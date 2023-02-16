Former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick is making waves in his first managerial role at Championship side Middlesbrough – as this table since his arrival in October 2022 demonstrates.

Carrick played for United between 2006 and 2017, winning a glut of major trophies and cementing his status as one of the best top-flight midfielders of his generation.

And the 41-year-old even took charge of a couple of United matches after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021, guiding the side to a victory over Arsenal and a draw at Chelsea.

His first permanent role is at sleeping giants Middlesbrough, where he replaced the deposed Chris Wilder towards the end of last year.

“Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year-old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach,” Carrick said at his unveiling

“Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.”

And Carrick has made a fantastic impact in his first 16 league matches at the Riverside, which have seen Boro pick up 37 points and rise from the depths of the division to the play-off places.

“You’re always hopeful,” the Boro boss said at the turn of the year.

“We came in knowing the quality within the squad and what the club was and what it stood for. So there was always that hope that we could get things going. We’re not getting carried away by any means. We’re about halfway through the season so there is loads still to play for.

“It’s obviously nice to be in a position where we’ve won some games and the boys are playing with momentum. They’re playing with confidence, which is great to see. I certainly feel we’re in a good moment right now.

“You feel the spirit and belief in the boys and around the club in general.”

Middlesbrough have not played in the Premier League since 2017 and it will be an impressive string to Carrick’s bow if he can bring top-flight football back to Teeside.

United fans will also be keeping a watchful eye on Carrick’s progress and we’ve compiled the Championship table since their former midfielder’s arrival at the end of October.

22 – Michael Carrick has won 22 points in his first 10 games in charge of Middlesbrough, the most by a Middlesbrough manager since Bryan Robson in 1994 (23). Maestro. pic.twitter.com/wvWzccWAGQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2023

1. Burnley – 15 games, 40 points, +21 GD

2. Middlesbrough – 16 games, 37 points, +18 GD

3. Sheffield United – 15 games, 35 points, +15 GD

4. West Brom – 15 games, 31 points, +9 GD

5. Sunderland – 15 games, 28 points, +12 GD

6. Luton – 15 games, 26 points, +6 GD

7. Coventry City – 18 games, 26 points, +6 GD

8. Watford – 16 games, 24 points, 0 GD

9. Hull City – 16 games, 21 points, +2 GD

10. Millwall – 14 games, 20 points, +3 GD

11. Norwich City – 15 games, 20 points, +2 GD

12. Bristol City – 14 games, 19 points, +2 GD

13. Preston North End – 14 games, 19 points, -6 GD

14. Stoke City – 15 games, 18 points, +1 GD

15. Birmingham City – 15 games, 18 points, -5 GD

16. Reading – 12 games, 16 points, -7 GD

17. Huddersfield Town – 16 games, 16 points, -8 GD

18. Blackburn Rovers – 14 games, 16 points, -8 GD

19. Swansea City – 15 games, 15 points, -1 GD

20. Cardiff City – 16 games, 14 points, -5 GD

21. Rotherham United – 16 games, 12 points, -19 GD

22. Wigan Athletic – 15 games, 11 points, -14 GD

23. Blackpool – 15 games, 9 points, -12 GD

24. QPR – 16 games, 9 points, -18 GD

