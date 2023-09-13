Ranking every Liverpool player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Liverpool have spent the summer rebuilding their midfield and saying goodbye to some long-serving players, but how much is each player paid at Anfield? We’ve crunched the numbers to find out.

After seeing the likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave since the end of last season, Liverpool’s squad has a certain freshness to it.

The arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo has injected new life into the Reds’ engine room and Liverpool were relieved to keep Mohamed Salah despite strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Jurgen Klopp will be confident of improving on last season’s fifth-placed finish, but what has all that activity meant for the club’s wage bill?

It’s said that Liverpool’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is £134,940,000, which works out at £2,595,00 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Klopp’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.

Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

Football clubs don’t publicly disclose their individual players’ full wages, so these are the best-surmised figures.

Take a look at how every Liverpool first-teamer compares in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:

1. Mohamed Salah – £350,000

2. Virgil van Dijk – £220,000

3. Thiago Alcantara – £200,000

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – £180,000

=5. Ryan Gravenberch – £150,000

=5. Alexis Mac Allister – £150,000

=5. Alisson – £150,000

=8. Darwin Nunez – £140,000

=8. Diogo Jota – £140,000

=10. Dominik Szoboszlai – £120,000

=10. Cody Gakpo – £120,000

=12. Andy Robertson – £100,000

=12. Joel Matip – £100,000

14. Joe Gomez – £85,000

15. Ibrahima Konate – £70,000

16. Adrian – £60,000

17. Luis Diaz – £55,000

=18. Wataru Endo – £50,000

=18. Kostas Tsimikas – £50,000

=20. Harvey Elliott – £40,000

=20. Stefan Bajcetic – £40,000

22. Curtis Jones – £15,000

23. Caoimhin Kelleher – £10,000

