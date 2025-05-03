Legendary goalscorers from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League strikers with the best goals per game ratio.

Some of the Premier League’s highest scorers have been blessed by playing in incredibly successful teams, or by their own longevity, while some have delivered in teams more acquainted with the bottom of the division.

So, of the current top 25 all-time scorers in the Premier League, who comes out on top when it comes to the rate at which they found the target? How many have hit one in two or more?

We’ve taken the top 25 in terms of total goals scored and re-ordered them by their scoring rate, from lowest to highest.

25. Steven Gerrard

Games: 504

Goals: 120

Goals per game: 0.24

24. Frank Lampard

Games: 609

Goals: 177

Goals per game: 0.29

23. Raheem Sterling

Games: 391

Goals: 123

Goals per game: 0.31

22. Jermain Defoe

Games: 496

Goals: 162

Goals per game: 0.33

21. Dwight Yorke

Games: 375

Goals: 123

Goals per game: 0.33

20. Nicolas Anelka

Games: 364

Goals: 125

Goals per game: 0.34

19. Teddy Sheringham

Games: 418

Goals: 146

Goals per game: 0.35

18. Robbie Keane

Games: 349

Goals: 126

Goals per game: 0.36

17. Son Heung-min

Games: 331

Goals: 127

Goals per game: 0.39

16. Wayne Rooney

Games: 491

Goals: 208

Goals per game: 0.42

15. Les Ferdinand

Games: 351

Goals: 149

Goals per game: 0.42

Jamie Vardy

Games: 339

Goals: 143

Goals per game: 0.42

13. Sadio Mane

Games: 263

Goals: 111

Goals per game: 0.42

12. Robbie Fowler

Games: 379

Goals: 163

Goals per game: 0.43

11. Romelu Lukaku

Games: 276

Goals: 121

Goals per game: 0.44

10. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Games: 288

Goals: 127

Goals per game: 0.44

9. Andrew Cole

Games: 414

Goals: 187

Goals per game: 0.45

8. Michael Owen

Games: 326

Goals: 150

Goals per game: 0.46

7. Robin van Persie

Games: 280

Goals: 144

Goals per game: 0.51

6. Ian Wright

Games: 213

Goals: 113

Goals per game: 0.53

5. Alan Shearer

Games: 441

Goals: 260

Goals per game: 0.59

4. Mohamed Salah

Games: 294

Goals: 185

Goals per game: 0.63

3. Harry Kane

Games: 316

Goals: 213

Goals per game: 0.67

2. Sergio Aguero

Games: 275

Goals: 184

Goals per game: 0.67

1. Thierry Henry

Games: 258

Goals: 175

Goals per game: 0.68

