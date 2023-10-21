‘The greatest English footballer’: Social media reacts to the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton

The football world is mourning the death of Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who has passed away at the age of 86.

Charlton won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals – records for his country at the time – and was a key member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, scoring three goals in the tournament. He later won the Ballon d’Or that year.

“[Charlton] was the engine of the England game,” said Franz Beckenbauer, who played against Charlton in the World Cup final for West Germany.

“In this game, I realised how difficult it is to follow him and to mark him because in my opinion, in 1966 in the World Cup, he was the best player in the world.”

During a 17-year first-team career with United, he won three league titles, a European Cup and an FA Cup, and is regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

United paid a fond tribute to Charlton, describing him as “one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club”.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world,” the club said.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

“His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

We’ve gathered together some of the most poignant reactions to the news on social media, ranging from former United and England players, to opposing clubs to recollections of supporters and celebrities.

Manchester United

Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023. Words will never be enough. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 21, 2023

Sir Geoff Hurst

Very sad news today 1 of the true Greats Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away We will never forget him & nor will all of football A great colleague & friend he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone Condolences to his family & friends from Geoff and Judith. — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) October 21, 2023

Gary Neville

So sorry to hear the news of Sir Bobby Charlton. The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WTkkulOijq — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 21, 2023

Gary Lineker

Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died. A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, @ManUtd great and, for me, England’s greatest ever player. He may no longer be with us but he’ll have footballing immortality. RIP Sir Bobby. 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 21, 2023

Rio Ferdinand

Sir Bobby 💔 Icon, Legend, Great! these words are thrown around by all of us to many who 100% don’t deserve them, especially when you compare them to man of Sir Bobby’s calibre.

What a true gentleman of not many words, but when he spoke you stood still, stopped what you were… pic.twitter.com/g8lp2vFGqr — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 21, 2023

Henry Winter

Sir Bobby Charlton RIP. The saddest news. The greatest English sportsman ever, world champion, European champion, league champion, FA Cup winner, Ballon d’Or, such a wise club director, a gentleman and a gentle man. Thoughts with Sir Bobby’s family. pic.twitter.com/e4jY8Ab6n3 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 21, 2023

Neil Warnock

Very sad to hear the news of the great Sir Bobby Charlton passing.

He made the game look so easy, gliding across the pitch and a thunderbolt of a shot that never seemed to miss the target

Always such a gentleman whenever I met him, lovely man

England’s greatest ever. RIP pic.twitter.com/EG7aJ7SA8f — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) October 21, 2023

John Terry

RIP Sir Bobby Charlton

Heartbreaking news 💔

A True great and a wonderful man.

My condolences are with the Charlton family at this terribly sad time. ❤️

LEGEND pic.twitter.com/P1Xz4mZHHM — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) October 21, 2023

Liverpool

Rest in peace, Sir Bobby Charlton. A true footballing great whose legacy will live on. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone at Manchester United. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 21, 2023

Arsenal

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts are with Sir Bobby’s family, friends and everyone connected with Manchester United at this time. May he rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C1tYUb3x0r — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2023

Chelsea

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of his family, friends and those at Manchester United at this difficult time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fNRuPo1vIF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 21, 2023

FC Barcelona

We at FC Barcelona would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Sir Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United and world football legend. Rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Vq983dTrOt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 21, 2023

AC Milan

Sir Bobby Charlton, a legend that will live on forever. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/XAGVbQDeOD — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 21, 2023

Andy Mitten

Bobby Charlton saw close friends die at Munich. He helped lead Manchester United's recovery to become English, then European champions. For decades the club's record goal and appearance holder, he was a World Cup winner and European player of the year too. What a life. RIP. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) October 21, 2023

‘He’s my brother’

"The greatest player I've ever seen… and he's my brother." The moment Sir Bobby Charlton won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxpseX88cr — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 21, 2023

Danny Kelly

RIP Bobby Charlton. This picture (teenage Bobby challenging his mum, Cissy, in the air in their backyard in Ashington) may be my favourite football image of all time. #RIPBobby pic.twitter.com/uW2Ze5I6Sb — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) October 21, 2023

Training with Fergie’s team

Sir Bobby Charlton joining in #MUFC training in 1999 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ahkTfV5CJ — United View (@unitedviewtv) October 21, 2023

Casemiro

European Cup winner, World Cup winner, Ballon d'Or winner and one of the greatest Manchester United players of all time. Lifting the European Cup of 1968 with Red Devils was an absolute milestone for the legendary history of our club. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby Charlton 🙏 pic.twitter.com/li7W1soZ44 — Casemiro (@Casemiro) October 21, 2023

That night in Barcelona

Sir Bobby Charlton talking about his experience of the 1999 UCL final will forever be one of my favourite interviews. A great legend of this football club.❤️pic.twitter.com/kBGMZ3yWvN — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBall_) October 21, 2023

