The 18 players to have won a major trophy after leaving Tottenham since 2015

While Tottenham continue to wait for their first trophy since 2008, several of their former players have found success elsewhere.

Over 100 trophies have been won by former Spurs players over the last 15 years, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale responsible for more than 40 of those.

We’ve taken a look at the 18 players to have left Tottenham over the past 10 years and gone on to win silverware in one of Europe’s top-flight leagues. Note: we’ve only included players who made first-team appearances for Spurs.

Kyle Walker

Walker was already one of the finest defenders in the Premier League at Tottenham, but he progressed to another level since leaving White Hart Lane. Signed during one of Pep Guardiola’s full-back trolley dashes in 2017, he instantly saw success as Manchester City enjoyed their ‘Centurion’ season. Another five Premier League titles have followed, and he’s also picked up seven domestic cups at the Etihad, including the 2021 League Cup after beating his former side in the final at Wembley. He completed the set with a starring role in their historic treble-completing Champions League in 2022-23 and once again featured prominently as they made it four in a row last term.

Paulinho

After failing to live up to expectations at Tottenham, Paulinho was shipped off to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande in 2015. He impressed in China, but plenty of eyebrows were raised when Spanish giants Barcelona signed the midfielder in a £36.4million deal in 2017. Despite struggling to perform keepy-uppies at his unveiling, Paulinho silenced his critics and won the domestic double during his one season at Camp Nou.

Benjamin Stambouli



Stambouli failed to make an impression at Tottenham and was sold, somehow at a profit, to PSG after just one season. The former Marseille midfielder only lasted a season there too before joining Bundesliga side Schalke in the summer of 2016. He did at least win the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France, the Coupe de la Ligue and two Trophees des Champions during his time in Paris, averaging a trophy every eight appearances for PSG.

Christian Eriksen

Having spent six-and-a-half trophyless years at Tottenham, Eriksen sought a new challenge away from the club and joined Inter Milan in January 2020.

“There’s a big chance of winning a trophy here or a bigger chance than where I was of course,” Eriksen told Sky in Italy after completing his move to Inter.

He played his role in Inter ending Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on the Serie A title. He’s now back in the Premier League and helped end Manchester United’s six-year trophy drought with the League Cup in February 2023, though he was injured for the final.

The Dane has since added the FA Cup to his honours list, although he didn’t make it off the bench in the Manchester derby final.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

There were a few mad title races across Europe in 2020-21; La Liga went right down to the wire, while Lille nervously hold off PSG in France. But none were quite as bonkers as the denouement of Turkey’s Super Lig, where Besiktas edged out rivals Galatasaray by a single goal on goal difference to win the title. Nkoudou, who made just 27 appearances in three years at Spurs, played a key role in Besiktas’ success, registering eight goals and four assists in 32 league appearances. READ NEXT: The last time every Premier League club won a major trophy ft. a drought that goes back to 1955…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Tottenham’s top 30 goalscorers in the Premier League?

Fernando Llorente

Despite being an integral part of Spurs’ run to the Champions League final in 2018-19, Llorente was released by the club a few weeks later.

The striker joined Serie A side Napoli on a free transfer but only played a bit-part role under Gennaro Gattuso, making just 29 appearances for the club.

While he was an unused substitute in four of their five Coppa Italia games in 2020, the handsome bastard still received a winner’s medal after Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties in the final.

Jermain Defoe

After falling down the pecking order under Andre Villas-Boas, Defoe decided to move to Major League Soccer side Toronto FC in January 2014.

He returned to English football with Sunderland and Bournemouth before heading to Rangers in 2019, initially on loan and then on a permanent deal.

The 38-year-old finally got his hands on a league title in 2021, scoring four goals in 15 appearances as Steven Gerrard’s side won the Scottish Premiership.

“I have dedicated my whole career and my whole life for these kinds of moments,” Defoe told RangersTV in March 2021. “I always knew it would happen at some point in my career and that is the thing that has kept me going to be honest.

“People always say what has kept you going and how do you stay motivated and it is for moments like this.”

Kieran Trippier

Trippier made over 100 appearances for Spurs during his four-year stint with the club, but he was seeking a new challenge in 2019 and ended up at Atletico Madrid.

The full-back starred in the 2020-21 La Liga winning campaign as Atletico overcame Barcelona and Real Madrid to the title. Trippier is now looking to add to his trophy collection with Newcastle, who are just as desperate as Spurs to get their mits on silverware.

Juan Foyth

The Argentine defender never really settled into life in North London as he made just 32 appearances across his three seasons with the club. He has found his new home in Villarreal now though where he is loving life.

Foyth won the 2020-21 Europa League with the Spanish side as they beat Manchester United in the final on penalties.

Etienne Capoue

The French midfielder was also part of the Villarreal squad who won the 2020-21 Europa League. Capoue made a total of 36 appearances for Spurs during his two-year stint.

Vincent Janssen

Janssen’s time in North London was less than memorable as he scored just two league goals throughout his entire stint with the club.

However, he did manage to rekindle his goalscoring touch in Mexico as he helped Monterrey to a league and cup double in 2019-20. He also lifted the CONCACAF Champions League with them in 2021.

Carlos Vinicius

The Brazilian forward scored 10 goals for Spurs during his loan spell in 2020–21, but he ultimately left the club trophyless.

It didn’t take him long to get his hands on some silverware though as he won the KNVB Cup with PSV in his next season before returning to the Premier League with Fulham.

Erik Lamela

“This is amazing. It’s amazing. I can’t ask for more. This feeling is unbelievable and we’re going to enjoy a lot,” the Argentinian told BT Sport after Sevilla beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma to win a record-extending seventh Europa League title last season.

“Not easy game to play. We were not feeling in our best day. They played this game. They defend well. [It] was difficult to find the spaces and create the situations.”

Lamela was brought on at half-time as the La Liga side came back from a goal behind to draw 1-1, and he then dispatched his spot-kick successfully in their penalty shootout victory.

He left Spurs for Sevilla back in 2021, used as a makeweight (plus an additional £21million) for Bryan Gil moving in the opposite direction – Gil also picked up a Europa League winners’ medal after arriving back at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on loan. Ouch.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

The USA international defender had more loans away to Football League clubs than he did first-team appearances for Spurs, having only made a handful of appearances in the cup competitions before finding a home at Celtic.

Carter-Vickers played a key role on loan under Ange Postecoglou as Celtic reasserted their dominance in Scotland back in 2021-22, after which he joined the club permanently. He’s since won another two Scottish Premiership titles and is on course to make it four in a row this year.

He’s also won two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups. Not bad going, that.

Joe Hart

The ‘keeper only spent one season at Tottenham, of which the most memorable moment was him/his social media manager posting “job done” after they were dumped out of the Europa League by Dynamo Zagreb.

He joined Big Ange’s Celtic in 2021 and saw out his playing career winning three successive league titles alongside Carter-Vickers.

Toby Alderweireld

The defender produced a moment of absolute ridiculousness to deliver the title for his hometown club in 2023.

READ: Toby Alderweireld killed off ‘Spursy’ tag with clutch moment to end all clutch moments

Lucas Moura

The Brazilian winger played a peripheral role at best in his final season with Tottenham but appears to have rekindled his career back with his boyhood club Sao Paulo.

After just a few months and only a handful of appearances, Moura lifted silverware after featuring in both legs as Sao Paulo beat David Luiz’s Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil final. Since then he added a Brazilian Supercopa for good measure.

He only originally rejoined Sao Paulo on a short-term deal, but he’s settled back in well and has extended his contract to 2026.