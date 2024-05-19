Where Pep Guardiola ranks in the most successful managers in football history by trophies won, ft. Ferguson, Mourinho…
Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson is considered by many to be the greatest manager in football history – but how does his trophy record stack up against other legendary figures?
Ferguson won plenty of silverware during his 26-year spell at Old Trafford, making him by far the most successful manager of his era.
There’s been other bosses from different countries that can match the Scot’s trophy haul – but are they more successful than Ferguson?
Pep Guardiola recently moved up to second on the list after he guided Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title.
We’ve taken a deep dive into the most successful managers in football history by trophies won to answer that very question.
10. Giovanni Trapattoni – 23
Juventus – 14
Serie A x 6 (1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86)
Coppa Italia x 2 (1978–79, 1982–83)
European Cup x 1 (1984–85)
UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup x 1 (1983–84)
UEFA Cup x 2 (1976–77, 1992–93)
European Super Cup x 1 (1984)
Intercontinental Cup x 1 (1985)
Inter – 3
Serie A x (1988–89)
Supercoppa Italiana x 1 (1989)
UEFA Cup x 1 (1990–91)
Bayern Munich – 3
Bundesliga x 1 (1996–97)
DFB Pokal x 1 (1997–98)
DFB Ligapokalx 1 (1997)
Benfica – 1
Primeira Liga x 1 (2004–05)
Red Bull Salzburg – 1
Austrian Bundesliga x 1 (2006–07)
Republic of Ireland – 1
Nations Cup x 1 (2011)
9. Luiz Felipe Scolari – 24
Al Qadisiya – 1
Kuwait Emir Cup x 1 (1989)
Kuwait – 1
Arabian Gulf Cup x 1 (1990)
Criciuma – 1
Copa do Brasil x (1991)
Gremio – 4
Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A x 1 (1996)
Copa do Brasil x 1 (1994)
Copa Libertadores x 1 (1995)
Recopa Sudamericana x 1 (1996)
Palmeiras – 6
Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A x 1 (2018)
Copa do Brasil x 2 (1998, 2012)
Copa Mercosur x 1 (1998)
Copa Libertadores x 1 (1999)
Torneio Rio-Sao Paulo x 1 (2000)
Cruzeiro – 1
Copa Sul-Minas x 1 (2001)
Brazil – 2
FIFA World Cup x 1 (2002)
FIFA Confederations Cup x 1 (2013)
Bunyodkor – 1
Uzbek League x 1 (2009)
Guangzhou Evergrande – 7
Chinese Super League x 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)
AFC Champions League x 1 (2015)
Chinese FA Cup x 1 (2016)
Chinese FA Super Cup x 2 (2016, 2017)
=7. Ottmar Hitzfeld – 26
SC Zug – 1
Nationalliga B champions x 1 (1983–84)
Aarau – 1
Swiss Cup x 1 (1985)
Grasshopper – 5
Swiss Super League x 2 (1989–90, 1990–91)
Swiss Cup x 2 (1988–89, 1989–90)
Swiss Super Cup x 1 (1989)
Borussia Dortmund – 5
Bundesliga x 2 (1994–95, 1995–96)
DFB Supercup x 2 (1995, 1996)
UEFA Champions League x 1 (1996–97)
Bayern Munich – 14
Bundesliga x 5 (1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2007–08)
DFB Pokal x 3 (1999–2000, 2002–03, 2007–08)
DFB Ligapokal x 4 (1998, 1999, 2000, 2007)
UEFA Champions League x 1 (2000–01)
Intercontinental Cup x 1 (2001)
=7. Jose Mourinho – 26
Porto – 6
Primeira Liga x 2 (2002–03, 2003–04)
Taca de Portugal x 1 (2002–03)
Supertaca Candido de Oliveira x 1 (2003)
UEFA Champions League x 1 (2003–04)
UEFA Cup x 1 (2002–03)
Chelsea – 8
Premier League x 3 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2014–15)
FA Cup x 1 (2006–07)
Football League Cup x 3 (2004–05, 2006–07, 2014–15)
FA Community Shield x 1 (2005)
Inter – 5
Serie A x 2 (2008–09, 2009–10)
Coppa Italia x 1 (2009–10)
Supercoppa Italiana x 1 (2008)
UEFA Champions League x 1 (2009–10)
Real Madrid – 3
La Liga x 1 (2011–12)
Copa del Rey x 1 (2010–11)
Supercopa de Espana x 1 (2012)
Manchester United – 3
League Cup x 1 (2016–17)
Community Shield x 1 (2016)
UEFA Europa League x 1 (2016–17)
Roma – 1
UEFA Europa Conference League x 1 (2021–22)
6. Carlo Ancelotti – 28
Juventus – 1
UEFA Intertoto Cup x 1 (1999)
AC Milan – 8
Serie A x 1 (2003–04)
Coppa Italia x 1 (2002–03)
Supercoppa Italiana x 1 (2004)
UEFA Champions League x 2 (2002–03, 2006–07)
UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2003, 2007)
FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2007)
Chelsea x 3
Premier League (2009–10)
FA Cup x 1 (2009–10)
Community Shield x 1 (2009)
PSG – 1
Ligue 1 x 1 (2012–13)
Real Madrid – 12
La Liga x 2 (2021–22, 2023-24)
Copa del Rey x 2 (2013–14, 2022-23)
Supercopa de Espana x 2 (2021–22, 2023-24)
UEFA Champions League x 2 (2013–14, 2021–22)
UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2014, 2022)
FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2014, 2022)
Bayern Munich – 3
Bundesliga x 1 (2016–17)
DFL-Supercup x 2 (2016, 2017)
5. Valeriy Lobanovskyi – 36
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk – 1
Soviet First League (1): 1971
Dynamo Kyiv – 34
Soviet Top League x 8 (1974, 1975, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1990)
Soviet Cup x 6 (1974, 1978, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1990)
USSR Super Cup x 3 (1980, 1985, 1986)
Dynamo Games of the USSR x 1 (1987)
Ukrainian National League x 5 (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001)
Ukrainian Cup x 3 (1998, 1999, 2000)
European Cup Winners’ Cup x 2 (1975, 1986)
European Super Cup x 1 (1975)
Commonwealth of Independent States Cup x 3 (1997, 1998, 2002)
Kuwait – 1
Gulf Cup of Nations x 1 (1996)
=3. Jock Stein – 38
Dunfermline Athletic – 5
Scottish Cup x 1 (1960–61)
Fife Cup x 3 (1959–60, 1960–61, 1962–63)
Penman Cup x 1 (1959–60)
Hibernian – 1
Summer Cup x 1 (1963–64)
Celtic – 31
European Cup x 1 (1966–67)
Scottish league championship x 10 (1965–66, 1966–67, 1967–68, 1968–69, 1969–70, 1970–71, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1973–74, 1976–77)
Scottish Cup x 8 (1964–65, 1966–67, 1968–69, 1970–71, 1971–72, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1976–77)
Scottish League Cup x 6 (1965–66, 1966–67, 1967–68, 1968–69, 1969–70, 1974–75)
Drybrough Cup x 1 (1974)
Glasgow Cup x 5 (1964–65, 1966–67, 1967–68, 1969–70, 1974–75)
Scotland – 1
Rous Cup x 1 (1985)
=3. Mircea Lucescu – 38
Corvinul Hunedoara x 1
Divizia B x 1 (1979–80)
Dinamo Bucuresti – 3
Divizia A x 1 (1989–90)
Cupa Romaniei x 3 (1985–86, 1989–90)
Brescia – 2
Serie B x 1 (1991–92)
Anglo-Italian Cup x 1 (1993–94)
Rapid Bucuresti – 3
Divizia A x 1 (1998–99)
Cupa Romaniei x 1(1997–98)
Supercupa Romaniei x 1 (1999)
Galatasaray – 2
Turkish Super Lig x 1 (2001–02)
UEFA Super Cup x 1 (2000)
Besiktas – 1
Turkish Super Lig x 1 (2002-03)
Shakhtar Donetsk – 22
Ukrainian Premier League x 8 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2013–14)
Ukrainian Cup x 6 (2003–04, 2007–08, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2015–16)
Ukrainian Super Cup x 7 (2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)
UEFA Cup x 1 (2008–09)
Zenit Saint Petersburg – 1
Russian Super Cup x 1 (2016)
Dynamo Kyiv – 3
Ukrainian Premier League x 1 (2020–21)
Ukrainian Cup x 1 (2020–21)
Ukrainian Super Cup x 1 (2020)
2. Pep Guardiola – 39
Barcelona B – 1
Tercera Division x 1 (2007-08)
Barcelona – 14
La Liga x 3 (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11)
Copa del Rey x 2 (2008–09, 2011–12
Supercopa de Espana x 3 (2009, 2010, 2011)
UEFA Champions League x 2 (2008–09, 2010–11)
UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2009, 2011)
FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2009, 2011)
Bayern Munich – 7
Bundesliga x 3 (2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16)
DFB-Pokal x 2 (2013–14, 2015–16)
UEFA Super Cup x 1 (2013)
FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (2013)
Manchester City – 17
Premier League x 6 (2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022-23, 2023-24)
FA Cup x 2 (2018–19, 2022-23)
League Cup x 4 (2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21)
UEFA Champions League x 1 (2022-23)
Community Shield x 2 (2018, 2019)
FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (2023)
UEFA Super Cup x 1 (2023)
1. Sir Alex Ferguson – 50
St Mirren – 1
Scottish First Division x 1 (1976-77)
Aberdeen – 11
Scottish Premier Division x 3 (1979-80, 1983-84, 1984-85)
Scottish Cup x 4 (1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86)
Scottish League Cup x 1 (1985-86)
Drybrough Cup x 1 (1980)
European Cup Winners’ Cup x 1 (1982-83)
European Super Cup x 1 (1983)
Manchester United – 38
Premier League x 13 (1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13)
FA Cup x 5 (1989–90, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04)
League Cup x 4 (1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10)
Community Shield x 10 (1990 [shared], 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011)
UEFA Champions League x 2 (1998–99, 2007–08)
European Cup Winners’ Cup x 1 (1990–91)
European Super Cup x 1 (1991)
Intercontinental Cup x 1 (1999)
FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (2008)