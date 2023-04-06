David Moyes is coming under serious pressure as West Ham fight against relegation, but we wanted to know how the Hammers have fared since reappointing Moyes in December 2019.

After replacing Manuel Pellegrini, Moyes managed to keep West Ham in the Premier League after the inspired purchases of Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

But nobody expected the Hammers to finish sixth and seventh in the following two seasons, as Moyes created an extremely capable side that regularly took points off the league’s biggest clubs.

And the 59-year-old also guided West Ham to the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2022; no Hammers fan will ever forget those memorable victories over Sevilla and Lyon in the knockout rounds.

Many expected West Ham to push on this season after spending north of £160million in the summer transfer market on the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca and Nayef Aguerd.

Things haven’t turned out that way, though; West Ham have struggled all season and face the prospect of an ignominious relegation to the Championship.

Moyes has largely escaped criticism, from the wider media if not an increasingly vocal Hammers support, but a diabolical 5-1 defeat to Newcastle in early April saw the knives sharpen for the West Ham boss.

“As manager, you always have to front up,” Moyes said after the Newcastle loss.

“I’m a big boy, I’ve left jobs at other times in the past and if that happens I’ll have to go with that. But I really like my job here, I’ve enjoyed my time here greatly, and I really hope we’ve got a couple of big days ahead in the future.”

There have been 12 managerial sackings in the Premier League this season, but Moyes insisted that he retains the support of West Ham’s board.

“I’ve got no doubt they are behind me,” he said. “I’m confident in the way they work and what they think, but if you’re a manager and you lose badly like I did tonight, you’re always in jeopardy and I understand that.”

West Ham face crucial matches against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leeds before the end of the season as the relegation battle intensifies – the Hammers are only outside of the bottom three on goal difference.

We’ve crunched the numbers to determine just how West Ham have fared in the last three years under Moyes.

Note: we’ve only included the 15 teams that have been in the Premier League throughout Moyes’ tenure as West Ham manager.

1. Manchester City – 122 games, 283 points, +205 GD

2. Liverpool – 122 games, 248 points, +128 GD

3. Arsenal – 123 games, 234 points, +84 GD

4. Manchester United – 122 games, 220 points, +52 GD

5. Tottenham – 123 games, 212 points, +71 GD

6. Chelsea – 123 games, 211 points, +72 GD

7. West Ham United – 122 games, 168 points, +9 GD

8. Newcastle United – 122 games, 167 points, -18 GD

9. Leicester City – 123 games, 163 points, +12 GD

10. Aston Villa – 123 games, 161 points, -9 GD

11. Brighton – 121 games, 156 points, -2 GD

12. Wolves – 123 games, 149 points, -44 GD

13. Everton – 123 games, 139 points, -47 GD

14. Crystal Palace – 123 games, 138 points, -51 GD

15. Southampton – 123 games, 136 points, -64 GD

READ MORE: Ranking all of West Ham’s Premier League managers from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name West Ham’s top 30 Premier League goalscorers?