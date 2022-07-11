Comparing Raheem Sterling’s 21-22 stats to Chelsea’s current forwards

Chelsea are set to complete a £50million move for Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling – and his numbers stack up well against the forward options currently at Thomas Tuchel’s disposal.

Sterling has enjoyed an illustrious seven years at City since his controversial move from Liverpool and has won every major honour in the domestic game.

But the 27-year-old has entered into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and, after signing Erling Haaland and Julien Alvarez, City were willing to sell Sterling at the right price.

It was expected that Sterling would move abroad, with Barcelona among others reportedly interested in his services, but Chelsea have won the race for his signature.

The Blues had an opening bid of £35million rejected by City but the two sides have now agreed on a deal that could be worth up to £50million.

Sterling is set to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will reportedly recieve just over £300,000 a week, making him Chelsea’s highest earner.

Tuchel is thought to be a big admirer of Sterling, with the Blues boss believing the forward is better suited to Chelsea’s style of play than £97million signing Romelu Lukaku, who has recently returned to Inter Milan on loan.

And we’ve compared Sterling’s 2021-22 Premier League stats with Manchester City to the numbers of Chelsea’s forward options in the league.

Goals

Raheem Sterling – 13

Kai Havertz – 8

Romelu Lukaku – 8

Christian Pulisic – 6

Timo Werner – 4

Hakim Ziyech – 4

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 1

🗣 "Absolutely sublime!" The assist by Joao Cancelo 😍 The finish by Raheem Sterling 🔥pic.twitter.com/29zacN9AlB — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 21, 2021

Assists

Raheem Sterling – 5

Hakim Ziyech – 3

Kai Havertz – 3

Christian Pulisic – 2

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 2

Timo Werner – 1

Romelu Lukaku – 0

Minutes per goal

Raheem Sterling – 163.6

Romelu Lukaku – 198.3

Kai Havertz – 227.0

Christian Pulisic – 214.3

Timo Werner – 321.5

Hakim Ziyech – 329.3

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 966.0

Minutes per goal or assist

Raheem Sterling – 118.1

Christian Pulisic – 160.8

Kai Havertz – 165.1

Hakim Ziyech – 188.1

Romelu Lukaku – 198.3

Timo Werner – 257.2

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 322.0

READ: 18 Chelsea signings who were meant to be the business… but weren’t

Chances created per 90 minutes

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 2.3

Hakim Ziyech – 2.1

Raheem Sterling – 1.8

Romelu Lukaku – 1.4

Christian Pulisic – 1

Kai Havertz – 1

Timo Werner – 0.6

Successful dribbles per 90 minutes (success rate)

Raheem Sterling – 2.2 (46.7%)

Hakim Ziyech – 1.9 (43.2%)

Christian Pulisic – 1.7 (42.5%)

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 1.5 (62.5%)

Kai Havertz – 0.9 (42.9%)

Romelu Lukaku – 0.7 (50.0%)

Timo Werner – 0.7 (30.4%)

Passes per 90 minutes (passing accuracy)

Hakim Ziyech – 43.2 (81.2%)

Raheem Sterling – 34.7 (85.3%)

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 33.0 (85.3%)

Kai Havertz – 32.4 (81.3%)

Christian Pulisic – 30.6 (80.3%)

Timo Werner – 26 (78%)

Romelu Lukaku – 18 (72.9%)

Shots per 90 minutes (inside the penalty area)

Hakim Ziyech – 3.6 (1.1)

Timo Werner – 3.1 (2.8)

Kai Havertz – 2.8 (2.4)

Raheem Sterling – 2.4 (1.4)

Romelu Lukaku – 2.4 (2.2)

Christian Pulisic – 2 (1.5)

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 1.7 (1.6)

What happened to the two starlets Chelsea poached from Leeds in 2006

Can you name Chelsea’s XI from the 2010 FA Cup final vs Portsmouth?

Sterling next: The 14 players Chelsea have signed from their Big Six rivals