

But Leicester’s plummet towards oblivion hasn’t been halted and the Foxes need to beat West Ham and hope Everton don’t beat Bournemouth to have any chance of Premier League salvation.

We’ve crunched the numbers to highlight Leicester’s decline since that heady day two years ago.

Note: We’ve only included clubs that have been ever-present in the Premier League since May 2021. This means Bournemouth, Burnley, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Watford and West Brom are excluded.

1. Manchester City – 77 games, 185 points

2. Liverpool – 78 games, 167 points

3. Arsenal – 77 games, 156 points

4. Manchester United – 77 games, 134 points

5. Tottenham – 76 games, 127 points

6. Newcastle United – 77 games, 125 points

7. Chelsea – 77 games, 120 points

8. Brighton – 77 games, 116 points

9. Aston Villa – 78 games, 109 points

10. West Ham United – 77 games, 102 points

11. Crystal Palace – 78 games, 95 points

12. Wolves – 78 games, 91 points

13. Leicester City – 77 games, 83 points

14. Everton – 78 games, 75 points (GD: -52)

15. Leeds United – 77 games, 75 points (GD: -60)

16. Southampton – 77 games, 64 points

