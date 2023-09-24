Ranking every Premier League captain by how much they earn: Odegaard 2nd…

Premier League footballers are some of the most well-paid in the entirety of the sport, but which club captain earns the most? We’ve crunched the numbers to find out.

Unsurprisingly, Kevin De Bruyne reigns supreme. Having taken over the armband from Ilkay Gundogan, who left for Barcelona this summer, De Bruyne takes home a whopping £400,000 every week. He’s the highest-paid player in the league.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, who is undoubtedly one of the most important players in Mikel Arteta’s squad, was paid less than the captains of Aston Villa (John McGinn) and West Ham (Kurt Zouma) – until he signed his new deal. The Norwegian playmaker is now the Gunners’ top earners and reportedly becomes one of just 10 Premier League players to earn £300,000 or more.

Elsewhere, the likes of Reece James, Bruno Fernandes and Virgil van Dijk round out the top five. All three are paid north of £200,000 for their expertise.

At the bottom of the list, Luton and Sheffield United pay their captain what De Bruyne takes home after a four-hour training session.

Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

Football clubs don’t publically disclose the full wages of their individual players, so these are the best-surmised figures.

Take a look at how every Premier League captain compares in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City – £400,000)

2. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal – £300,000)

3. Reece James (Chelsea – £250,000)

4. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United – £240,000)

5. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool – £220,000)

6. Son Heung-min (Tottenham – £190,000)

7. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United – £125,000)

8. John McGinn (Aston Villa – £120,000)

9. Lewis Dunk (Brighton – £80,000)

10. Seamus Coleman (Everton – £55,000)

11. Neto (Bournemouth – £50,000)

12. Jamal Lascelles (Newcastle United – £40,000)

13. Jack Cork (Burnley – £38,077)

=14. Christian Norgaard (Brentford – £35,000)

=14. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace – £35,000)

16. Tom Cairney (Fulham – £30,000)

=17. Max Kilman (Wolves – £15,000)

=17. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest – £15,000)

19. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town – £8,077)

20. John Egan (Sheffield United – £7,500)

