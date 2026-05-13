It could have been the night Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr had been waiting for; they were literally about 15 seconds away from glory.

Considering Ronaldo was the first genuine superstar to move to the Saudi Pro League, it’s incredible that he still hasn’t won it with Al-Nassr. That was seconds away from finally being put right on Tuesday night, until disaster struck in bizarre fashion.

Al-Nassr just needed a win against second-placed Al Hilal – their only remaining challengers for the title – to become champions with a game to spare. 1-0 up thanks to a Mohamed Simakan goal in the first half, they were on the verge of crossing the finish line.

But with just 15 seconds of the eight added minutes remaining at the end of the game, an inexplicable howler by goalkeeper Bento forced Al-Nassr to put the celebrations on hold.

As a long throw came into the Al-Nassr box, Bento came out of his goal to reach for the ball – despite the only other player going for it being one of his teammates.

The Brazilian’s failed claim sent the ball spiralling into his own net, gifting Al Hilal an equaliser.

أكثر لحظة جنونية في الموسم عبر العالم بأكمله نادي النصر كان على بعد ثانية واحدة فقط من حسم لقب الدوري ضد الهلال غريمه التقليدي ولكن استقبل هدف التعادل في آخر ثانية بشكل غريب جدًا وهذا يعني رسميًا تأجيل حسم لقب الدوري لآخر جولة pic.twitter.com/BYN7WXzBLj — عمرو (@bt3) May 12, 2026

As such, with the game finishing 1-1, the Saudi title race has been prolonged. Al-Nassr are still top by five points, but while they only have one game left, Al Hilal have two.

Thus, it’s still mathematically possible for Al Hilal – who preserved their unbeaten record with the late equaliser – to catch Al-Nassr at the top of the league.

Bento’s howler might merely have delayed the inevitable. If Al Hilal fail to win their next game against Neom on Saturday, Al-Nassr will be uncatchable.

But if Al Hilal do pick up all three points in their next game, the title race would go down to the final day, a week on Thursday.

Al-Nassr’s last game is against Damac, who are in a relegation battle. After their game in hand against Neom, Al Hilal have a trip to mid-table outfit Al-Fayha for their season finale.

Al-Nassr would have to lose and Al Hilal win for the tables to be turned. If Ronaldo’s side draw, their challengers would have to make up five goals in goal difference – not impossible over two games, to be fair – to overtake them. Feeling any nerves, Cristiano?

Being overtaken by Robert Lewandowski in a trophy count probably doesn’t help.

Chances are Ronaldo still gets his hands on just his second trophy with Al-Nassr (after the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup) and first league title since the 2019-20 Serie A with Juventus.

But if they do end up being overtaken from here, you’d have to say they’d thrown it away. Literally.

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