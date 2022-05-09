How Rangnick’s record compares to every Man Utd boss since Ferguson

Manchester United are limping towards the end of the 2021-22 season with interim boss Ralf Rangnick ready to step down from his role to make room for Erik ten Hag – but how does his record compare to every United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013?

Rangnick was appointed on a temporary basis following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021 following United’s miserable start to the season.

But their fortunes have barely improved since the German arrived at Old Trafford. United have suffered a string of humiliating defeats in the league – the latest being a 4-0 defeat at Brighton – and were eliminated from all cup competitions by the middle of March.

As United’s season lurched from one humbling to the next, Rangnick has become increasingly outspoken about the squad at his disposal – something that United fans have welcomed about their underperforming side.

But, in summarising his time as United boss, the former Schalke boss said: “I’m not completely happy with those six months. I would have expected to qualify for the Champions League; that was the goal we had.

“We had good moments, we conceded fewer goals but in the last few weeks performances have not been as good as they should have been. In general, we have lacked consistency.”

United will finish with their lowest points total in Premier League and Rangnick has already agreed to become the manager of the Austria national team until 2024. He will remain at Old Trafford in an advisory role – as things stand.

But how does his record compare with the rest of United’s post-Ferguson managers? Rangnick failed to win a trophy like Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, nor revitalise the squad like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer partially managed. Even David Moyes had a better win percentage.

We’ve crunched the numbers and compared Rangnick’s interim spell in charge to Solskjaer, Mourinho, Van Gaal and Moyes’ time at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick

Games: 28

Won: 11

Drawn: 8

Lost: 9

Goals for: 37

Goals against: 36

Clean sheets: 7 (25%)

Points per game: 1.39

Win rate: 39.3%

Loss rate: 32.1%

Goals per game: 1.32

Goals against per game: 1.29

Trophies Won: 0

This is honestly the most damning quote from Rangnick about United so far… 🤦🏼‍♂️ Unbelievable 😨😨pic.twitter.com/nA1dzNh2AT — Joe Thomlinson (@joethomlinson) May 7, 2022

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Games: 168

Won: 91

Drawn: 37

Lost: 40

Goals for: 309

Goals against: 184

Clean Sheets: 58 (34%)

Points per game: 1.84

Win rate: 54.1%

Loss rate: 23.8%

Goals per game: 1.84

Goals against per game: 1.09

Trophies Won: 0

Jose Mourinho

Games: 144

Won: 84

Drawn: 32

Lost: 28

Goals for: 244

Goals against: 121

Clean sheets: 59 (40%)

Points per game: 1.97

Win rate: 58.3%

Loss rate: 19.4%

Goals per game: 1.69

Goals against per game: 0.84

Trophies Won: 3 (Community Shield, League Cup, Europa League)

Louis van Gaal

Games: 103

Won: 54

Drawn: 24

Lost: 25

Goals for: 159

Goals against: 101

Clean sheets: 38 (36%)

Points per game: 1.81

Win rate: 52.4%

Loss rate: 25.7%

Goals per game: 1.54

Goals against per game: 0.98

Trophies Won: 1 (FA Cup)

David Moyes

Games: 51

Won: 26

Drawn: 10

Lost: 15

Goals for: 87

Goals against: 56

Clean sheets: 21 (41%)

Points per game: 1.73

Win rate: 50.9%

Loss rate: 29.4%

Goals per game: 1.7

Goals against per game: 1.09

Trophies Won: 1 (Community Shield)

