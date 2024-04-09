We can’t get over the batsh*t Saudi Pro League top scorers chart: Ronaldo, Mitrovic…

The Saudi Pro League made some huge investments over the summer and we just can’t get over the crazy top scorers chart which features former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona stars.

Saudi Arabian clubs spent over £700million in the summer and they’ve handed out some ridiculously lucrative contracts in the process to tempt the best stars in Europe to join their project.

We’ve taken a closer look into the current top 10 scorers in the Saudi Pro League and we can’t get over some of the names that make it in.

Note: If two players are tied on goals, we’ve put them in order of who has the better goals-per-minute ratio.

10. Odion Ighalo – 14 goals

In that position he just has to smash it, and smash it he is doing while earning an extremely handsome paycheque in Saudi Arabia.

Ighalo is living his best life after fulfilling his dream of playing for Manchester United, and while he has been honest in saying that playing in the Middle East is for monetary gain, it’s yet to slow him down.

9. Bernard Mensah – 14 goals

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed his most prolific season to date, bagging 14 goals for Al-Tai. Without Mensah this season, Al-Tai would almost definitely be in the bottom three as things stand.

He’s scored 42% of their league goals this season and the club currently sit just two points above the relegation zone.

8. Malcom – 14 goals

It’s a bit mental to think that Malcom is only 27. His CV makes for extraordinary reading, from his beginnings in Brazil and breakthrough at Bordeaux, to a troubled move to Barcelona.

After it all went pear-shaped with La Blaugrana, he moved onto Zenit but joined Al-Hilal in the summer and has made the perfect start, with 13 goals in 26 appearances.

Back in 2016, Malcom was tipped as one of the top 10 wonderkids in the world.

7. Georges-Kevin N’Koudou – 15 goals

Remember him? The 29-year-old winger was tempted to the Saudi Pro League by Damac in the summer. N’Koudou struggled to make an impact in the Premier League with Tottenham, but he hasn’t had any of those troubles in his new surroundings.

After enjoying some solid years with Besiktas, N’Koudou has got off to a flying start in Saudi Arabia and has four assists to go along with his 15 goals so far.

6. Talisca – 16 goals

The unsung hero at Al-Nassr now that several stars have joined the team, Talisca remains the side’s chief creator.

On top of 16 goals in just 17 league games, the Brazilian has assisted four times and created plenty of chances for his teammates.

5. Firas Al-Buraikan – 17 goals

The only Saudi Arabian national who features on this list. Al-Buraikan has been in superb form for Al-Ahli, having scored 13 goals in 25 matches – alongside four scored for Al-Fateh earlier this year.

Despite Al-Ahli having the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Allan Saint-Maximin at their disposal, Al-Buraikan managed to outscore all of his superstar teammates since his move. That’s not a bad effort.

4. Fashion Sakala – 18 goals

The 27-year-old Zambian striker has averaged a goal every 144 minutes for Al-Fayha this season, leaving the likes of Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema in his wake. Respect.

3. Abderrazak Hamdallah – 19 goals

Al-Ittihad’s Moroccan forward is keeping pace despite having to share his duties with none other than Benzema these days, weighing in with a respectable 19 goals from 24 games so far.

He’s also been nicknamed ‘The Executioner’ for his scoring ability, though, so he should probably fire in a few more soon to justify that.

2. Aleksandar Mitrovic – 27 goals

After speculation throughout the summer that Mitrovic was headed to Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal finally tempted Fulham to let go of their star man for a whopping £50million fee.

But so far, Mitrovic has been worth every penny. The Serbian has fired in 27 goals, including a hat-trick against Al-Ittihad. Clutch – and we’d hope so for the king’s ransom he’s most likely earning.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 33 goals

Who else? There’s a reason he’s the highest-paid player in the league and he continues to deliver into his late thirties. We dread to think what sort of ludicrous goalscoring bonus he will no doubt have in his contract too.

He’s currently averaging a league goal every 75 minutes and he’s won Al-Nassr countless amounts of points this season. However, despite Ronaldo’s best efforts, Al-Hilal have managed to pip his side to the league title.

