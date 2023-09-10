Ranking every Barcelona player by how much they earn in 2023-24
Barcelona boast some of the highest-paid players in world football, but which members of Xavi’s squad take home the most? We’ve crunched the numbers to find out…
It’s said that Barca’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is €201,280,000 which works out at €3,870,769 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Xavi’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.
Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”
Football clubs don’t publicly disclose their individual players’ full wages, so these are the best-surmised figures.
And the wages of promising youngsters Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez are not listed on the website.
Take a look at how every Barcelona first-teamer compares in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:
1. Frenkie de Jong – €721,154
2. Robert Lewandowski – €400,577
3. Ilkay Gundogan – €360,577
4. Jules Kounde – €260,577
=5. Raphinha – €240,385
=5. Joao Cancelo – €240,385
7. Ferran Torres – €192,308
=8. Pedri – €180,385
=8. Inigo Martinez – €180,385
10. Andres Christensen – €173,077
11. Ronald Araujo – €134,615
12. Gavi – €130,769
13. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €121,154
14. Marcos Alonso – €120,192
15. Sergi Roberto – €96,154
16. Oriol Romeu – €67,308
17, Inaki Pena – €62,500
18. Joao Felix – €7,692
19. Alejandro Balde – €3,077
=20. Fermin Lopez – N/A
=20. Lamine Yamal – N/A
READ NEXT: 7 former Barcelona players we can’t believe are still playing in 2023
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Barcelona manager since 2000?