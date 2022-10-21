Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa after less than a year in the manager’s hotseat & the Premier League table since his arrival at Villa Park seems to vindicate the club’s decision.

Villa have endured a tough start to the season and their 3-0 loss at Fulham on Thursday night left the side 17th in the table after just one win in their opening nine Premier League games.

As Villa slumped to a demoralising defeat at Craven Cottage, their travelling supporters viciously turned on Gerrard, chanting “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “You’ll never work again” to the former Liverpool and England captain.

So it came as no surprise that, shortly after Villa’s defeat, the club confirmed in a 42-word statement that Gerrard had left the club with immediate effect. A spokesperson added: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

Gerrard had struck a defiant tone in his post-match conference, saying: “We’ll see what happens, I’m a fighter. I will never, ever quit anything. Quitting is not in my DNA. But the reality is that it’s not good enough for this club.

“Tonight was a tough night for me personally. We will see what happens but I understand the situation we are in.”

The 42-year-old was appointed in November 2021 following the sacking of Dean Smith and initially presided over a run of good results that lifted Villa away from the relegation zone.

But the 2021-22 season petered out into an underwhelming 14th placed finish and Gerrard spent an eye-watering £90million across two transfer windows in an attempt to revamp his squad.

Marquee signings like Diego Carlos have been struck down by injury while another big name, Phillipe Coutinho, has struggled to replicate his best form at Villa Park.

And Gerrard didn’t cover himself in glory by stripping Tyrone Mings of the captaincy and dropping him to the bench, only to recall him after the injury to Carlos.

Villa have been linked with big-name replacements such as Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel but any replacement would back themselves to improve on Gerrard’s record during his year in charge.

We’ve taken a look at how the Premier League table would look if it began when Gerrard was appointed by Villa last November. Note: all teams have played 38 league games unless specified. and only those who have been in the league in both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns are included.

◉ 25.8% win rate Steven Gerrard’s record for Aston Villa this year. 📉 pic.twitter.com/z8MvunVbmF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 20, 2022

1. Manchester City – 93 points

2. Liverpool – 85 points (37 games played)

3. Tottenham – 78 points

4. Arsenal – 76 points

5. Chelsea – 68 points (37 games played)

6. Newcastle United – 62 points

7. Manchester United – 60 points (37 games played)

8. Brighton – 49 points (36 games played)

9. Brentford – 48 points (GD: -6)

10. Crystal Palace – 46 points (37 games played)

11. Leicester City – 45 points (GD: -2)

12. Wolves – 45 points

13. West Ham United – 44 points (GD: -4)

14. Aston Villa – 44 points (GD: -5)

15. Southampton – 37 points

16. Leeds United – 36 points

17. Everton – 34 points

