Every 2022 World Cup kit released & leaked so far: Germany, England…

The 2022 World Cup is just over two months away and the 32 competing countries are starting to release the kits they’ll wear during the tournament.

Anticipation is beginning to build for the competition in Qatar, the first to be held during the Northern Hemisphere winter, as players across the globe jostle for positions in the squads of their respective nations.

And the first inklings of the footballing extravaganza to come, alongside the Panini sticker album, are the kits beginning to drop from sportswear giants like Adidas and Nike.

After a more retro-leaning selection in 2018, we’ve been treated to some fresh designs for this year’s tournament. While some have divided opinion, other shirts will have pursuits nodding in approval and are sure to become staples at your weeknight 5-a-side before too long.

We’ve collected all of the efforts that have been released or leaked to date, from England’s incredibly ‘busy’ home shirt to the sheer majesty of Mexico’s away offering…

England

Wales

Brazil

France

Germany

Argentina

Thread with all the new kits for the 2022 World Cup 👕💫 • Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/aSXQ1bbAkO — Ele 💔 (@EleModric) August 29, 2022

Spain

Netherlands

Portugal

Belgium

United States

Ghana

Senegal

Croatia

Japan

Mexico

South Korea

Uruguay

Morocco

Switzerland

Serbia

Ecuador

READ MORE: Nine players we can’t believe made a World Cup All-Star Team