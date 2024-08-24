The shocking Premier League table since Everton appointed Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche has been Everton’s manager for about 18 months. We’ve taken a look at the Premier League table during that timespan to assess his impact at Goodison Park.

“It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track,” Dyche told Everton’s official website after replacing Frank Lampard back in January 2023.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.”

Dyche kept them up narrowly in 2022-23, having steered them to safety in the latter half of the campaign, and also kept them up in his one full season at the helm – despite them being deducted eight points for breaching profitability and sustainability rules. Had they not faced that points deduction, they’d have finished 12th last season, level on points with both Bournemouth and Brighton.

How does Dyche’s tenure at Goodison Park look when you view it as a whole in comparison to the rest of the division?

Here’s how the table looks since Dyche was appointed as Everton’s manager last year. We’ve only included the 17 teams that have been ever-presents in the Premier League in that time, so not including the relegated sides over the past couple of seasons or 2024-25’s newly-promoted trio. Every side has played 58 matches unless otherwise stated.

1. Manchester City – 141pts, GD +95

2. Arsenal – 126pts, GD +80

3. Liverpool – 123pts, GD +66

4. Aston Villa – 104pts, GD +25 (Played 57)

5. Manchester United – 99pts, GD +7

6. Newcastle United – 95pts, GD +37 (Played 57)

7. Tottenham – 94pts, GD +15 (Played 57)

8. Brighton – 85pts, GD +6 (Played 59)

9. Chelsea – 78pts, GD +2 (Played 57)

10. West Ham – 77pts, GD -18

11. Brentford – 71pts, GD 0 (Played 57)

12. Fulham – 71pts, GD -6 (Played 57)

13. Bournemouth – 71pts, GD -24 (Played 57)

14. Crystal Palace – 70pts, GD -4

15. Wolves – 70pts, GD -26 (Played 57)

16. Everton – 69pts, GD -28

17. Nottingham Forest – 57pts, GD -28