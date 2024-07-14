Ranking every England manager by their win rate: Southgate second…

England have enjoyed their best results in decades under Gareth Southgate – but how does his managerial record stack up against the other coaches that have sat in the Three Lions dugout?

Southgate replaced Sam Allardyce in September 2016 and has helped transform the England squad and their fortunes in the last eight years.

The 52-year-old led England to their first World Cup semi-final since Italia’ 90 in 2018, their first major tournament final since 1966 at Euro 2020 and their first-ever final on foreign soil at Euro 2024. He’s led the Three Lions to more major tournament finals than every other England manager in history… combined.

He’s received criticism over the past couple of years, with some questioning his selection decisions and judging the playing style to have gone somewhat stale, especially after England’s quarter-final exit in Qatar, but it’s clear Southgate gets the best out of the Three Lions.

Even after their slow and unconvincing start to Euro 2024, they’ve made it to the final. Whatever his shortcomings, he certainly seems to have a knack of getting England clicking when it really matters on the biggest stage – which is something very few of his predecessors can boast.

“One of our strengths over the years has been having less fear, showing less inhibition,” Southgate said ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

“But at the beginning of the tournament the expectation weighed heavily and the noise from outside had never been louder.”

We’ve ranked every England manager since 1946 by their win percentage. Note: We’ve not included managers who took charge of less than 10 England games. Sorry, Big Sam.

14. Kevin Keegan

Games: 18

Wins: 7

Win rate: 38.9%

13. Graham Taylor

Games: 38

Wins: 18

Win rate: 47.4%

12. Terry Venables

Games: 23

Wins: 11

Win rate: 47.8%

11. Don Revie

Games: 29

Wins: 14

Win rate: 48.3%

10. Bobby Robson

Games: 95

Wins: 47

Win rate: 49.5%

9. Steve McClaren

Games: 18

Wins: 9

Win rate: 50%

8. Walter Winterbottom

Games: 139

Wins: 78

Win rate: 56.1%

7. Roy Hodgson

Games: 56

Wins: 33

Win rate: 58.9%

6. Sven-Goran Eriksson

Games: 67

Wins: 40

Win rate: 59.7%

5. Rob Greenwood

Games: 55

Wins: 33

Win rate: 60%

4. Glenn Hoddle

Games: 28

Wins: 17

Win rate: 60.7%

3. Alf Ramsey

Games: 113

Wins: 69

Win rate: 61.1%

2. Gareth Southgate

Games: 101

Wins: 64

Win rate: 63.4%

1. Fabio Capello

Games: 42

Wins: 28

Win rate: 66.7%