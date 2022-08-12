Ranking the 20 PL clubs by their transfer spend so far this summer
While some European clubs are still struggling financially, a lot of Premier League sides have splashed the cash already this summer – with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City spending big to strengthen their already formidable squads.
After missing out on a historic ‘quadruple’ in agonising circumstances, Liverpool moved quickly to sign Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and £67million striker Darwin Nunez. The fee for Nunez, despite the departure of Sadio Mane, is a massive statement of intent by Jurgen Klopp.
But Premier League champions Manchester City have also spent big. Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Haaland was one of the most prized players in world football but City secured a £55million deal – and Haaland started repaying his fee with two goals on his league debut.
Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez have also joined the English champions as City make significant reinforcements to continue their Premier League dominance.
But it’s Chelsea who have spent the most, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella all moving to Stamford Bridge – and the Blues are expected to sign another couple of players before the window shuts.
Elsewhere, Newcastle have already made moves in the first transfer window under their new ownership. Sven Botman was signed from Lille for a cool £33million, Matt Targett has joined on a permanent basis from Aston Villa and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has made an eight-figure move to St James’ Park.
Leeds and West Ham have spent notable sums as they look to climb the table, while Arsenal have excited their fans with the capture of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
At the other end of the scale, Leicester are yet to sign anybody this summer, with the lack of activity worrying their supporters.
In total, Premier League clubs have already spent over £1.3billion and the final figure is expected to even higher.
Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked the 20 current Premier League clubs by their net spend during the 2022 summer transfer window.
1. Chelsea – £167.93million
2. Arsenal – £118.86million
3. West Ham United – £100.49million
4. Manchester City – £97.87million
5. Leeds United – £95.08million
6. Tottenham – £91.71million
7. Nottingham Forest – £85.28million
8. Liverpool – £77.21million
9. Wolves – £66.24million
10. Manchester United – £65.13million
11. Newcastle United – £59.4million
12. Southampton – £50.76million
13. Fulham – £50.76million
14. Aston Villa – £49.05million
14. Brentford – £45.45million
16. Everton – £32.4million
17. Crystal Palace – £31.14million
18. Bournemouth – £24.21million
19. Brighton – £17.64million
20. Leicester City – £0
