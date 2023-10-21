Ranking every Premier League club by how they’ve been affected by VAR in 2023-24

Remember when it was said that the introduction of VAR would reduce controversy in football? How naive we were…

We’re now into the fifth season of the Premier League using a video assistant referee to help the on-pitch match officials reach the right decisions. Certain issues have been ironed out over time, but in 2023-24 it remains far from perfect.

But which clubs benefit and are most disadvantaged by VAR this season? We’re keeping a rolling tally throughout 2023-24 of every VAR decision and which clubs have been most affected, positively or negatively.

Note: we’ve only included figures that relate to overturned decisions only so do not include VAR referrals that have upheld the officials’ original decisions or controversial calls where VAR didn’t intervene.

Nottingham Forest +2

Two decisions went Forest’s way in the second half of their 1-1 draw at home to Burnley.

First a goal that would’ve put Burnley back ahead was disallowed after a VAR monitor check showed a handball from Sander Berge in the build-up, and then the would-be goalscorer Lyle Foster was dismissed for an elbow in the ribs of Ryan Yates.

Brentford +2

Thomas Frank’s Bees benefitted from the video assistant referee Tony Harrington advised Robert Jones to take a look at a Son Heung-Min challenge on Mathias Jensen.

Jones deemed it a foul, pointed to the spot, and Bryan Mbeumo converted his penalty in the 2-2 draw.

Brentford also benefited from seeing a penalty decision awarded to Newcastle overturned after the video assistants deemed that Mbeumo didn’t commit a handball offence, although that ultimately no bearing on their 1-0 defeat at St. James’ Park.

No, It is the correct call by the laws to give a penalty to Brentford after the slight contact(soft) from Heung Min Son on Jensen The factor that annoyed me in this decision however was Jensen holding his right shin after getting clipped on his left ankle indicating he simulated pic.twitter.com/DcVAbmX5PR — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) August 13, 2023

Brighton +1

Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying Seagulls benefitted from VAR intervening to disallow a Manchester United equaliser after replays showed that the ball had gone out of play – just – before Marcus Rashford assisted Rasmus Hojlund. That would’ve made it 1-1 at Old Trafford but they went on to win 3-1.

Manchester City +1

The first VAR decision of the 2023-24 campaign to favour Manchester City was a pretty inconsequential one, really.

They were already three goals up with the points secured against Burnley when VAR intervened to advise referee Craig Pawson to look at the pitchside monitor for a replay of a dangerous Anass Zaroury lunge on Kyle Walker deep into injury time.

Zaroury was then dismissed as Pawson changed his original decision.

Crystal Palace +1

Aston Villa had Moussa Diaby’s goal disallowed against Palace for an offside VAR call.

Aston Villa +1

Unai Emery’s side benefitted when Chelsea’s Malo Gusto was sent off following a VAR check on a foul on Lucas Digne. They went on to score and win 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

“I thought it was definitely a yellow card but I’m not sure about the red card,” match-winner Ollie Watkins admitted in his post-match interview.

Arsenal 0

Arsenal felt aggrieved when referee Anthony Taylor overturned his original decision to award the Gunners a penalty for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s foul on Kai Havertz during a super-charged match against Manchester United.

But they later fell to their knees and thanked the VAR gods for ruling out Alejandro Garnacho’s late winner.

In their next game, the Gunners fell victim to a tight VAR call when Martinelli’s early opener was chalked off for offside away to Everton.

But Arsenal have VAR to thank for giving Bukayo Saka’s penalty in the North London derby after Cristian Romero’s handball.

Everton 0

Gabriel Martinelli’s early opener for Arsenal at Goodison Park was disallowed after VAR replays showed the Brazilian was offside. The Gunners went on to win 1-0 anyway.

And Sean Dyche’s men looked set to earn a battling point at Anfield until Liverpool were awarded a second-half penalty via a VAR check.

Liverpool 0

As above with the offside calls for and against Chelsea.

VAR then intervened for Curtis Jones’ straight red card for a foul on Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma.

Liverpool can justifiably feel aggrieved that VAR didn’t intervene to help overturn the ridiculously harsh call to send off Alexis Mac Allister against Bournemouth, though. And let’s not go there with Luis Diaz’s goal against Chelsea.

But they were given a crucial penalty against Everton in the Merseyside derby, just as the Reds looked unlikely to break down their rivals’ stubborn rearguard.

READ: The Premier League’s 14 VAR howlers so bad that the refs had to apologise ft. Arsenal, Liverpool…

Aston Villa -1

Moussa Diaby saw his goal disallowed for offside against Crystal Palace.

Later that same game a VAR overturn was dismissed by referee Darren England, who looked at the monitor and stuck to his original call that Chris Richards fouled Ollie Watkins for a penalty, though for clarity we’re not counting that here as the original decision was upheld.

Chelsea -1

Things evened with two marginal offside calls in Chelsea’s clash at home to Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah was denied a seventh successive opening weekend goal after he’d strayed marginally offside following a well-worked move, a goal that would’ve seen Jurgen Klopp’s Reds go two goals ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were then denied the lead 10 minutes later for a similarly tight VAR review caught Ben Chilwell offside.

Chelsea were then subject to their second negative VAR intervention of the season when Malo Gusto was sent off against Aston Villa.

“It was on front of me but I didn’t see it back – we need to trust the referee and VAR,” Mauricio Pochettino responded.

Newcastle -1

Eddie Howe’s Magpies were given a second penalty in their home match against Brentford, but it was overturned after the original handball decision was deemed erroneous.

Newcastle could’ve doubled their lead but held on to win 1-0 regardless.

Tottenham -1

On the other end of Brentford and Arsenal’s penalty calls (see above).

But Ange Postecoglou’s side benefitted from VAR taking another look at Jones’ challenge on Bissouma and deeming it a straight red after review.

Man Utd -2

See Arsenal above – the Havertz penalty overturn and Garnacho goal. Considering the match was at 1-1, and United would eventually lose 3-1, the decision to rule out Garnacho’s ‘winner’ could have a detrimental impact on their season.

Mere centimetres then denied Hojlund his first United goal, a would-be equaliser against Brighton after the ball went marginally out of play before Marcus Rashford’s cross.

Jonny Evans’ goal against Burnley was chalked off due to Hojlund being stood in an offside position, but the Northern Ireland international went on to assist as United won 1-0 at Turf Moor regardless.

Burnley -2

Coming out on the other side of the VAR call from the aforementioned Zaroury challenge in the opening fixture were Vincent Kompany’s Clarets.

The only controversy was how Pawson didn’t make the right decision in the first place and even the Burnley boss had no qualms.

“It’s a striker trying to make a tactical foul, tackling with the technique of a striker unfortunately,” Kompany said.

“No complaints, the technique was wrong and it could have been bad.

“I don’t think in the end he touches him too hard, it’s not full contact, it’s not a leg breaker, but it could have been a bad tackle and you have to accept the consequences.”

The Clarets then fell victim to two further VAR interventions in their 1-1 away to Nottingham Forest. Lyle Foster had a goal disallowed for a handball in the build-up and a short while later the South African was dismissed after replays picked up violent conduct.

As with Zaroury, Foster has also been served a three-match ban.

Burnley did end up on the right end of a VAR call against Manchester United, however, when Evans’ set-piece opener was disallowed.

READ NEXT: 6 classic Premier League goals that wouldn’t have been given with VAR

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s record signing?