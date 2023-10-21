Ranking every Man City player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Manchester City are the current Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League holders – with a wage bill to match.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the dominant force in English and continental football, with a squad containing some of the world’s best players including Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

It’s said that City’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is £200,688,000, which works out at £3,859,000 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Guardiola’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.

Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

Football clubs don’t publically disclose the full wages of their individual players, so these are the best-surmised figures. It’s worth taking such numbers with a pinch of salt

But take a look at how every City first-teamer compares in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:

1. Kevin De Bruyne – £400,000

2. Erling Haaland – £375,000

=3. Bernardo Silva – £300,000

=3. Jack Grealish – £300,000

5. John Stones – £250,000

6. Phil Foden – £225,000

=7. Rodri – £200,000

=7. Josko Gvardiol – £200,000

=9. Manuel Akanji – £180,000

=9. Ruben Dias – £180,000

11. Kyle Walker – £175,000

12. Nathan Ake – £160,000

=13. Mateo Kovacic – £150,000

=13. Kalvin Phillips – £150,000

15. Matheus Nunes – £130,000

=16. Julian Alvarez – £100,000

=16. Ederson – £100,000

18. Stefan Ortega – £55,000

=19. Jeremy Doku – £50,000

=19. Sergio Gomez – £50,000

21. Zack Steffen – £45,000

22. Scott Carson – £30,000

23. Rico Lewis – £25,000

24. Oscar Bobb – £8,000