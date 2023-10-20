Ranking every Newcastle player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Newcastle United have become Champions League participants and Premier League contenders under Eddie Howe, but how has that translated to their wage bill?

Howe led Newcastle to fourth place last season and added the likes of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall to his squad for their first Champions League campaign since 2002-03.

And Newcastle have taken Europe by storm, winning a point at the San Siro before thrashing PSG 4-1 at a raucous St James’ Park. Their league form hasn’t been bad either, with Howe’s side in touching distance of the top four once more.

It’s said that Newcastle’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is £90,740,000, which works out at £1,745,000 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Howe’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.

Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

Football clubs don’t publically disclose the full wages of their individual players, so these are the best-surmised figures. It’s worth taking such numbers with a pinch of salt

But take a look at how every Newcastle first-teamer compares in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:

1. Bruno Guimaraes – £160,000

=2. Alexander Isak – £120,000

=2. Kieran Trippier – £120,000

=2. Sandro Tonali – £120,000

5. Matt Targett – £100,000

6. Sven Botman – £90,000

7. Joelinton – £85,000

=8. Harvey Barnes – £80,000

=8. Joe Willock – £80,000

=10. Miguel Almiron – £60,000

=10. Anthony Gordon – £60,000

=10. Nick Pope – £60,000

=13. Dan Burn – £55,000

=13. Emil Krafth – £55,000

=15. Sean Longstaff – £50,000

=15. Tino Livramento – £50,000

17. Callum Wilson – £46,000

18. Matt Ritchie – £45,000

=19. Fabian Schar – £40,000

=19. Jamal Lascelles – £40,000

=19. Martin Dubravka – £40,000

=22. Jacob Murphy – £35,000

=22. Paul Dummett – £35,000

=22. Javier Manquillo – £35,000

25. Elliot Anderson – £30,000

26. Issac Hayden – £22,000

=27. Mark Gillespie – £20,000

=27. Loris Karius – £20,000

29. Lewis Hall – £7,000

30. Lewis Miley – £5,000

