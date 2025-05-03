Ranking the top 25 Premier League goalscorers by their goals per game
Legendary goalscorers from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League strikers with the best goals per game ratio.
Some of the Premier League’s highest scorers have been blessed by playing in incredibly successful teams, or by their own longevity, while some have delivered in teams more acquainted with the bottom of the division.
So, of the current top 25 all-time scorers in the Premier League, who comes out on top when it comes to the rate at which they found the target? How many have hit one in two or more?
We’ve taken the top 25 in terms of total goals scored and re-ordered them by their scoring rate, from lowest to highest.
25. Steven Gerrard
Games: 504
Goals: 120
Goals per game: 0.24
24. Frank Lampard
Games: 609
Goals: 177
Goals per game: 0.29
23. Raheem Sterling
Games: 391
Goals: 123
Goals per game: 0.31
22. Jermain Defoe
Games: 496
Goals: 162
Goals per game: 0.33
21. Dwight Yorke
Games: 375
Goals: 123
Goals per game: 0.33
20. Nicolas Anelka
Games: 364
Goals: 125
Goals per game: 0.34
19. Teddy Sheringham
Games: 418
Goals: 146
Goals per game: 0.35
18. Robbie Keane
Games: 349
Goals: 126
Goals per game: 0.36
17. Son Heung-min
Games: 331
Goals: 127
Goals per game: 0.39
16. Wayne Rooney
Games: 491
Goals: 208
Goals per game: 0.42
15. Les Ferdinand
Games: 351
Goals: 149
Goals per game: 0.42
Jamie Vardy
Games: 339
Goals: 143
Goals per game: 0.42
13. Sadio Mane
Games: 263
Goals: 111
Goals per game: 0.42
12. Robbie Fowler
Games: 379
Goals: 163
Goals per game: 0.43
11. Romelu Lukaku
Games: 276
Goals: 121
Goals per game: 0.44
10. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Games: 288
Goals: 127
Goals per game: 0.44
9. Andrew Cole
Games: 414
Goals: 187
Goals per game: 0.45
8. Michael Owen
Games: 326
Goals: 150
Goals per game: 0.46
7. Robin van Persie
Games: 280
Goals: 144
Goals per game: 0.51
6. Ian Wright
Games: 213
Goals: 113
Goals per game: 0.53
5. Alan Shearer
Games: 441
Goals: 260
Goals per game: 0.59
4. Mohamed Salah
Games: 294
Goals: 185
Goals per game: 0.63
3. Harry Kane
Games: 316
Goals: 213
Goals per game: 0.67
2. Sergio Aguero
Games: 275
Goals: 184
Goals per game: 0.67
1. Thierry Henry
Games: 258
Goals: 175
Goals per game: 0.68
