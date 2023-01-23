Frank Lampard is reportedly on the brink of the sack at Everton after a string of defeats has left his side right in the middle of another relegation battle. We’ve decided to take a look at the table since he was appointed to see how his overall tenure looks with a wider lens.

It’s almost exactly a year since Lampard was appointed as Rafael Benitez’s successor in the Goodison Park dugout and in that time he’s taken charge of a full season’s worth of Premier League games – 38.

Despite some rocky moments, Lampard did manage to keep Everton in the top-flight last season with a number of eye-catching victories against some of England’s best sides.

“Since I have been here we have been in this situation of a relegation battle, last year and through this season,” Lampard said following the shocking 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton at the turn of the year.

“It is not a case of fear [for my job], it is a case of keep working. I cannot control the talk or the decisions when you are around this area of the table. This is what happens. When you lose a game like this, I absolutely understand any reaction. I don’t listen to too much of it because if you do it becomes your focus point.

“I don’t think it is time to go into the dressing room talk. It is about personal responsibility and that is down to every player and myself. What could I do better? What can you do better the next time? I have seen enough on Saturday [in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City] in terms of parts of the performance [to believe I can turn things around].

“What isn’t good enough is the consistency to get results. The first half I didn’t hate but the six minutes is not good enough from us and if you are going to perform like that defensively then you will lose games.”

It’s been another grim season for Everton supporters, who have now seen their team net just 15 goals and take 15 points from 20 Premier League matches. No side has picked up fewer points in 2022-23 so far and they’re only off the foot of the Premier League table by virtue of goal difference.

But how does his entire tenure look when you view it as a whole?

Over the course of his 38 games in charge, Everton have picked up just 35 points. To put that in context, Burnley were relegated with 35 points last season – but the Clarets had a superior goal difference to that which Lampard’s Toffees have registered over his season’s worth of games in charge.

We’ve crunched the numbers to compile the Premier League table since Lampard’s appointment to assess the former England midfielder’s impact at Goodison Park.

Note: we’ve only included the 17 teams that have been in the Premier League throughout Lampard’s tenure at Everton, so ignoring last season’s relegated trio Burnley, Watford and Norwich and this season’s newly-promoted sides, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth.

1. Arsenal – 36 games, 83 points, +34 GD

2. Manchester City – 35 games, 81 points, +65 GD

3. Liverpool – 35 games, 73 points, +38 GD

4. Newcastle United – 37 games, 72 points, +26 GD

5. Tottenham – 38 games, 68 points, +35 GD

6. Manchester United – 36 games, 59 points, +3 GD

7. Chelsea – 34 games, 54 points, +12 GD

8. Brentford – 35 games, 53 points, +2 GD

9. Brighton – 35 games, 52 points, +8 GD

10. Crystal Palace – 36 games, 51 points, -2 GD

11. Aston Villa – 37 games, 47 points, -4 GD

12. Leicester City – 38 games, 44 points, -5 GD

13. West Ham United – 33 games, 37 points, -9 GD

14. Everton – 38 games, 35 points, -25 GD

15. Wolves – 37 games, 34 points, -26 GD

16. Leeds United – 36 games, 34 points, -28 GD

17. Southampton – 36 games, 30 points, -34 GD

