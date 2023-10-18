Ranking every Tottenham player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Tottenham have become top six staples over the past decade, and their wage bill has grown accordingly if the 2023-24 figures are any indication.

Ange Postecolglou has made a terrific start as the club’s new manager, going unbeaten in their first eight Premier League matches and claiming the scalps of Manchester United and Liverpool along the way.

And, with the likes of Son Heung-min and James Maddison on their books, Spurs are certainly rewarding their players financially.

But Daniel Levy has been the magnet of much criticism amongst the club’s supporters for not spending as much as Chelsea, Liverpool or Manchester United.

It’s said that Tottenham’s annual wage bill for the playing staff is £112,840,000, which works out at £2,170,000 per week. But where exactly is all that money going? We’ve taken a closer look at the top earners in Postecoglou’s squad, and which individuals are on comparatively low salaries.

Note: all figures come via football finance website Capology, who themselves state that: “All salary figures are estimates as actual salaries may vary. Unverified players are calculated using algorithms, or sourced from reporting that has not been confirmed yet. Coverage may be limited or incomplete.”

Football clubs don’t publically disclose the full wages of their individual players, so these are the best-surmised figures. It’s worth taking such numbers with a pinch of salt

But take a look at how every Tottenham first-teamer compares in terms of their (gross) weekly wages:

1. Son Heung-min – £190,000

2. Ivan Perisic – £180,000

3. James Maddison – £170,000

4. Cristian Romero – £165,000

5. Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000

=6. Hugo Lloris – £100,000

=6. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – £100,000

8. Richarlison – £90,000

=9. Eric Dier – £85,000

=9. Pedro Porro – £85,000

11. Ben Davies – £80,000

12. Guglielmo Vicario – £80,000

=13. Fraser Forster – £75,000

=13. Rodrigo Bentancur – £75,000

=15. Giovani Lo Celso – £70,000

=15. Brennan Johnson – £70,000

17. Manor Soloman – £60,000

=18. Yves Bissouma – £55,000

=18. Ryan Sessegnon – £55,000

20. Micky van de Ven – £50,000

21. Destiny Udogie – £45,000

=22. Bryan Gil – £40,000

=22. Oliver Skipp – £40,000

=22. Emerson Royal – £40,000

25. Alejo Veliz – £25,000

26. Ashley Phillips – £20,000

27. Pape Sarr – £10,000

=28. Alfie Whiteman – £7,500

=28. Brandon Austin – £7,500

READ NEXT: The 4 players let go by Tottenham in the summer – & how they’ve fared since

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Tottenham’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?