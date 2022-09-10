Every 2022 World Cup kit released & leaked so far: Germany, England…
The 2022 World Cup is just over two months away and the 32 competing countries are starting to release the kits they’ll wear during the tournament.
Anticipation is beginning to build for the competition in Qatar, the first to be held during the Northern Hemisphere winter, as players across the globe jostle for positions in the squads of their respective nations.
And the first inklings of the footballing extravaganza to come, alongside the Panini sticker album, are the kits beginning to drop from sportswear giants like Adidas and Nike.
After a more retro-leaning selection in 2018, we’ve been treated to some fresh designs for this year’s tournament. While some have divided opinion, other shirts will have pursuits nodding in approval and are sure to become staples at your weeknight 5-a-side before too long.
We’ve collected all of the efforts that have been released or leaked to date, from England’s incredibly ‘busy’ home shirt to the sheer majesty of Mexico’s away offering…
England
England 🏴 pic.twitter.com/hJ38Fwfzvz
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Wales
Wales (new pics) 🏴 pic.twitter.com/aLICM1WE0g
— Ele (@EleModric) September 5, 2022
Brazil
Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/glBtJUrU40
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
France
France 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/UkJcz1VSdz
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Germany
Germany 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/xojGSSWnf4
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Argentina
Thread with all the new kits for the 2022 World Cup 👕💫
• Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/aSXQ1bbAkO
— Ele 💔 (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Spain
Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ahMKHvRHaP
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Netherlands
Netherlands 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/3rC6DDcKaF
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Portugal
Portugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/fX8SBbDMEc
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Belgium
Belgium 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/EhUwn6RiEP
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
United States
USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SNeGmEajjx
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Ghana
Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/ycD4Fbsqxc
— Ele (@EleModric) August 30, 2022
Senegal
Senegal 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/T84cH5QfXI
— Ele (@EleModric) August 30, 2022
Croatia
Croatia 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/cuhiSbrRX3
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Japan
Japan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/dAqGETBUEG
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Mexico
Mexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rRuacMsDkd
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
South Korea
South Korea 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/VkTIIUmip5
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Uruguay
Uruguay 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/IYQcUCNIqD
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Morocco
Morocco 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/oGcaRHpEL6
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Switzerland
Switzerland 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/8VO1T0ouZf
— Ele (@EleModric) August 30, 2022
Serbia
Serbia 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/aqTte9phFg
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
Ecuador
Ecuador 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/w58MAQSZjd
— Ele (@EleModric) August 29, 2022
