The goals that sealed the last 12 Premier League titles: Aguero, RVP…

Winning the Premier League is a feat most players never achieve in their career but some haven’t just won the coveted trophy – they’ve also scored the goal that’s sealed their club the title.

The 2023-24 Premier League title race is going down to the final day for the 10th time since the league’s inception in 1992.

It marks an opportunity for one of Arsenal or Manchester City’s current crop to put their name up in lights and score the goal of a lifetime.

We’ve taken a trip down memory lane and recalled the last 12 goals that sealed the Premier League crown.

2012 – Sergio Aguero

Even Manchester City’s biggest detractors would struggle to deny that Aguero’s title-clinching finish in the 2011-12 season is the greatest moment in Premier League history.

It looked like Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United had their hands firmly gripped on the title until a drama-packed last few minutes broke out at the Eithad.

Roberto Mancini’s men needed to beat QPR to secure the top spot and Edin Dzeko’s header restored parity to make it 2-2 in the 90th minute.

Then, in stoppage time, up stepped the Argentine to hammer home and clinch the club’s first Premier League title.

“AGUEROOOOOO!” Who could forget that spine-tingling commentary from Martin Tyler as pandemonium commenced on the pitch and in the stands?

2013 – Robin van Persie

Man Utd’s signing of Van Persie from Arsenal ahead of the 2012-13 season proved to be the decisive factor in Ferguson’s quest to wrestle the title back from city rivals.

The striker elevated United to new heights and grabbed himself the Premier League golden boot.

But his most telling contribution came in the club’s historic victory over Aston Villa in April 2013. The routine 3-0 win saw domestic glory make a swift return to Old Trafford.

Van Persie scored a hat-trick as the Red Devils earned a 13th Premier League crown. His second on the night was the pick of the bunch. Wayne Rooney dinked an inch-perfect ball to the striker who fired home on the volley.

You don’t even need the clip. You can picture it in your mind already.

2014 – Samir Nasri

In 2013-14, Man City needed just a point on the final day to pip Liverpool to the title.

It looked for all the world like the Reds were certainties to break their Premier League duck until Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip two weeks before changed everything.

West Ham United were the side looking to spoil City’s day at a rain-soaked Etihad, but Nasri and co had other ideas.

The former Arsenal midfielder fired the Citizens ahead before club captain Vincent Kompany sealed Manuel Pellegrini’s spot at the summit.

“I am just so happy for the manager [Manuel Pellegrini] as well because it was his first title in Europe,” Nasri said after the game. “He remains calm the whole season. It was a pleasure to work with him. Everyone put his ego on the side.”

2015 – Eden Hazard

The Belgium international was a star performer in the Chelsea side that breezed to the 2014-15 Premier League title under Jose Mourinho’s stewardship.

The Blues were destined to be champions from the opening day when new recruits Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa showed their class to brush Burnley aside on away turf.

With three games still to play, Mourinho’s men won the title thanks to a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Hazard saw a penalty saved by Julian Speroni but nodded home the rebound.

2016 – Eden Hazard

Hazard was once again deciding the fate of the Premier League title one year on. But there was a twist. This time he was scoring to crown ‘little old’ Leicester City as champions.

Chelsea came from two goals behind against London rivals Tottenham to draw 2-2 and hand Claudio Ranieri’s side the title.

The winger hadn’t scored at Stamford Bridge for almost a year but came off the bench and curled in from range to complete a historic comeback.

At least Spurs took it well…

2017 – Michy Batshuayi

The Belgium international – who otherwise failed to make the grade in England – sealed Chelsea’s fifth Premier League title in 2016-17.

It was Antonio Conte’s debut campaign at the Stamford Bridge helm and his switch of formation to a back five after a turbulent start to the season worked a treat.

The Blues travelled to West Bromwich Albion in May 2017 and recorded a 1-0 triumph to win the league with two matches to spare.

With eight minutes left, Cesar Azpilicueta picked out substitute Batshuayi for his first league goal since August 2017 as he became the unlikely hero.

2018 – Jay Rodriguez

The 2017-2018 season was the time when Pep Guardiola’s dominance of the domestic game in England started at Man City.

In April 2018, Rodriguez headed a winner for West Brom at Old Trafford to end United’s hopes of catching City, who went on to become the first side in history to rack up 100 points in a single Premier League season.

“What can I say? 100 points – 50 points at home and 50 points away. It’s massive,” Guardiola said reflecting on the achievement. “100 points in the Premier League – you cannot imagine.

“The record will be broken but it will be difficult. They would have to do many things. We had the challenge to break records. We had a target.

“We have achieved something unique. We broke everything! When we started, it was about trying to play well and improve every day. We found during the process we were winning games. It is magnificent.”

2019 – Aymeric Laporte

Man City secured their second consecutive title in 2018-19 but it was far from easy this time around.

Guardiola’s side won their last 14 league games to keep Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool at bay. The Reds ultimately finished one point behind their Manchester rivals.

City needed a win away at Brighton to make sure they ended the campaign top. Glenn Murray opened the scoring for the hosts to provide a scare before the array of world-class stars sprung into life.

Aguero levelled, but Laporte’s header to give City the lead was the goal that hit Albion like a dagger in the heart. Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan added a third and fourth as they cruised to victory.

2020 – Willian

2019-20 was the season Liverpool finally ended a 30-year wait for the league title to return to Anfield.

Until Klopp’s side lost to Watford in February 2020, it looked like they could even go invincible like the great Arsenal team in 2003-04.

It was a foregone conclusion for months that the Reds would be crowned champions, it was just a matter of when – especially with an enforced three-month break due to Covid-19.

But Chelsea’s win over Man City at Stamford Bridge in June 2020 was the game when their destiny was finally confirmed.

Willian converted a penalty to inflict a 2-1 defeat on City and spark delirious celebrations amongst Liverpool fans.

2021 – Caglar Soyuncu

With the 2020-21 season – for the most part – being played behind closed doors, most people tipped Man City’s possession-based style to suit the alien-like conditions brilliantly.

And so it proved. They racked up a third title in four campaigns. Soyuncu nodded in for Leicester in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in May 2021 as United failed to delay City’s coronation as Premier League champions.

“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other,” Guardiola said. “This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.”

2022 – Ilkay Gundogan



Man City fans had their heart in their mouths when they found themselves two goals down against Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021-22 season.

Thankfully, Guardiola had an ace up his sleeve and the introduction of Gundogan in the second half made all the difference in the title race.

Man City managed to score three goals in just five minutes to completely flip the game on it’s head. Gundogan’s second goal was the decisive one as Guardiola’s side ran out as 3-2 winners to clinch the Premier League title.

2023 – Taiwo Awoniyi

Despite leading the title race for the majority of the season, Arsenal just fell short at the final hurdle in 2022-23. Man City officially won the title when Arsenal lost against Nottingham Forest in game week 37.

Awoniyi was the man who scored the decisive goal for Forest in the 1-0 win which subsequently handed the title to Man City.