Graham Potter has been sacked by Chelsea despite only being appointed as manager in September – and the Premier League table since his appointment tells you why.

Despite a positive beginning to the Potter era, and topping their Champions League group, Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle in their last outing before the World Cup break.

It was a result that left them without a win in their last five Premier League matches – something which last happened for the Blues in 2012 – and Chelsea have only got worse since the season re-started.

Potter’s Blues continued to struggle the World Cup break and week by week they keep falling further away from that all-important top-four placing.

They’re being outperformed by local rivals like Brentford and Fulham, and Potter’s former club Brighton, despite boasting the most expensively-assembled squad in the world.

When predecessor Thomas Tuchel was sacked back in September, Chelsea sat sixth in the table, just outside the top four on goal difference. They averaged 1.6 points per game and a 50% win ratio from the opening six matches of the season.

Now, owner Todd Boehly has decided to dispense with Potter’s services following their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on April 1. He left Chelsea 11th in the Premier League table.

“I think tactically Graham Potter has to do more, if I’m being totally honest,” Micah Richards said on BBC’s Match of the Day following the Villa loss.

“We saw Reece James playing in a back-three, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was playing at right wing-back. Chelsea had so many opportunities down the right-hand side and Reece James should have been there.

“Benoit Badiashile was on the bench and they’ve got Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan. The whole situation needs sorting ASAP.”

“I’ve got sympathy for Graham Potter because it must be very difficult with all of those players, to keep them happy and organise his sessions,” Alan Shearer added.

“Some of the players are in the Premier League squad but not the Champions League squad. It’s a really tough job to keep everyone happy.

“But I struggle to see what they’re trying doing at times.”

We’ve crunched the numbers to assess how Potter has done in the Premier League since taking charge at Chelsea in September 2022. All teams have played 21 matches unless otherwise specified.

1. Arsenal – 54pts, GD +33 (played 22)

2. Manchester City – 47pts, GD +28

3. Newcastle United – 42pts, GD +21 (played 20)

4. Manchester United – 38pts, GD +4

5. Brentford – 34pts, GD +6

6. Aston Villa – 34pts, GD +2

7. Liverpool – 33pts, GD +6

8. Tottenham – 32pts, GD +1

9. Brighton – 30pts, GD +9 (played 20)

10. Chelsea – 28pts, GD 0 (played 22)

11. Fulham – 28pts, GD -1

12. Leicester City – 24pts, GD +2

13. Crystal Palace – 24pts, GD -13 (played 23)

14. West Ham United – 23pts, GD -3 (played 20)

15. Nottingham Forest – 23pts, GD -16

16. Wolves – 22pts, GD -14 (played 22)

17. Bournemouth – 19pts, GD -15

18. Everton – 19pts, GD -17

19. Leeds United – 18pts, GD -12 (played 22)

20. Southampton – 16pts, GD -20 (played 22)

