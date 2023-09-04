Every Premier League club ranked by their transfer market value in 2023-24

The Premier League is the richest league in the world with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool each boasting huge squad values.

It will come as little surprise to learn that Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions have the most valuable squad in the league, but Mikel Arteta’s Gunners aren’t too far behind.

The rest of the traditional ‘big six’ comprise the rest of the top end of the list, with Newcastle and Aston Villa still some way off usurping the established elite of English football.

At the opposite end of the table, all three of the newly promoted sides from the Championship sit in the bottom three, perhaps highlighting the gap between the two divisions. In fact, Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton are all judged to have less valuable squads than Leicester City and Southampton, who went down last season.

It is, of course, worth taking such figures with a pinch of salt – as some of these online valuations don’t quite match up to the reality of the modern-day transfer market. Brighton, for example, have their squad valued at just £328million – but in real life they’ve reportedly slapped a £120million price tag on Irish wonderkid Evan Ferguson.

We’ve ranked every squad participating in the Premier League based on their cumulative worth on Transfermarkt (currency converted from Euros to Pounds) from lowest to highest.

1. Manchester City – £1.01billion

2. Arsenal – £950million

3. Chelsea – £790million

4. Manchester United – £758million

5. Liverpool – £707million

6. Tottenham – £620million

7. Aston Villa – £519million

8. Newcastle – £514million

9. West Ham – £3768million

10. Nottingham Forest – £342million

11. Brighton – £328million

12. Brentford – £311million

13. Everton – £307million

14. Bournemouth – £288million

15. Crystal Palace – £284million

16. Wolves – £264million

17. Fulham – £252million

18. Burnley – £196million

19. Sheffield United – £115million

20. Luton – £72million