Manchester United have gone through plenty of managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013.

It looks as though they’ll soon enough be looking for another one, with The Guardian reporting that Erik ten Hag is set to be dismissed from his post after two seasons at the helm – despite leading Manchester United to the FA Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank are said to comprise a four-man shortlist for the new boss, the first of the INEOS era at Old Trafford.

We’re still awaiting news whether or not Ten Hag will be dismissed, but the reports suggested that the decision had already been made to get rid of the Dutch tactician whether or not he could lead United to a surprise victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Ten Hag has now led United to the League Cup and the FA Cup in each of his two seasons in charge, taking over at Old Trafford after the club had endured a five-season trophy drought.

The Red Devils finished a promising third in his first full season in charge, but 2023-24 saw them end up in eighth, their worst placing of the Premier League era. At no point over the past 32 years had they suffered as many league defeats or ended a campaign with a negative goal difference.

But they have salvaged Europa League football in their final outing of the season, bloodying the noses of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Man City with a 2-1 victory at Wembley. They would have been without European football altogether next season had they lost.

“I don’t know,” responded Ten Hag when asked whether he’ll still be in the job next season.

“The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team. This is a project for me. When I came in I can say it was a mess. Now we are better. We are not where we want to be.

“Football is about winning trophies. I want to play the best football, dynamic, attacking football but in the end you have to win games and trophies. That’s the menaltaty we brought in. This was our one opportunity and we did it. I‘m very proud of the players and staff.”

But how does Ten Hag compare to his predecessors? We’ve ranked every United manager by their Premier League points-per-game record during the Glazer era.

Note: We’ve not included Ryan Giggs who was only in charge for four games.

8. Ralf Rangnick

Games: 24

Win rate: 41%

Points-per-game (PPG): 1.54

7. David Moyes

Games: 34

Win rate: 50%

Points-per-game (PPG): 1.67

6. Erik ten Hag

Games: 76

Win rate: 53.9%

Points-per-game (PPG): 1.78

5. Louis van Gaal

Games: 76

Win rate: 51.3%

Points-per-game (PPG): 1.78

3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Games: 105

Win rate: 52.4%

Points-per-game (PPG): 1.84

2. Jose Mourinho

Games: 93

Win rate: 53.8%

Points-per-game (PPG): 1.89

1. Sir Alex Ferguson

Games: 305

Win rate: 70.5%

Points-per-game (PPG): 2.27