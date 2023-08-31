The 25 highest-paid Serie A players of 2023-24: Where does Romelu Lukaku rank?

Romelu Lukaku has joined Roma on a season-long loan from Chelsea – but how do his wages compare to Italian football’s established stars?

Lukaku’s move to Roma was formally completed this week, with Chelsea to receive a loan fee of over £5 million after the 30-year-old agreed to drop his wages to just over £6 million for 10 months in Italy.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, a Roma official said: “The owners of AS Roma are committed to ensuring that a deal with Lukaku is done. The club has improved year on year with the Friedkin family’s investment and they see him as a core part of their vision for the club to achieve their best result yet, and finish top four in Serie A.”

Lukaku’s negotiated deal in Rome will make him one of the highest-paid players in Italy’s top flight, and the top earner at Roma, but he will earn less than a substantial chunk of Juventus and Internazionale’s squads.

Players from Atalanta, Lazio, Milan and champions Napoli also feature in the list of the 25 highest-earning Serie A players.

We’ve done some number crunching to discover just where Lukaku ranks in terms of Serie A’s top earners. Their estimated salaries are via Capology.

25. Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta) – €114,038,000

24. Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – €123,269,000

=20. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) – €124,615,000

=20. Lorenzo Pelligrini (Roma) – €124,615,000

=20. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) – €124,615,000

=20. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) – €124,615,000

=18. Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan) – €135,835,000

=18. Stefan de Vrij (Inter) – €135,385,000

=15. Paulo Dybala (Roma) – €135,385,000

=15. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) – €142,500,000

=15. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – €142,500,000

14. Marcus Thuram (Inter) – €147,885,000

13. Romelu Lukaku (Roma) – €170,454,054

12. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) – €172,500,000

=10. Nicolo Barella (Inter) – €178,077,000

=10. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – €178,077,000

9. Bremer (Juventus) – €178,077,000

8. Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – €195,962,000

7. Paul Pogba (Juventus) – €197,308,000

=4. Lautaro Martinez (Inter) – €213,654,000

=4. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter) – €213,654,000

=4. Alex Sandro (Juventus) – €213,654,000

=2. Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) – €213,538,000

=2. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) – €213,538,000

1. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) – €249,231,000

