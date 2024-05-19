Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson is considered by many to be the greatest manager in football history – but how does his trophy record stack up against other legendary figures?

Ferguson won plenty of silverware during his 26-year spell at Old Trafford, making him by far the most successful manager of his era.

There’s been other bosses from different countries that can match the Scot’s trophy haul – but are they more successful than Ferguson?

Pep Guardiola recently moved up to second on the list after he guided Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

We’ve taken a deep dive into the most successful managers in football history by trophies won to answer that very question.

10. Giovanni Trapattoni – 23

Juventus – 14

Serie A x 6 (1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86)

Coppa Italia x 2 (1978–79, 1982–83)

European Cup x 1 (1984–85)

UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup x 1 (1983–84)

UEFA Cup x 2 (1976–77, 1992–93)

European Super Cup x 1 (1984)

Intercontinental Cup x 1 (1985)

Inter – 3

Serie A x (1988–89)

Supercoppa Italiana x 1 (1989)

UEFA Cup x 1 (1990–91)

Bayern Munich – 3

Bundesliga x 1 (1996–97)

DFB Pokal x 1 (1997–98)

DFB Ligapokalx 1 (1997)

Benfica – 1

Primeira Liga x 1 (2004–05)

Red Bull Salzburg – 1

Austrian Bundesliga x 1 (2006–07)

Republic of Ireland – 1

Nations Cup x 1 (2011)

9. Luiz Felipe Scolari – 24

Al Qadisiya – 1

Kuwait Emir Cup x 1 (1989)

Kuwait – 1

Arabian Gulf Cup x 1 (1990)

Criciuma – 1

Copa do Brasil x (1991)

Gremio – 4

Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A x 1 (1996)

Copa do Brasil x 1 (1994)

Copa Libertadores x 1 (1995)

Recopa Sudamericana x 1 (1996)

Palmeiras – 6

Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A x 1 (2018)

Copa do Brasil x 2 (1998, 2012)

Copa Mercosur x 1 (1998)

Copa Libertadores x 1 (1999)

Torneio Rio-Sao Paulo x 1 (2000)

Cruzeiro – 1

Copa Sul-Minas x 1 (2001)

Brazil – 2

FIFA World Cup x 1 (2002)

FIFA Confederations Cup x 1 (2013)

Bunyodkor – 1

Uzbek League x 1 (2009)

Guangzhou Evergrande – 7

Chinese Super League x 3 (2015, 2016, 2017)

AFC Champions League x 1 (2015)

Chinese FA Cup x 1 (2016)

Chinese FA Super Cup x 2 (2016, 2017)

=7. Ottmar Hitzfeld – 26

SC Zug – 1

Nationalliga B champions x 1 (1983–84)

Aarau – 1

Swiss Cup x 1 (1985)

Grasshopper – 5

Swiss Super League x 2 (1989–90, 1990–91)

Swiss Cup x 2 (1988–89, 1989–90)

Swiss Super Cup x 1 (1989)

Borussia Dortmund – 5

Bundesliga x 2 (1994–95, 1995–96)

DFB Supercup x 2 (1995, 1996)

UEFA Champions League x 1 (1996–97)

Bayern Munich – 14

Bundesliga x 5 (1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2007–08)

DFB Pokal x 3 (1999–2000, 2002–03, 2007–08)

DFB Ligapokal x 4 (1998, 1999, 2000, 2007)

UEFA Champions League x 1 (2000–01)

Intercontinental Cup x 1 (2001)

=7. Jose Mourinho – 26

Porto – 6

Primeira Liga x 2 (2002–03, 2003–04)

Taca de Portugal x 1 (2002–03)

Supertaca Candido de Oliveira x 1 (2003)

UEFA Champions League x 1 (2003–04)

UEFA Cup x 1 (2002–03)

Chelsea – 8

Premier League x 3 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2014–15)

FA Cup x 1 (2006–07)

Football League Cup x 3 (2004–05, 2006–07, 2014–15)

FA Community Shield x 1 (2005)

Inter – 5

Serie A x 2 (2008–09, 2009–10)

Coppa Italia x 1 (2009–10)

Supercoppa Italiana x 1 (2008)

UEFA Champions League x 1 (2009–10)

Real Madrid – 3

La Liga x 1 (2011–12)

Copa del Rey x 1 (2010–11)

Supercopa de Espana x 1 (2012)

Manchester United – 3

League Cup x 1 (2016–17)

Community Shield x 1 (2016)

UEFA Europa League x 1 (2016–17)

Roma – 1

UEFA Europa Conference League x 1 (2021–22)

6. Carlo Ancelotti – 28

Juventus – 1

UEFA Intertoto Cup x 1 (1999)

AC Milan – 8

Serie A x 1 (2003–04)

Coppa Italia x 1 (2002–03)

Supercoppa Italiana x 1 (2004)

UEFA Champions League x 2 (2002–03, 2006–07)

UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2003, 2007)

FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2007)

Chelsea x 3

Premier League (2009–10)

FA Cup x 1 (2009–10)

Community Shield x 1 (2009)

PSG – 1

Ligue 1 x 1 (2012–13)

Real Madrid – 12

La Liga x 2 (2021–22, 2023-24)

Copa del Rey x 2 (2013–14, 2022-23)

Supercopa de Espana x 2 (2021–22, 2023-24)

UEFA Champions League x 2 (2013–14, 2021–22)

UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2014, 2022)

FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2014, 2022)

Bayern Munich – 3

Bundesliga x 1 (2016–17)

DFL-Supercup x 2 (2016, 2017)

5. Valeriy Lobanovskyi – 36

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk – 1

Soviet First League (1): 1971

Dynamo Kyiv – 34

Soviet Top League x 8 (1974, 1975, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1985, 1986, 1990)

Soviet Cup x 6 (1974, 1978, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1990)

USSR Super Cup x 3 (1980, 1985, 1986)

Dynamo Games of the USSR x 1 (1987)

Ukrainian National League x 5 (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001)

Ukrainian Cup x 3 (1998, 1999, 2000)

European Cup Winners’ Cup x 2 (1975, 1986)

European Super Cup x 1 (1975)

Commonwealth of Independent States Cup x 3 (1997, 1998, 2002)

Kuwait – 1

Gulf Cup of Nations x 1 (1996)

=3. Jock Stein – 38

Dunfermline Athletic – 5

Scottish Cup x 1 (1960–61)

Fife Cup x 3 (1959–60, 1960–61, 1962–63)

Penman Cup x 1 (1959–60)

Hibernian – 1

Summer Cup x 1 (1963–64)

Celtic – 31

European Cup x 1 (1966–67)

Scottish league championship x 10 (1965–66, 1966–67, 1967–68, 1968–69, 1969–70, 1970–71, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1973–74, 1976–77)

Scottish Cup x 8 (1964–65, 1966–67, 1968–69, 1970–71, 1971–72, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1976–77)

Scottish League Cup x 6 (1965–66, 1966–67, 1967–68, 1968–69, 1969–70, 1974–75)

Drybrough Cup x 1 (1974)

Glasgow Cup x 5 (1964–65, 1966–67, 1967–68, 1969–70, 1974–75)

Scotland – 1

Rous Cup x 1 (1985)

=3. Mircea Lucescu – 38

Corvinul Hunedoara x 1

Divizia B x 1 (1979–80)

Dinamo Bucuresti – 3

Divizia A x 1 (1989–90)

Cupa Romaniei x 3 (1985–86, 1989–90)

Brescia – 2

Serie B x 1 (1991–92)

Anglo-Italian Cup x 1 (1993–94)

Rapid Bucuresti – 3

Divizia A x 1 (1998–99)

Cupa Romaniei x 1(1997–98)

Supercupa Romaniei x 1 (1999)

Galatasaray – 2

Turkish Super Lig x 1 (2001–02)

UEFA Super Cup x 1 (2000)

Besiktas – 1

Turkish Super Lig x 1 (2002-03)

Shakhtar Donetsk – 22

Ukrainian Premier League x 8 (2004–05, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2013–14)

Ukrainian Cup x 6 (2003–04, 2007–08, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2015–16)

Ukrainian Super Cup x 7 (2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

UEFA Cup x 1 (2008–09)

Zenit Saint Petersburg – 1

Russian Super Cup x 1 (2016)

Dynamo Kyiv – 3

Ukrainian Premier League x 1 (2020–21)

Ukrainian Cup x 1 (2020–21)

Ukrainian Super Cup x 1 (2020)

2. Pep Guardiola – 39

Barcelona B – 1

Tercera Division x 1 (2007-08)

Barcelona – 14

La Liga x 3 (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11)

Copa del Rey x 2 (2008–09, 2011–12

Supercopa de Espana x 3 (2009, 2010, 2011)

UEFA Champions League x 2 (2008–09, 2010–11)

UEFA Super Cup x 2 (2009, 2011)

FIFA Club World Cup x 2 (2009, 2011)

Bayern Munich – 7

Bundesliga x 3 (2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16)

DFB-Pokal x 2 (2013–14, 2015–16)

UEFA Super Cup x 1 (2013)

FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (2013)

Manchester City – 17

Premier League x 6 (2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022-23, 2023-24)

FA Cup x 2 (2018–19, 2022-23)

League Cup x 4 (2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21)

UEFA Champions League x 1 (2022-23)

Community Shield x 2 (2018, 2019)

FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (2023)

UEFA Super Cup x 1 (2023)

1. Sir Alex Ferguson – 50

St Mirren – 1

Scottish First Division x 1 (1976-77)

Aberdeen – 11

Scottish Premier Division x 3 (1979-80, 1983-84, 1984-85)

Scottish Cup x 4 (1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86)

Scottish League Cup x 1 (1985-86)

Drybrough Cup x 1 (1980)

European Cup Winners’ Cup x 1 (1982-83)

European Super Cup x 1 (1983)

Manchester United – 38

Premier League x 13 (1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13)

FA Cup x 5 (1989–90, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04)

League Cup x 4 (1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10)

Community Shield x 10 (1990 [shared], 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011)

UEFA Champions League x 2 (1998–99, 2007–08)

European Cup Winners’ Cup x 1 (1990–91)

European Super Cup x 1 (1991)

Intercontinental Cup x 1 (1999)

FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (2008)