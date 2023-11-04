Real Madrid’s 21 wonderkids on Football Manager 2024: Bellingham, Camavinga…

Real Madrid are more renowned for buying players than producing them, but the club have a significant amount of wonderkids on their books according to Football Manager 2024.

The most decorated club in Champions League history have been graced by some of the greatest players to ever play football, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Zinedine Zidane – and some of these prospects have similar potential if managed correctly.

Thanks to the FMScout database, we have identified the 21 Real Madrid wonderkids on Football Manager 2024 that you will want to keep your eye on.

Ferran Quetglas

Quetglas was signed from Real Mallorca in 2022, as Madrid snatched the young goalkeeper from under Barcelona’s nose.

With his 6″3 frame, decent agility and reflexes that make your family cat look lethargic, Quetglas has the potential to be a solid squad member at the Bernabeu throughout the 2020s.

Jacobo Ramon

Currently with the Real Madrid Castilla squad, Ramon has a legion of online fans demanding that he’s promoted to Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad immediately.

The 18-year-old has a potential ceiling of 78 on FM2024, meaning he should be able to hold his own in the majority of La Liga matches.

Ariel

Born in March 2007, Ariel signed for Madrid this summer and has a potential rating of 77 on this year’s Football Manager.

Part of Spain’s under-17 squad, you should be able to find a buyer for the centre-back if doesn’t develop to your satisfaction.

Montolio

A product of the Elche academy, Montolio rose through the ranks at the club before signing for Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Still just 16, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him and the centre-back’s inclusion on this list suggests the Football Manager developers feel the same way.

Elche centre-back Marcos García Montolio (2007) is close to sign for Real Madrid. He’s part of Spain U15 squad. @xavi_jorquera pic.twitter.com/sgjHO3prK0 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) February 17, 2022

Elyaz

The 17-year-old Elyaz is the son of Zinedine Zidane and is already a France youth international.

It might be harsh to expect a centre-back to score twice in a World Cup final before headbutting the 2030 version of Marco Materazzi, but that won’t stop us dreaming.

Emanuel

Born in Brazil, Emanuel moved to Spain with his family in 2018 and has a ceiling of 79 in the latest iteration of Football Manager.

This speedy right-back has already shone at Rayo Vallecano and Getafe and has the potential to become an assist machine. Don’t leave him dwelling in the reserves forever.

Roi Torres

Another talented right-back on Madrid’s books, Torres is best utilised as an inverted wing-back. We assume that means Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will be beating a path to sign this particular 17-year-old, so name your price.

Jesus Fortea

Fortea signed his first professional contract with Madrid in April 2023 after making a controversial move from city rivals Atletico that broke a long-standing ‘non-aggression’ pact between the clubs.

Is he worth it? Well, the right-back is still just 16, but has impressed in appearances for higher age-group sides and is under the watchful eye of former Liverpool, Madrid & Spain defender Alvaro Arbeloa.

Eduardo Camavinga

Madrid are lucky enough to have several of the brightest prospects in the world within their ranks and Camavinga looks like he has one hell of a future ahead of him.

He certainly won’t come cheap on FM24, but you can bet he’ll be one of the best players on the game in due course.

The France international is under contract with Real Madrid until 2027 and you might need to break the bank to secure his signature. Still worth it, though.

Jude Bellingham

Never mind the future, Bellingham is one of the best players in the world right now. Keep him at all costs.

Beto

With a potential rating of 81 on FM2024, Beto could turn out to be an advantageous asset to anyone with the cojones to manage Madrid.

Nico Paz

Spain and Argentina have fought for Paz’s hand in football marriage, which makes sense when you dig beneath the surface and realise just how good he could be.

The son of ex-footballer Pablo Paz is an extremely modern midfielder with the drive, energy and eye for goal that makes his 85 rating a complete non-surprise.

He’s already played for the senior side in a friendly against Getafe last season and Ancelotti may well call on him again soon.

🗣️ Ancelotti: "We have very spectacular players from the youth teams. Álvaro Rodríguez, Mario Martín, Nico Paz and Gonzalo are very close to playing with the first team." pic.twitter.com/LvBujff19N — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) October 27, 2023

Jose

The son of Jose Antonio Reyes, who sadly died in a car accident in 2019, Jose signed his first professional contract with Madrid in October 2023.

“It’s a very special moment for me,” he wrote on social media. “I have signed my first professional contract with Real Madrid and I want to thank the club for their trust and my family for their daily support!

“I will keep working and pushing my hardest to go very far!”

With a potential rating of 80 on FM2024, there’s every chance the son of an Arsenal and Madrid hero can follow in his father’s footsteps.

Peter

“In 2013/14, when he was an under-12s player […],” coach Xavi García Ferre said about when he first spotted Peter.

“Right from the first moment, you could see he was a player who made the difference; he played with a degree of flair that would have been more characteristic of a Brazilian.

“He had no hesitation in taking players on and was a different kettle of fish to any other lad I’d seen previously. I knew right away that he’d make it as a professional; I never had any doubts about that.”

A ceiling of 81 indicates he could become a very handy player.

Gonzalo

Gonzalo Garcia is already on the verge of Madrid’s first team after a string of standout performances for Castilla.

With the same potential as Peter, Gonzalo can be used to bulk your first-team squad or raise valuable funds in the transfer market.

Erik Vazquez

Vazquez has spent his formative years with Girona and is one of the most promising young wingers in Spain right now.

The Spanish wonderkid has been tearing up age-group football over the last few years, attracting scouts to watch him in action for various youth teams at Girona.

He’s another one that you should develop in FM24.

✅ Official: Real Madrid have signed Erik Vázquez (16), one of the biggest talents from the Girona youth academy. #rmalive ✍️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AbBqhaiRRy — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 1, 2022

Arda Guler

This guy is the truth – you don’t get rated as a potential 90+ for lacing your boots and producing the occasional stepover.

Cesar Palacios

Madrid’s academy is buzzing with excitement over 18-year-old prodigy Palacios after the attacking midfielder scored twice in a dazzling 5-0 victory over Atletico Madrid last season.

Stylistically, Palacios is a box-to-box central midfielder with an exceptional work rate. He excels at finding pockets of space between the lines and playing vertical passes or driving forward himself.

With an eye for goal and FM ceiling of 80, Palacios has a bright future in the game.

Alvaro Rodriguez

Another Castilla player who has been on Ancelotti’s radar is Rodríguez; the 19-year-old centre-forward was brilliant in short cameos last season but has fallen off the map a bit since.

“I’m happy that he went out and scored a goal, but he needs a lot of continuity in his weekly work and we are looking for his best version,” Castilla coach Raul said recently.

“He is not at the level he can reach, that is why he is starting from the bench. Because he’s not ready for much more than 45 or 30 minutes.

“Let’s hope he can complete weeks with more confidence.”

He’s got a ceiling of 84 on Football Manager, so keep a watchful eye on his progress and save yourself £60million in the future.

Iker Bravo

Bravo began his career at La Masia, the academy of Barcelona, but is now an incredibly exciting Madrid prospect with a potential FM rating of 83.

His finishing skills, off-the-ball mobility, and ability to drop deep, make him one of the best players in every youth team he plays for and yield results almost instantly.

And he’s learning from Raul. Yes, that Raul. Get on it.

Noel Lopez

Signed from fallen giants Deportivo La Coruna in 2022, Lopez is a Spain U19 international with a sniper’s eye for hitting the target. Another on Madrid’s books that has the potential to develop into a fine player.

