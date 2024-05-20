The Premier League all-time table: Manchester City only sixth….

The Premier League has been with us for 32 years, which amounts to a lot of football being played over the past three decades – but which sides have the best record in the competition?

There have been six ever-presents (Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham) while some teams have only spent one season in the Premier League sun.

But who tops the all-time table in the competition? Despite their relative struggles over recent years, it’s no surprise to see United well clear ahead of everybody else – winning 13 league titles will generally set you ahead of your rivals.

Arsenal are now back comfortably in second, after a period in which they were overhauled by Chelsea. And now Chelsea have also been overtaken by Liverpool,

Manchester City are zooming up the standings too, despite playing in the Football League for five seasons during the late 90s and early 2000s, and lie in sixth place.

The highest team currently not playing in the Premier League are 1995 title winners Blackburn Rovers, who are currently 12th in the all-time standings, above current Premier League stalwarts like Fulham, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Here’s the all-time table in full, representing every Premier League match played between August 1992 and mid-November 2022. Those in bold denote a team that played in the top flight in 2023-24.

1. Manchester United – 2501 points

3. Arsenal – 2314 points

3. Liverpool – 2258 points

4. Chelsea – 2245 points

5. Tottenham – 1913 points

6. Manchester City – 1809 points

7. Everton – 1650 points

8. Newcastle United – 1541 points

9. Aston Villa – 1487 points

10. West Ham United – 1350 points

11. Southampton – 1088 points

12. Blackburn Rovers – 970 points

13. Leicester City – 821 points

14. Leeds United – 820 points

15. Fulham – 739 points

16. Middlesbrough – 664 points

17. Crystal Palace – 658 points

18. Sunderland – 618 points

19. Bolton Wanderers – 575 points

20. West Brom – 490 points

21. Stoke City – 457 points

22. Wolves – 435 points

23. Coventry City – 409 points

24. Norwich City – 402 points

25. Sheffield Wednesday – 392 points

26. Wimbledon – 391 points

27. Charlton Athletic – 361 points

28. Burnley – 349 points

29. Wigan Athletic – 331 points

30. Brighton – 319 points

31. Swansea City – 312 points

32. Nottingham Forest – 309 points

33. QPR – 308 points

34. Portsmouth – 302 points

35. Birmingham City – 301 points

36. Bournemouth – 298 points

37. Watford – 285 points

38. Derby County – 274 points

39. Sheffield United – 225 points

40. Ipswich Town – 224 points

41. Hull City – 171 points

42. Brentford – 144 points

43. Reading – 119 points

44. Oldham Athletic – 89 points

45. Cardiff City – 64 points

46. Bradford City – 62 points

47. Huddersfield Town – 53 points

48. Blackpool – 39 points

49. Barnsley – 35 points

50. Swindon Town – 30 points

51. Luton Town – 26 points