With his fabulous goal for Tottenham against Brighton, Son Heung-min scored his 100th Premier League goal – and we’ve broken down his top-flight century for your reading pleasure.

Son curled home from the edge of the box after just ten minutes of Spurs’ 2-1 victory over Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to achieve the milestone.

To notch up a century of goals in the highest division in English football is some achievement, and Son has become only the 34th player to do so since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

The South Korea international took 260 games to join the hundred club, all of which have come in a Tottenham shirt. He is also the first Asian player to score 100 Premier League goals, which is a magnificent achievement.

Son has been a huge hit in the white half of north London since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has already chalked up a number of individual awards.

He claimed the 2019-20 Puskas award for his sensational solo goal against Burnley and shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah in 2021-22 after scoring 23 times in the English top flight.

Overall

Games: 260

Goals: 100

Goals per game: 0.38

Hat-tricks: 3

Assists: 56

Penalties (missed): 1 (1)

Season-by-season breakdown

2015-16: 4 goals in 28 appearances

2016-17: 14 goals in 34 appearances

2017-18: 12 goals in 37 appearances

2018-19: 12 goals in 31 appearances

2019-20: 11 goals in 30 appearances

2020-21: 17 goals in 37 appearances

2021-22: 23 goals in 35 appearances

2022-23: 7 goals in 28 appearances

Most popular opponents scored against:

Ten goals: Southampton

Nine goals: Leicester City

Seven goals: Crystal Palace

Six goals: Watford and West Ham United

Five goals: Aston Villa and Bournemouth

Four goals: Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Norwich City

