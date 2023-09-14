Ranking every Real Madrid player by how much they earn in 2023-24

Real Madrid boast some of the highest-paid players in world football, but which members of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad take home the most? We’ve crunched the numbers to find out.

The Spanish giants have a number of world-class players on their brooks, from the eternal class of Luka Modric to the current darling of the Bernabeu, Jude Bellingham.

But footballers of that magnitude don’t keep cheap; Madrid have one of the largest wage bills in European football and are expected to win trophies on a yearly basis.

In fact, 10 of Spanish football’s 25 most well-paid players play for Los Blancos. Given their dominance of La Liga, that’s hardly too surprising.

It’s said that Madrid’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is €265,770,000 which works out at €5,110,962 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Ancelotti’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.

Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

Football clubs don’t publicly disclose their individual players’ full wages, so these are the best-surmised figures.

Take a look at how every Madrid first-teamer compares in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:

1. Toni Kroos – €468,846

2. David Alaba – €432,692

3. Luka Modric – €420,769

=4. Jude Bellingham – €400,577

=4. Vinicius Junior – €400,577

6. Thibaut Courtois – €288,462

7. Antonio Rudiger – €280,385

8. Aurelien Tchouameni – €240,385

=9. Ferland Mendy – €200,385

=9. Dani Ceballos – €200,385

=9. Daniel Carjaval – €200,385

12. Lucas Vasquez – €180,385

13. Kepa Arrizabalaga – €173,077

14. Nacho Fernandez – €164,231

=15. Rodrygo – €160,192

=15. Edouard Camavinga – €160,192

17. Federico Valverde – €156,346

=18. Brahim Diaz – €140,192

=18. Eder Militao – €140,192

20. Fran Garcia – €100,192

21. Arda Guler – €100,000

22. Andriy Lunin – €54,038

23. Joselu – €48,077

READ NEXT: The 6 Brits to play for Real Madrid before Jude Bellingham & how they fared

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Real Madrid have signed from the PL?