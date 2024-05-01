A definitive list of 2023-24’s Puskas contenders: Garnacho or Bamford?

Brazilian midfielder Guilherme Madruga deservedly took home the 2023 Puskas award for his astonishingly acrobatic overhead kick – but we can’t help looking ahead to this year’s award.

There are already some seriously sexy contenders for the 2024 Puskas trophy. We’ve collated all the absolute top-drawer goals from around the world of football this season. Ridiculous ten out of ten golazos only.

Achmad Faizul

It wouldn’t be the Puskas Award without a contender from a player you’ve never heard of, playing for a club you’ve never heard of, in a league you didn’t know existed – in this case, Achmad Faizul, playing for Persibo Bojonegoro, in the Indonesian third tier.

This flick is just outrageous. Take a bow, son. Thanks to @BlackHoleRev7 for the tip.

What a goal from our local heroes, Achmad Faizul when Persibo meet inter Kediri today ini #Mathcday4 Liga. 3 kapal api Jawa timur 2023/2024. 🟠🟠#Persibo #PersiboBojonegoro#LaskarAnglingDharma #Sadabe pic.twitter.com/j4qqr594im — Persibo Bojonegoro (@Persibojonegoro) December 13, 2023

Dany Mota

The connection on this scissor kick gives us the kind of tingles we thought only Original Source Mint could. If you know, you know.

We just can't get enough of Dany Mota's golazo! Here it is, from all angles, 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 😍#GenoaMonza pic.twitter.com/hDzVAJJLrd — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) March 15, 2024

Jaden Philogene

A deflection saw this originally recorded as an own goal – which to be fair, is probably technically correct – before the Football League reneged and gave it to Philogene. So it’s in the running for the Puskas Award, although we have a feeling that the controversy over whether it was actually his will count against him in the end.

Everything about this is filthy from the Hull City man. The most Ronaldinho-esque goal you’ll see all year and part of our shortlist all day long.

Patrick Bamford

The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well.

Seriously though, who kidnapped Bamford and replaced him with a Dennis Bergkamp regen?

Big ball up the field, chest, swivel and bang. Cool as you like. Quite possibly one of the greatest volleys we’ll ever see.

Alasdair Adams

Not only is this a f*cking brilliant goal, it was scored by a backup goalkeeper who was substituted on as an outfielder. No, really.

Scottish Championship side Arbroath were forced into a change as Aaron Steele went off injured, with substitute stopper Alasdair Adams having to fill in as a striker. This absolute thunderbastard was the catalyst in them securing a 2-2 comeback draw.

We don’t think he’ll ever be pulling the gloves on again after that.

Arbroath's backup goalkeeper got subbed on as an outfielder this afternoon and produced this. My word. David James could never.pic.twitter.com/WnvxrRpbsa — Planet Football (@planetfutebol) December 30, 2023

Alejandro Garnacho

Gary Neville said it’s the best overhead kick he’s ever seen. And the mad thing is that he might actually be right.

WHAT A GOAL ALEJANDRO GARNACHO!!!! 🤯🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/L9h1inY5rT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023

Sandro Wolfinger

The actual Puskas Award shortlist always features a few players you’ve never heard of. FC Balzers’ Sandro Wolfinger pulling out this unreal volley for Lichtenstein fits the criteria nicely.

🤯🚀 Sandro Wolfinger with an absolutely insane strike for Liechtenstein in the EURO qualifiers! pic.twitter.com/WaGnLkhRkH — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 8, 2023

Dries Mertens

Another volley? Go on then. Beauty.

ALERT: DRIES MERTENS HAS SCORED A VOLLEY STRAIGHT FROM A CORNER.pic.twitter.com/rbdSTnxI6O — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) August 3, 2023

Geovany Quenda

You’ll have probably seen those clips of a young Lionel Messi absolutely taking the piss against hapless opponents on a muddy pitch in Rosario. This ridiculous solo goal from 16-year-old Sporting academy product Geovany Quenda reminds us of that.

He might be a few years off senior football yet, but the name is surely worth keeping an eye out for.

Luciano Gondou

The Puskas Award tends to celebrate unthinkable individual brilliance. This is a nice enough hit, but it probably falls short on that front.

But we’re including this for the sexy build-up, including multiple backheels. Sue us.

Mikael Severo

We’ve time-travelled to September 2024 and are pleased to announce that this has made the shortlist.

Dizzying acrobatics scored by a Brazilian for a Hong Kong Premier League club? How could this not make it in?

Eduard Bello

Scoring an overhead kick to equalise late on, away to Brazil, in a World Cup qualifier? Just magic.

How about that! 🔥 Venezuela's Eduard Bello scored this stunning overhead kick to end Brazil's 15-match winning streak at home which stretched back to 2015 ✨ pic.twitter.com/xq9gk0CxDE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 13, 2023

Harry Kane

The best goal of Kane’s career?

Wir könnten uns dieses Tor den ganzen Tag anschauen! 😍 @HKane #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/EO8CYHlxsz — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 31, 2023

