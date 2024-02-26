The Premier League big six’s net spend per trophy over the last 10 years

Manchester United’s recent failures are highlighted by a quick glance at their net spend per trophy over the past 10 years, with Chelsea, Liverpool and the rest getting much more bang for their buck.

Bankrolled by billionaire owners, Premier League clubs have been throwing money at new players in the hope it translates to results on the pitch.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve looked at the net spend per trophy won for the ‘big six’ Premier League clubs since 2013-14.

Note: we’ve not included the Community Shield as a major trophy.

The figures show that City are obviously dominating in terms of getting a return on their investments, and while Arsenal have closed the gap considerably, failure to win silverware means their recent heavy investment is looking a little desperate.

Manchester United have the biggest net spend of any Premier League side since 2014, which doesn’t reflect well on their trophy haul since then.

1. Manchester United

Transfer expenditure: €1.79billion

Transfer income: €465.74million

Net spend: €1326.42milion

Trophies won: 4

Net spend per trophy: €331.6million

2. Arsenal

Transfer expenditure: €1.38billion

Transfer income: €386.05million

Net spend: €995.72million

Trophies won: 4

Net spend per trophy: €248.93million

3. Chelsea

Transfer expenditure: €2.37billion

Transfer income: €1.38billion

Net spend: €992.41million

Trophies won: 8

Net spend per trophy: €124.05million

4. Manchester City

Transfer expenditure: €1.79billion

Transfer income: €724.30million

Net spend: €1065.52million

Trophies won: 16

Net spend per trophy: €66.5million

5. Liverpool

Transfer expenditure: €1.22billion

Transfer income: €769.67million

Net spend: €451.86million

Trophies won: 7

Net spend per trophy: €64.4million

QUIZ: Can you name every player Jurgen Klopp has signed for Liverpool?

6. Tottenham

Transfer expenditure: €1.17billion

Transfer income: €694.02million

Net spend: €480.91million

Trophies won: 0

Net spend per trophy: N/A

READ NEXT: Who have been the 20 most successful clubs of the Premier League era?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 16 managers to have taken charge of 300+ PL games?