The World Cup has been whittled down from 32 teams to 16 and there have been a fair few shocks in the group stage already. But which sides have been the biggest surprises getting through, and which have been the biggest underachievers? We’ve taken a look through the transfer value of each national team squad to see.

Having the best players isn’t always a guarantee of success at international tournaments but possessing a deep squad should come in handy considering the compressed nature of the 2022-23 season.

Quite a few World Cup regulars – Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Iran, Australia – have squads that are worth less than Kylian Mbappe alone, highlighting the diverse profile of the competing nations in Qatar.

Players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, who are invaluable to their respective nations, are no longer the highest-valued players due to their age, hinting at the changing of the guard that is a feature of every World Cup.

And some nations have younger players coming to the fore. As an example, Phil Foden has replaced Harry Kane as England’s most valuable player while Jamal Musiala is now Germany’s MVP according to Transfermarkt. We can’t argue with that, really, given Musiala’s electric performances as Die Mannschaft exited early.

The upper echelons of this list are dominated by Europe and South America’s big guns but, as previous World Cups have demonstrated, there’s nothing stopping a lesser-ranked team springing a surprise.

We’ve ranked every squad participating at Qatar 2022 based on their cumulative worth on Transfermarkt from lowest to highest.

32. Qatar – €14.9million

Average player value: €575k

Most valuable player: Akram Afif (€4m)

31. Costa Rica – €18.75million

Average player value: €721k

Most valuable player: Keylor Navas (€5m)

30. Saudi Arabia – €25.2million

Average player value: €969k

Most valuable player: Sultan Al-Ghannam (€2.5m)

29. Australia – €38.4million

Average player value: €1.48m

Most valuable player: Matthew Ryan (€5m)

28. Iran – €59.53million

Average player value: €2.38m

Most valuable player: Mehdi Taremi (€20m)

27. Tunisia – €62.4million

Average player value: €2.4m

Most valuable player: Ellyes Skhiri (€13m)

26. Ecuador – €146.5million

Average player value: €5.63m

Most valuable player: Moises Caicedo (€38m)

25. Japan – €154million

Average player value: €5.92m

Most valuable player: Daichi Kamada (€30m)

24. Cameroon – €155million

Average player value: €5.96m

Most valuable player: Frank Anguissa (€38m)

23. Wales – €160.15million

Average player value: €6.16m

Most valuable players: Ben Davies & Brennan Johnson (€20m)

22. South Korea – €164.48million

Average player value: €6.33m

Most valuable player: Son Heung-min (€70m)

21. Mexico – €176.1million

Average player value: €6.77m

Most valuable player: Edson Alvarez (€35m)

20. Canada – €187.3million

Average player value: €7.2m

Most valuable player: Alphonso Davies (€70m)

19. Ghana – €216.9million

Average player value: €8.34m

Most valuable player: Thomas Partey (€38m)

18. Morocco – €251.1million

Average player value: €9.66m

Most valuable player: Achraf Hakimi (€65m)

17. Poland – €255.6million

Average player value: €9.83m

Most valuable player: Robert Lewandowski (€45m)

16. United States – €277.4million

Average player value: €10.67m

Most valuable player: Christian Pulisic (€38m)

15. Switzerland – €281million

Average player value: €10.81m

Most valuable player: Manuel Akanji (€30m)

14. Senegal – €288million

Average player value: €11.08m

Most valuable player: Sadio Mane (€60m)

13. Denmark – €353million

Average player value: €13.58m

Most valuable player: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (€45m)

12. Serbia – €359.5million

Average player value: €13.83m

Most valuable player: Dusan Vlahovic (€80m)

11. Croatia – €377million

Average player value: €14.5m

Most valuable player: Josko Gvardiol (€60m)

10. Uruguay – €449.7million

Average player value: €17.3m

Most valuable player: Federico Valverde (€100m)

9. Belgium – €563.2million

Average player value: €21.66m

Most valuable player: Kevin De Bruyne (€80m)

8. Netherlands – €587.25million

Average player value: €22.59m

Most valuable player: Matthijs de Ligt (€70m)

7. Argentina – €633.2million

Average player value: €24.35m

Most valuable player: Lautaro Martinez (€75m)

6. Germany – €855.5million

Average player value: €34.06m

Most valuable player: Jamal Muisala (€100m)

5. Spain – €902million

Average player value: €34.69m

Most valuable player: Pedri (€100m)

4. Portugal – €937million

Average player value: €36.04m

Most valuable player: Rafael Leao (€85m)

3. France – €1.06billion

Average player value: €41.63m

Most valuable player: Kylian Mbappe (€160m

2. Brazil – €1.14billion

Average player value: €43.92m

Most valuable player: Vinicius Junior (€120m)

1. England – €1.26billion

Average player value: €48.46m

Most valuable player: Phil Foden (€110m)

